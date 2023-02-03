For members
The story of the Spanish village that went from being called Black to White
The curious story of how the small Murcian town of Blanca, meaning white, changed its name from Negra, meaning black, instead.
Published: 3 February 2023 16:55 CET
The town that went from being called Negra to being called Blanca. Photo: WikiCommons / Aliroru
13 changes you may have missed about Spain’s new ‘Civil War’ law
Spain's Democratic Memory Law is the Spanish government's attempt to deal with the complicated historical legacies of its Civil War. Here are 13 takeaways you might have missed from the controversial legislation.
Published: 12 January 2023 11:08 CET
