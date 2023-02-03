For members
When and where will face masks still be mandatory in Spain?
Masks will soon no longer be mandatory on public transport in Spain, but when and where will they still be obligatory?
Published: 3 February 2023 15:49 CET
When and where will masks still be mandatory in Spain? Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP
Spain announces end of public transport face mask rule
Spain's Health Minister has announced that in the coming days masks will no longer be mandatory on planes, buses, trains, taxis and other means of public transport.
Published: 26 January 2023 16:19 CET
Updated: 26 January 2023 17:39 CET
