Spain court remands church attack suspect for ‘terrorism’

A Spanish court ordered Monday a Moroccan man accused of storming two churches with a machete to be remanded in custody without bail on murder and terrorism charges.

Published: 31 January 2023 09:19 CET
Spain court remands church attack suspect for 'terrorism'
President of the Autonomous Government of Andalusia Juanma Moreno (C). Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

Yassine Kanjaa, 25, is accused of killing a verger and seriously injuring a priest for “terrorist purposes”, the National Court said in a statement after questioning him. If convicted he faces life imprisonment.

Police arrested Kanjaa at the scene of the bloodshed late on Wednesday in the southern port city of Algeciras.

The suspect first entered the church of San Isidro where he allegedly attacked a 74-year-old priest with a machete “leaving him seriously wounded”, the interior ministry said.

He then entered the nearby church of Nuestra Señora de la Palma where he allegedly attacked the verger with the machete and chased him outside before killing him, it added.

The National Court said Kanjaa is also suspected of having injured three other people in Wednesday’s assault.

He attacked “with the intention to kill” a Moroccan man he “considered to be an infidel” because he believed he had renounced his Muslim faith, it added.

The court said the alleged acts Kanjaa carried out “can be classified as a directed jihadist attack, both against priests who profess the Catholic faith, and against Muslims who, according to the suspect, do not follow the Koran”.

The investigations so far indicate the suspect “acted alone” and “did not count on the help of third parties”, the court added.

Kanjaa, who had been served with a deportation order in June due to his unauthorised migrant status in Spain, lived near the two churches which are just 300 metres (more than 328 yards) apart.

He had no prior convictions and had not been under surveillance.

In 2019, he had been deported from Gibraltar on the grounds of illegal entry, a government statement from the tiny British enclave said.

In court documents seen by AFP, the judge leading the investigation said that after his arrest, the suspect repeatedly shouted: “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest).

‘Unstable profile’

The Spanish government has not ruled out the possibility that the suspect had mental problems.

A neighbour of the suspect told AFP on Friday that the young Moroccan “was not right in the head” and had “completely changed little more than a month ago”.

Kanjaa’s roommates told police he used to drink alcohol and smoke hashish but had recently “changed radically, listening frequently to audios of the Koran on his mobile phone”, the National Court said.

The suspect fits the profile of a “self-indoctrinated terrorist who acts individually without direct ties with a terrorist organisation but who carried out their actions in the name of the jihadist phenomena,” the court said.

Spain’s National Police said Kanjaa has an “unstable profile” and his “self-radicalisation occurred rapidly in a short period of time.”

Officers seized several electronic devices from his home “which are currently being analysed” as well as various documents, the police force added.

Why jihadist attacks are an underlying threat for Spain

The deadly church attack in Algeciras has rekindled Spanish concerns about the jihadist threat, which experts say is still present although the country has been relatively spared from attacks in recent years.

Published: 27 January 2023 09:42 CET
Why jihadist attacks are an underlying threat for Spain

On Wednesday evening, a machete-wielding attacker entered two churches in the southern port city, killing a verger and badly wounding a priest.

Officials have identified the suspect as a 25-year-old Moroccan man saying there appeared to be no third party involved.

READ ALSO: Machete attack in Spanish churches leave one dead and priest injured

“These are one-off actions, there is not going to be a campaign of attacks like there was years ago,” Carlos Igualada, head of the International Observatory on Terrorism Studies (OIET) told AFP.

“Since the end of 2017, the number of terrorist acts in Europe has dropped considerably and the attacks that are taking place cause fewer deaths, with bladed weapons in which only one terrorist takes part.”

Which is a far cry from the atrocities committed “in Paris, Nice, Berlin, or Brussels, where the dead were counted by the dozen,” he said.

Although the government has not yet confirmed the attack was of a jihadist nature, the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s top criminal court, has opened a terror investigation.

“All the elements that characterise and define jihadist methodology are present,” Chema Gil, professor at the ISEN University Centre in Cartagena told public radio.

Whether or not he was acting as a “lone wolf will have to be determined by investigators”, said Gil, who is also co-director of the International Security Observatory.

READ ALSO: Spain church attack suspect was ‘flagged for deportation’

Five quiet years

The bloodshed sent shock waves through Spain, where the memory of such attacks has largely faded as the country has been largely spared over the past five years, unlike its European neighbours.

“It is true that in Spain we have not had the frequency of individual attacks as they’ve had in France, Germany or the United Kingdom,” said Manuel Ricardo Torres, professor of political science at the Olavide University in Seville.

The last attack in Spain was in August 2017 when a group of young radicalised Moroccans and Spaniards of Moroccan origin mowed down pedestrians in Barcelona and a nearby seaside town, killing 16 and wounding 140.

For Spain’s interior ministry, which updated its anti-terror strategy last year to take better account of “lone actors” and “self-radicalised cells”, the threat remains.

Last year, ministry figures show the security forces carried out 27 anti-terror operations targeting jihadist cells, arresting 46 people across Spain which since 2015 has been on alert level four, out of a maximum of five.

Since the Madrid train bombings of March 2004 which killed 191 people and injured around 2,000, the authorities have arrested nearly 1,000 suspected jihadists.

Radicalised lone wolves

Like its neighbours, Spain is now facing the threat of “individuals who become radicalised online and can become extreme enough to commit attacks within several weeks – a risk which is quite high,” said OIET’s Igualada.

Although such attacks are “less lethal” and have a smaller impact than large-scale assaults, they are “more difficult to prevent” and involve major efforts by the security forces, said Torres.

The normalisation of ties with Morocco in March 2022 after a nearly year-long standoff over Spain’s position on Western Sahara has also played a role.

“Anti-terror cooperation with Morocco is currently very good,” said Torres. “This has allowed Spain to carry out many anti-terror operations on the basis of information provided by Morocco,” he added.

During the last major joint operation in October, police made 11 arrests in Spain while Morocco detained two on grounds of participating in a terror organisation, the interior ministry said.

