Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

Spain’s Menorca gets green light to limit cars

The regional parliament of Spain's Balearic Islands approved Wednesday a law that allows the holiday island of Menorca to limit the number of cars that can visit.

Published: 2 February 2023 09:27 CET
Spain's Menorca gets green light to limit cars
Spain's Menorca to limit number of cars. Photo: Lutz Hirschmann / Pixabay

The text passed by the assembly grants the government of the tiny Mediterranean isle the power to limit the entry of “all types of motor vehicles” to prevent it from becoming choked by fumes and overrun during summer months.

It also allows Menorca to set a “maximum ceiling” for the number of vehicles that can circulate on the island’s roads during a “defined period”.

Menorca, one of the most popular destinations for British holidaymakers in Spain, has so far not specified what limit it might set on the number of cars allowed.

During the peak summer season tens of thousands of cars arrive on ferries from mainland Spain or the neighbouring island of Mallorca.

“This is a historical milestone for Menorca,” the head of the island’s government, Susana Mora, said in a statement. “It is a tool that should help us boost our sustainability policies.”

Protecting the environment and keeping tourism at sustainable levels have long been priorities for Menorca, which has been a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve since 1993 and is home to around 100,000 people.

The easternmost of the Balearic Islands, it remains distinctly rural with rolling fields, wooded ravines and humpy hills punctuated by dozens of pristine beaches.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

Spanish reservoirs fill up to highest level since last May

After one of the worst droughts in Spain this summer, the good news is that the country’s reservoirs are filling up again and are now already at 50 percent of their capacity.

Published: 26 January 2023 11:01 CET
Spanish reservoirs fill up to highest level since last May

The water levels of Spanish reservoirs continue to rise and are already at 50.9 percent of their capacity, the latest data reveals, a figure that has not been seen since May 2022.

Storms and rainfall in recent weeks have caused water reserves to increase to 28,533 cubic hectometres.

Statistics show water levels have risen for the seventh consecutive week and continue to improve on the previous week too. 

There is also a great improvement compared to the same week of 2022, when the capacity was only at 45.19 percent. 

The current figure has, in fact, almost reached the average of the last 10 years, which amounts to 56.69 percent capacity.

Asturias is the region that has benefitted from the recent rains the most and the capacity of its reservoirs currently stands at 92.76 percent.

This is followed by its neighbour Galicia where levels are currently at 88.6 percent. In third place is the Basque Country where reservoirs have reached 68.05 percent capacity. 

This lies in stark contrast to the south of Spain where levels are still very low. The capacity of the reservoirs in Murcia is only at 25.68 percent and in Andalusia it’s only 29.75 percent.

The latest report from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge shows that many of the country’s drainage basins are also recovering with Galicia Costa at 94.9 percent, Cantábrico Occidental at 91 percent and Miño-Sil, also in Galicia, at 84.2 percent. 

The much-needed rainfall has affected the entire peninsula in the last couple of weeks with the maximum recorded in Santander of 182.2 millimeters. 

Last summer, regions across Spain suffered from the lack of water and reserves fell to 39 percent, the lowest percentage since 1995.

However, a further study published by the Nature Geoscience journal claimed that the summer droughts of 2022 left parts of the Iberian peninsula at their driest in 1,200 years.

SHOW COMMENTS