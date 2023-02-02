Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TAXES

Spanish Social Security overcharge thousands of self-employed

Thousands of autónomos in Spain have been mistakenly overcharged hundreds of euros in social security contributions after a system error.

Published: 2 February 2023 14:36 CET
Spanish Social Security overcharge thousands of self-employed
Spain's Minister of Social Security Jose Luis Escrivá. Photo: chema moya / POOL / AFP

Thousands of self-employed people in Spain (autónomos) had a nasty surprise to start 2023.

Checking their bank balances this week, many will have realised that Spain’s Social Security accidentally overcharged them, along with thousands of other people.

For some, they have been left hundreds of euros out of pocket. 

READ ALSO: Everything that changes for self-employed people in Spain this year

Spain’s Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, which charges self-employed people every month, mistakenly charged the normal minimum fee to the newly self-employed, who are offered a special €80 flat rate. The error, which has been described as an “incident in the system” in the Spanish press, affected self-employed people who had registered between January 1st and 9th.

According to the Asociación de Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA), newly-registered self-employed people were charged the normal minimum monthly fee, which is €299, instead of the reduced €80 flat rate those who are self-employed start out by paying. 

The mistake, which meant this new cohort of autónomos paid €220 more than expected, affected around 8,000 people. Sources from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations say those workers accidentally overcharged will be contacted in the coming weeks by email, and it is thought that refunds will be sent by March if not before, according to Europa Press.

Contributory bases

In addition to the system error, many self-employed people (and their accountants) were surprised to see that their contribution base had been automatically updated by Social Security and they were also overcharged as a result.

From the start of 2023, self-employed can decide whether or not to update their so-called ‘contribution base’ – their estimated net income from which social security contributions are calculated – based on their changing income.

But at the end of January, many who had neither updated their base or made more money were charged 8.6 percent more than they should have been.

José Luis Perea, General Secretary of the ATA, insists that both errors had nothing to do with the new contribution system based on real income that entered into force in 2023, the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA).

Freelance changes

In fact, Perea claims that with the new system, “practically 70 percent of the self-employed will benefit”. 

From 2023, Spain’s autónomos will pay monthly social security fees based on how much they earn, instead of a fixed rate. Previously, freelancers have had to pay a minimum contribution base of €294 per month after they have been registered as self-employed for two years, regardless of how much they earnt.

With this new system, self-employed people in Spain have the ability to change their income bracket every two months, with a maximum total of six changes throughout the year, in order to be to adapt their social security contributions to their projected income as it changes.

Instead of there being a fixed rate of €294, the fee will go down progressively to €200 a month for lower earners and progressively higher – up to €590 a month – for higher earners. This means that some self-employed workers will see their social security payments reduced, however, for anyone earning over €1,700 per month, they will increase.

Refunds

Though those new self-employed workers accidentally overcharged by €220 should be refunded in the coming weeks, those who had their contribution base increased will have to wait until the end of the 2023 fiscal year to get their money back.

The new self-employed contribution system will have a transition period of nine years, until 2032, and came into force on January 1st, 2023, with 15 different levels of contributions ranging from €230 to €590 depending on the net income of self-employed workers.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FREELANCING

The help that self-employed in Spain can apply for in 2023

Anyone who is self-employed in Spain knows it's tough. Fortunately, there are several grants and benefits available to autónomos and small businesses this year to help you out.

Published: 2 February 2023 15:23 CET
The help that self-employed in Spain can apply for in 2023

There are 3,329,863 autónomos or self-employed people in Spain, but according to the Asociación de Trabajadores Autónomos, Spain’s self-employed union, more than 2 million self-employed workers (which is 63 percent of them) have an income that is below Spain’s Interprofessional Minimum Wage (SMI).

READ ALSO: Spain to raise minimum wage by 8 percent

With self-employed workers earning so little and having to pay very high monthly social security payments, which go down €200 a month for lower earners and progressively higher – up to €590 a month for higher earners, many may be forced to look for support where they can. 

What benefits and help are available?

Spain offers a whole host of benefits and help for self-employed people, including the following, which are all available this year.

Starting a new company

Grants of up €10,000 are available to people to help them launch a new business or company. The exact amount varies, and they are aimed at helping unemployed young people aged 30 years or younger, unemployed women, unemployed people with disabilities, and unemployed women with disabilities.

In the case of victims of gender violence, grants can be boosted by 10 percent.

Investment subsidies

There is also aid to help you finance investments. The subsidies work out equivalent to a 4 percent reduction on the interest rate set by the body or business that grants the loan, with the subsidy limit being a maximum of €10,000.

Training

If a self-employed person wishes to undertake some extra training to improve their business or career prospects, they can apply for aid that covers up to 75 percent of the cost up to a maximum of €3,000.

READ ALSO – REVEALED: Everything you need to know about applying for Spain’s digital nomad visa

Digitalisation 

The Spanish government also offers a so-called ‘Digital Kit’, which can be accessed through grants of up to €2,000 to help ‘digitalise’ a business to make it more competitive. These grants are intended for things such as creating a website or e-commerce platform, managing social networks, installing cybersecurity or upgrading systems.

The ‘zero quota’

As many of you probably already know, in Spain self-employed people not only pay quarterly income tax (IRPF in Spain) but must also pay a monthly social security payment. You can read all about that and upcoming changes to the system here, but note that some regions offer to waive this fee in order to promote entrepreneurism.

READ ALSO: New self-employed workers in Madrid to pay no social security tax

Madrid, Andalusia and Murcia all do, and the Balearic Islands will do it for self-employed people under 35 and for women entrepreneurs. These grants effectively mean the region picks up the tab for your monthly fee. It is available for one year and extendable by another 12 months if the recipient’s net income is lower than the SMI.

Minimum Vital Income

Since January, the number of self-employed people who can access the Minimum Vital Income has also increased. This benefit is compatible with income from self-employment and has also been increased. If you qualify, you could get an extra €565.37 per month for a single person without kids and more if you have children. You can find out more about it here

SHOW COMMENTS