Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TAXES

Spain’s deputy PM proposes freezing mortgage rates

Yolanda Díaz, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Labour Minister, has called for a freeze on variable mortgage rates amid news that Spain's biggest banks have enjoyed a bumper year of record profits.

Published: 2 February 2023 15:30 CET
Spain's deputy PM proposes freezing mortgage rates
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor and Social Economy Yolanda Diaz delivers a speech during the presentation of the "Sumar" consultation platform, at the Matadero cultural centre in Madrid. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP

Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s Labour Minister and the ideological force behind sweeping labour market reforms, has called for a freeze on variable rate mortgages following news that some of Spain’s biggest banks reported billions in record profits last year.

On Wednesday, BBVA reported a 2022 profit of €6.4 billion, the largest profit in its history. Driving this profit, the bank’s interest margin grew by a whopping 30.4 percent, commission income by 12.3 percent, and loans by 13.3 percent.

Banco Santander posted an annual net profit of €9.6 billion, up 18 percent from 2021 and higher than forecasted by analysts polled by financial data firm FactSet.

READ ALSO: Banco Santander posts record profit as rates rise

Given these record-breaking profits, especially against the backdrop of a prolonged cost of living and inflationary crisis in Spain, Díaz has said the government must act decisively to “freeze mortgages” and “moderate profits.”

“The crisis cannot be an excuse to earn more,” she said, adding that the rise in the Euribor rate is “very serious”, with the average increase (estimated to be €258 per month) “impossible to bear” for normal Spaniards.

Euribor is the interest rate most often used to work out mortgage payments and calculate both variable and fixed rates.

READ ALSO: What the Euribor rise means for property buyers and owners in Spain

It is anchored to the interest rate set by the European Central Bank (ECB), and, as we are now seeing, quite responsive to global economic events. By the end of January, the rate had risen to almost 3.4 percent, the highest level since December 2008.

“While the rise of the Euribor will increase the average mortgage payment by €250 per month, BBVA’s profits grow by 38 percent to reach €6.4 billion, the largest in its history. The crisis cannot be an excuse to earn more. Freeze mortgages, moderate profits,” Díaz wrote on Twitter on Wednesday January 31st.

Banks respond

Unsurprisingly, Spanish banks are not exactly keen on Díaz’s idea. BBVA President, Carlos Torres, said “I trust what will happen is that the benefits of a market economy continue to be defended”. 

Torres also tried to remind people of the “negative years” that BBVA has endured, with “many billions of negatives”. 

It remains to be seen how persuasive Spaniards or the Spanish government find this comparison, or whether Díaz’s Twitter idea will translate into policy.

Windfall tax

Díaz’s call for a mortgage rate freeze is in line with the Spanish government’s approach to the excess profits of banks and energy companies. In July, the Spanish government introduced a temporary windfall tax on excess profits in order to fund some of the extraordinary measures it was implementing to help the most vulnerable in Spanish society deal with the cost of living crisis.

The government in July introduced a draft bill to slap a temporary 4.8 percent charge on banks’ net interest income and net commissions in 2023 and 2024 to fund measures to ease cost-of-living pressures. Between the new taxes on banks and energy companies, they should generate around €7.0 billion for the state coffers in 2023 and 2024. 

However, in November the ECB published a non-binding legal opinion that suggested Madrid undertake a “thorough analysis of potential negative consequences for the banking sector” of the tax.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TAXES

Spanish Social Security overcharge thousands of self-employed

Thousands of autónomos in Spain have been mistakenly overcharged hundreds of euros in social security contributions after a system error.

Published: 2 February 2023 14:36 CET
Spanish Social Security overcharge thousands of self-employed

Thousands of self-employed people in Spain (autónomos) had a nasty surprise to start 2023.

Checking their bank balances this week, many will have realised that Spain’s Social Security accidentally overcharged them, along with thousands of other people.

For some, they have been left hundreds of euros out of pocket. 

READ ALSO: Everything that changes for self-employed people in Spain this year

Spain’s Ministerio de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, which charges self-employed people every month, mistakenly charged the normal minimum fee to the newly self-employed, who are offered a special €80 flat rate. The error, which has been described as an “incident in the system” in the Spanish press, affected self-employed people who had registered between January 1st and 9th.

According to the Asociación de Trabajadores Autónomos (ATA), newly-registered self-employed people were charged the normal minimum monthly fee, which is €299, instead of the reduced €80 flat rate those who are self-employed start out by paying. 

The mistake, which meant this new cohort of autónomos paid €220 more than expected, affected around 8,000 people. Sources from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations say those workers accidentally overcharged will be contacted in the coming weeks by email, and it is thought that refunds will be sent by March if not before, according to Europa Press.

Contributory bases

In addition to the system error, many self-employed people (and their accountants) were surprised to see that their contribution base had been automatically updated by Social Security and they were also overcharged as a result.

From the start of 2023, self-employed can decide whether or not to update their so-called ‘contribution base’ – their estimated net income from which social security contributions are calculated – based on their changing income.

But at the end of January, many who had neither updated their base or made more money were charged 8.6 percent more than they should have been.

José Luis Perea, General Secretary of the ATA, insists that both errors had nothing to do with the new contribution system based on real income that entered into force in 2023, the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA).

Freelance changes

In fact, Perea claims that with the new system, “practically 70 percent of the self-employed will benefit”. 

From 2023, Spain’s autónomos will pay monthly social security fees based on how much they earn, instead of a fixed rate. Previously, freelancers have had to pay a minimum contribution base of €294 per month after they have been registered as self-employed for two years, regardless of how much they earnt.

With this new system, self-employed people in Spain have the ability to change their income bracket every two months, with a maximum total of six changes throughout the year, in order to be to adapt their social security contributions to their projected income as it changes.

Instead of there being a fixed rate of €294, the fee will go down progressively to €200 a month for lower earners and progressively higher – up to €590 a month – for higher earners. This means that some self-employed workers will see their social security payments reduced, however, for anyone earning over €1,700 per month, they will increase.

Refunds

Though those new self-employed workers accidentally overcharged by €220 should be refunded in the coming weeks, those who had their contribution base increased will have to wait until the end of the 2023 fiscal year to get their money back.

The new self-employed contribution system will have a transition period of nine years, until 2032, and came into force on January 1st, 2023, with 15 different levels of contributions ranging from €230 to €590 depending on the net income of self-employed workers.

SHOW COMMENTS