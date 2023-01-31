For members
EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Spain in February 2023
From the end of masks on public transport and health worker strikes to carnival celebrations and open applications for the cost of living subsidy, here's what changes about life in Spain in February.
Published: 31 January 2023 12:34 CET
What changes about life in Spain in Feb 2023. Photos: P.E.Barbaix / Pixabay, PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP and Gabriel Bouys / AFP
How to lodge a formal complaint in Spain: Hoja de reclamación
If you’ve experienced bad service in Spain that didn’t meet expectations or bought a product that didn’t do what it promised to, then you may want to fill out an official complaint form in a bid to get your money back. Here’s how to go about it.
Published: 30 January 2023 17:04 CET
