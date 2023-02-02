For members
FREELANCING
The help that self-employed in Spain can apply for in 2023
Anyone who is self-employed in Spain knows it's tough. Fortunately, there are several grants and benefits available to autónomos and small businesses this year to help you out.
Published: 2 February 2023 15:23 CET
Help for self employed people. Photo: Pixabay.
TAXES
Spanish Social Security overcharge thousands of self-employed
Thousands of autónomos in Spain have been mistakenly overcharged hundreds of euros in social security contributions after a system error.
Published: 2 February 2023 14:36 CET
