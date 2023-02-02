For members
Spain’s deputy PM proposes freezing mortgage rates
Yolanda Díaz, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Labour Minister, has called for a freeze on variable mortgage rates amid news that Spain's biggest banks have enjoyed a bumper year of record profits.
Published: 2 February 2023 15:30 CET
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor and Social Economy Yolanda Diaz delivers a speech during the presentation of the "Sumar" consultation platform, at the Matadero cultural centre in Madrid. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP
Spanish Social Security overcharge thousands of self-employed
Thousands of autónomos in Spain have been mistakenly overcharged hundreds of euros in social security contributions after a system error.
Published: 2 February 2023 14:36 CET
