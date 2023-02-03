Read news from:
Austria
FACE MASKS

When and where will face masks still be mandatory in Spain?

Masks will soon no longer be mandatory on public transport in Spain, but when and where will they still be obligatory?

Published: 3 February 2023 15:49 CET
When and where will masks still be mandatory in Spain? Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias confirmed on January 26th that face masks would no longer be compulsory on public transport, a measure that has been in place in Spain for almost three years.  

She added that it would be approved at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System on Tuesday, February 7th.  

Then on Thursday, February 2nd Darias elaborated further, confirming that as well as on public transport masks will not be required in health establishments such as opticians, hearing and orthopaedic centres, where they had been up until now.  

She said that they will, however, still be mandatory in all other health centres, pharmacies and hospitals, as well as in care homes.

The Spanish government will approve the measure on Tuesday February 7th and it will enter into force when it is published in the Official State Bulletin (BOE), which usually occurs the following day.

READ ALSO: Spain announces end of public transport face mask rule

This means that most likely from February 8th masks will no longer be required on public transport, but you will still have to wear them in pharmacies and hospitals and doctors’ offices. 

The use of masks ceased to be mandatory outdoors almost a year ago, on February 10th, 2022.

Then, two months later on April 20th, the government announced they wouldn’t be required indoors either, except in health centres and on public transport. 

Covid-19 controls at airports in Spain

Darias also announced the results of the controls carried out by the Foreign Health Department on travellers coming on direct flights from China.

Controls have been carried out on a total of 1,765 travellers and three people have tested positive for Covid-19, she confirmed.

The three positives were confirmed by PCR and the virus was sequenced, showing that it was the same strain that is currently already dominant in Spain. 

FACE MASKS

Spain announces end of public transport face mask rule

Spain's Health Minister has announced that in the coming days masks will no longer be mandatory on planes, buses, trains, taxis and other means of public transport.

Published: 26 January 2023 16:19 CET
Updated: 26 January 2023 17:39 CET
Spain announces end of public transport face mask rule

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias on Thursday confirmed that face masks would no longer be compulsory on public transport, a measure which has been in place in Spain for almost three years. 

“I will raise the proposal of eliminating the mandatory use of masks on public transport”, she said, adding that next week she will convene with the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System to “put this measure into effect”.  

Darias did not specify exactly when this would happen, although government agreements are usually approved the following day in the Official State Gazette (BOE), so the official end to the mask rule looks set to be on February 8th.

The minister did clarify however that masks would still be mandatory in health settings such as health centres and hospitals “as health experts advise”. 

Last week, Darias reported the possibility of eliminating the mandatory mask rule in pharmacies, but this is currently being “weighed up” by health experts.  

Manuel Franco, an expert in Public Health and a member of the Spanish Society of Public Health and Sanitary Administration (Sespas) explained that “the World Health Organisation (WHO) is already considering the decision to lift the public health emergency warning for Covid-19” and adds that “if this goes ahead, it would make no sense to maintain the mask rule”.  

The use of masks ceased to be mandatory outdoors almost a year ago, on February 10th, 2022.

Then, two months later on April 20th, the government announced they wouldn’t be required indoors either, except in health centres and on public transport. 

The latest bulletin of Sentinel Surveillance of Acute Respiratory Infection in Primary Care (ARIs) and in Hospitals (SARI), announced a drop in infections and hospitalisations and said that the rates for Covid-19 remain stable.

The decision to end the mask rule in February comes after health experts who advise the Spanish Ministry of Health said that masks should no longer be required on public transport

On Wednesday, January 25th the director of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Centre of the Ministry of Health (CCAES), Fernando Simón, assured that the end of the mask rule on transport would be announced “shortly” either “next week or the following”.  

Then, on Thursday morning, government spokesperson, Isabel Rodríguez, stated that the decision to remove the mask on public transport would be taken “immediately, when possible”, but pointed out that the government was looking at the situation in China first. 

