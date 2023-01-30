Read news from:
REVEALED: These are Spain’s poorest neighbourhoods

Data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) has revealed the two poorest neighbourhoods in Spain, where inhabitants earn the lowest amount of income in the country.

Published: 30 January 2023 11:40 CET
The Barrio de Los Pajaritos in Seville is one of the poorest in Spain. Photo: CarlosVdeHabsburgo / WikiCommons

The report showed that the four poorest neighbourhoods in Spain can all be found in the cities of Seville and Alicante.

The barrios (neighbourhoods) are Polígono Sur and Los Pajaritos y Amate in Seville and Juan XXIII in Alicante.  

Those in Seville’s Polígono Sur earned the least amount with an average of just €5,666 per year. In fact, other areas in both Seville and Alicante appeared again on the list of the ten next poorest neighborhoods in the country with those in Seville being listed six times out of the top 15. 

All but four of the poorest ones were located in Andalusia, with the others are found in Alicante, Madrid and Murcia. 

This is the complete list of the 15 neighborhoods with the lowest income per capita in Spain, according to the latest available data, collected in 2019:

  • Polígono Sur (Seville) – €5,666 
  • Los Pajaritos y Amate (Sevilla) – €6,042
  • Juan XXIII (Alicante) – €6,272
  • Torreblanca (Seville) – €6,801
  • San Cristóbal (Madrid) – €6,955
  • Azahara-Palmeras (Córdoba) – €7,361 
  • Polígono del Guadalquivir (Córdoba) – €7,380
  • Alicante Distrito 5A (Alicante) – €7,425
  • Palma-Palmilla (Málaga) – €7,683
  • Palmete-Padre Pío (Seville) – €7,724
  • Sector Sur (Córdoba) – €8,100
  • Olivia-Letanías (Seville) – €8.111
  • Norte-Bazorla-Villegas (Seville) – €8,112
  • Murcia Distrito 8 (Murcia) – €8,385
  • Moreras-Huerta de la Reina (Córdoba) – €8,556

Sevillian towns such as Los Palacios – Villafranca and Lebrija and Alicante towns such as Torrevieja and Crevillente were also included in the top 20 poorest places with over 20,000 inhabitants. 

Interestingly, both provinces are among those that received the least investment in infrastructure from the General State Budget (PGE) between 1985 and 2018, according to a list of the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF), which takes into account the number of inhabitants for its calculation.

This may be about to change in Seville capital, however, which has received investments for the SE-40 ring road, the Centennial bridge and metro line 3 as part of the 2023 State Budget.

No extra investments have been given out to Alicante though, which “has one of the lowest per capita incomes in Spain, occupying position 44 out of 52,” the document stated. In terms of investment, the Alicante province receives less than de €85.40 per inhabitant. 

“This investment places us in the last place of investments per inhabitant, far from the penultimate province, which is Jaén with €110 per inhabitant,” residents of Alicante complained.  

The correlation between low investment and poor towns also occurs in Andalusian provinces such as Cádiz and Huelva, which are also among those that have received the least investment in infrastructure from the PGE between 1985 and 2018, according to AIReF. 

Towns in Cádiz and Huelva are also among the INE’s list of places with the poorest neighbourhoods, in addition to Almería, which received a mediocre amount of investment.

For members

MONEY

Why banks in Spain are obliged by law to offer a low-cost basic account

Low-cost basic accounts may not be widely advertised in Spain, but they are available and your bank must, by law, offer you one if you want.

Published: 17 January 2023 17:11 CET
Why banks in Spain are obliged by law to offer a low-cost basic account

According to EU law, banks must offer a “basic account” for essential operations such as depositing and withdrawing money, making transfers and receiving salaries.

The EU created this “basic account” with the aim of avoiding financial exclusion and providing everyone residing in the bloc with a current account, even if they hardly earn any money or don’t have a fixed address.

READ ALSO: What’s the maximum amount you should have in a current bank account in Spain?

What are these basic accounts?

They allow you to carry out up to 120 operations per year and have a debit card, paying only a commission of €3 per month or €36 per year to use it. 

The Bank of Spain along with consumer associations are encouraging banks in Spain to make these types of accounts more well-known to their customers. 

READ ALSO: What to be aware of before opening a shared bank account in Spain

Who are these basic accounts for? 

The accounts are ideal for those who have minimal incomes, as well as those who are not comfortable with technology such as using computers, tablets or smartphones as they don’t require you to use any apps or carry out any extra operations online. 

They are also good for vulnerable consumers, due to the fact that banks must agree to give you the account free of charge for two years, extendable two by two, provided you demonstrate that you continue to be so.

You will be considered vulnerable if: 

  • You are not part of a family unit and you do not earn more than twice the amount of the IPREM. For 2023, this will be €14,400 per year.
  • Or, if you are part of a family unit of fewer than four members and you earn less than 2.5 times the IPREM – no more than €18,000 in 2023.
  • And if none of the members of the family own property, except for the main residence, or own a company. 

Can banks refuse to give me a basic account? 

Not really, no. Banks are obliged by law to be able to provide these low-cost accounts and can’t refuse you unless they find out that you are using it to launder money or threaten national security.

