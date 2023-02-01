Read news from:
ECONOMY

ECONOMY

Will Spanish economy really grow faster than all Euro countries in years ahead?

IMF projections put the Spanish economy growth at the front of the pack in terms of the bigger Eurozone economies, but the figures are a little more nuanced than that and the Spanish government has questioned the forecasts.

Published: 1 February 2023 17:23 CET
Will Spanish economy really grow faster than all Euro countries in years ahead?
IMF Chief Economist and Director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas (C) and Division Chief of the Research Department Daniel Leigh (R) attend a press briefing for the World Economy Outlook update in Singapore on January 31, 2023. Photo: Roslan RAHMAN/AFP

The IMF has published its first global economic forecasts of the year, and according to ITS projections, Spain will be the European economy that will grow the most in 2023 and 2024 (among large economies), which includes Germany, France and Italy. 

However, this should be tempered somewhat by the realisation that these projections, though positive overall, are actually slight downgrades to Spain’s previous GDP forecasts. In fact, the Spanish economy was the only major Eurozone economy to have its forecasts downgraded, despite still leading the pack.

According to the IMF figures, Spanish GDP is now expected to grow by 1.1 percent in 2023 and 2.4 percent in 2024, which represents a 0.1 percent decrease on previous predictions for 2023 and a 0.2 percent decrease for 2024 forecasts. These are the highest rates among the larger European economies though.

These figures differ quite significantly from the Spanish government’s own forecasts, however. In the government’s General State Budget (PGE) for 2023, growth was predicted to be 2.1 percent – almost double.

Taking the IMF’s figures, Spain would not recover its pre-pandemic production volume until 2024. The latest GDP data, released by the INE last week, still puts Spain 0.9 percent below the figure for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Along with the Czech Republic, Spain is the only country that has not fully recovered from the blow inflicted by Covid-19. 

Yet, despite that, and despite its downgraded forecast, the IMF still believes that the Spanish economy will grow the most among larger European economies.

The expected GDP growth of 1.1 percent in 2023 is ahead of projections for Germany (0.1 percent), France (0.7 percent) and Italy (0.6 percent) as well as being 0.4 percent above the wider Eurozone average forecast, which is 0.7 percent. 

Global outlook

According to the IMF figures, global GDP growth will slow to 2.9 percent in 2023 after growing by 3.4 percent in 2022. Production looks set to pick up in 2024 with a projected increase of 3.1 percent, but still a way off the average figure for the 21st century – 3.8 percent. The IMF points out that global GDP was “surprisingly solid” in the third quarter.

In terms of inflation, the IMF believes global inflation will gradually fall from 8.8 percent in 2022 to 6.6 percent in 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2024. All economic indicators seem to suggest that inflation has peaked and will continue to fall as the prices of fuels and raw materials decline.

“The rise in central bank interest rates to combat inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine continue to hinder economic activity,” the IMF said, adding that the recent ending of China’s ‘zero-Covid- strategy “has paved the way for a faster recovery than anticipated”. 

ECONOMY

ECONOMY

Spain to raise minimum wage by 8 percent

Spain's government unveiled Tuesday an 8.0 percent rise in the minimum wage, despite the opposition of employer groups, in a context of high inflation and a key election year.

Published: 1 February 2023 09:22 CET
Spain to raise minimum wage by 8 percent

The announcement by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez comes just months before municipal polls in various regions and a general election which is due by the year’s end.

“We’re going to approve a new 8.0 percent increase in the minimum wage to reach €1,080” gross across 14 months, Sánchez told the Senate upper house of parliament.

Spain traditionally makes salary payments in 14 monthly payments per year, with the extra paychecks typically paid in July and December.

“We are respecting our commitment” to raise the minimum wage “to 60 percent of the average Spanish salary,” he said.

Split across 12 months, that would equate to a gross payment of €1,260.

Although the unions had been pushing for €1,100 over 14 months, they hailed the announcement.

“There will be some 2.5 million beneficiaries and it will have a greater impact on women, young people, those with temporary contracts or working in agriculture or the service sectors,” tweeted CCOO union boss Unai Sordo.

Talks on raising the minimum wage were boycotted by employers groups on grounds their concerns were not being taken into account.

“Let them just give us the figure and get it over with,” grumbled Antonio Garamendi, head of the CEOE business lobby in remarks to reporters.

The new increase in the minimum wage comes against a backdrop of high inflation, even though price hikes have slowed significantly in recent months.

Inflation stood at 5.8 percent in January, after peaking at 10.8 percent in July, the highest level in 38 years.

The announcement comes ahead of a busy electoral year for Spain with various municipal polls in May and a general election by the year’s end, although no date has yet been set.

Sánchez was quick to flag his government’s efforts to raise the minimum wage since taking office in 2018.

“We have raised it by 36 percent, that’s to say from €735 when we entered government to €1,000 gross over 14 months, and always in the face of staunch opposition from the neo-liberals,” he said.

