Man sets himself ablaze outside Morocco consulate in Madrid

A man was seriously injured after setting himself on fire outside the Moroccan consulate in Madrid on Tuesday, police and diplomatic sources told AFP.

Published: 7 February 2023 16:15 CET
Man sets himself ablaze outside Morocco consulate in Madrid. Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

It took place in a northeastern district of the Spanish capital at around midday and the man was taken to hospital in a serious condition, the emergency services said.

“We treated a man who had suffered serious burns and took him to La Paz hospital,” an emergency services spokesman told AFP.

Police sources confirmed the man “had set himself on fire outside the Moroccan consulate” but were unable to give further details.

Details of the incident were confirmed by a Moroccan diplomatic source.

“The person set himself on fire next to the consulate. We have no idea why
he did it. It happened very quickly,” the source told AFP.

“There was no contact with the consulate, it happened just outside.”

Unconfirmed media reports said the man was a Moroccan national in his 40s,
with an eyewitness telling Spain’s RTVE public television he saw what happened
while driving past.

“I saw him running and there were people behind him trying to pull his clothes off,” said the witness, who gave his name as Rasheed, adding that he saw someone running over with a fire extinguisher to try and put out the flames.

“From the way the flames were starting from his head, I think he had poured
petrol over himself.”

Spain church attack suspect to undergo psychiatric testing

The Moroccan suspect held in connection with a machete attack on two Spanish churches, killing a verger and badly injuring a priest, will undergo psychiatric testing, a court said Tuesday.

Published: 31 January 2023 17:59 CET
The case is being handled by the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s top criminal court, with the judge in charge asking that “two doctors conduct a psychiatric evaluation of the suspect”.

The suspect, 25-year-old Yassine Kanjaa, was arrested at the scene after the attacks on two churches in the southern town of Algeciras last week.

The Audiencia Nacional said the psychiatric evaluation, which will be carried out by doctors from the court’s forensic department, would provide “information about the legal responsibility” of the “presumed jihadist”.

Prosecutors have opened a terror probe and, on Monday, the court remanded the suspect in custody without bail on murder and terrorism charges.

During the deadly incident on January 26th, the suspect entered San Isidro church and attacked its priest with a machete, leaving him seriously wounded before entering Nuestra Señora de La Palma.

There he attacked the verger and chased him out of the church where he killed him.

‘Targeted priests and infidels’

Court details released on Monday said the attacker had also injured three other people, including another Moroccan man whom he “considered an infidel” because he had renounced his faith.

It said Kanjaa’s actions could be “qualified as a jihadist attack directed at both priests who profess the Catholic faith, and Muslims who, according to the suspect, don’t follow the Koran”.

The court said the suspect fits the profile of a “self-indoctrinated terrorist who acts individually without direct ties to a specific terror group but operates in the name of jihadist philosophy”.

Last week, Spain’s left-wing government refused to rule out mental illness and the police have described him as “unstable”.

The court said Kanjaa became indoctrinated “rapidly” within the space of up to six weeks, citing witnesses as telling police that just before that, he “was drinking alcohol and smoking hashish”. Then he suddenly started listening “regularly to the Koran on his mobile phone”.

One of Kanjaa’s neighbours told AFP something similar on Friday, saying he had changed radically six weeks ago, growing a beard and wearing a long robe.

Officials have said Kanjaa was served with a deportation order last June but had no prior convictions and was not under surveillance.

