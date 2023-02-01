The Spanish cleaning products that British households love

From detergents and air fresheners to window cleaners and floor cleaners, Spanish brands have found a unique niche in the UK.

The realisation began when a Spanish resident of the United Kingdom – @La_exquis tweeted her surprise at discovering the British obsession with Spanish cleaning products and it went viral.

The thread included pictures of adverts for Spanish cleaning products in the UK, gift baskets of Spanish cleaning products and websites dedicated to selling only cleaning fluids from Brit’s favourite holiday destination.

BUENO A VER AGARRAOS QUE OS TRAEMOS UN HILO LOQUISIMO. Resulta que los ingleses están obsesionados con 😟 Los productos de limpieza españoles y los productos que huelen a nenuco 😯 Dentro hilo pic.twitter.com/IVTiaIlEbh — la Exquis (@la_exquis) October 25, 2021

Many of the outlets selling the brands said that UK customers loved the scents of the Spanish cleaning brands and one even claimed that it “transports you back to a sunny villa in Spain”.

Brands such as Nenuco, Asevi and 3 Brujas were found to be some of the best-loved products in the UK, but the craze didn’t just stretch to cleaning labels. Many body care companies such as Heno de Pravia and Don Algodón had also found a fan base among the Brits.

A quick search on Google comes up with a multitude of British pages dedicated to the sale of Spanish fabric softeners, floor cleaners, window cleaners and air fresheners, such as The Little Spanish Cleaning Company and Spanish Cleaning Products UK. Some products can even be found on the Amazon UK site.

But they are not only sold through web pages, Instagram is also pushing these items with many people buying directly from accounts.

“The products are obviously expensive due to Brexit” the user commented on Twitter.

In fact, when making a comparison between the prices of these items, the difference is astonishing.

Nenuco cologne, one of the most successful products in the UK, costs more than triple the price of a 600ml bottle sold in Spain.

In Spain, it costs just €2.65 while in the UK the same bottle is €11.21, but fans still seem willing to pay for a little slice of Spanish zing.

“It smells exactly like vacations in Spain when I was little,” wrote a user in one of the product reviews, summing up one of the reasons for the products’ success in Blighty.