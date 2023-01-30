Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Provinces across Spain placed on alert for freezing temperatures

Some 30 provinces in 10 different regions across Spain have been put on alert for cold weather this Monday, which could see temperatures go down to -10C.

Published: 30 January 2023 12:12 CET
Provinces across Spain placed on alert for freezing temperatures
A woman with a dog walks in the snow in Navarra. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has warned that many provinces across the country could face sub-zero temperatures this week.  

And it’s not just in northern Spain where the mercury is due to dip below freezing, several places in Andalusia are on alert too.  

AEMET has put out alerts in Córdoba, Seville, Granada, Huesca, Zaragoza, Teruel, Ávila, Burgos, León, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja and Alicante, which could experience minimum temperatures between -1C and -9C.  

Early Monday morning, it was already below zero in Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León and Madrid, and snowfall was been recorded in unexpected places including Mallorca and Alicante. 

Widespread frosts are also expected in the interior of the peninsula, as well as the Pyrenees and other mountain systems in the north.  

The Navarran town of Eugi has had a lot of snowfall over the past few weeks. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

As for the coastal areas, high waves have been predicted for Cádiz, Granada, Málaga and Girona provinces as well as the enclave of Ceuta. 

AEMET’s forecast for the last week of January also includes possible rainy conditions in the Balearic Islands and Cantabria. Wind and light rains have also been predicted for the Canary Islands. 

The snow level will be at 800 to 1,000 metres in the Balearic Islands this Monday, with fog and morning mists forming in the central and Iberian mountainous areas.       

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

IN PICTURES: Northern Spain hit by snowfall and storms amid weather warnings

Storms Gerard and Fien continue to wreak havoc throughout Spain with snowfall or high winds across much of the country.

Published: 18 January 2023 14:21 CET
IN PICTURES: Northern Spain hit by snowfall and storms amid weather warnings

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued orange-level warnings on Wednesday due to snowfall and strong winds in 27 provinces, particularly in the north of the country.

Snowfall, rain, high waves and hurricane-force winds have already battered parts of Spain since Monday, January 16th causing the closures of some promenades, beaches and the parks in A Coruña, huge nine-metre waves in the Cantabrian Sea, the blocking of roads and rivers bursting their banks. 

On Tuesday January 17th, the storm forced the cancellation of a flight between Madrid and Vigo, and another that was destined for A Coruña had to be diverted to Santiago de Compostela.

So far, Galicia has been the region most affected by the storm, but there has also been snowfall in places in Castilla y León, Aragón, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra and even in parts of Valencia. 

In the Huesca province of Aragón 16 school routes have been blocked because of the snow, affecting a total of 207 students and temperatures have dropped below -20C. 

In the Ribera del Ebro in La Rioja, an orange warning has been issued and AEMET has warned that snowfall could reach up to 5cm.

In León, the City Council has suspended the city’s urban bus service as a result of the snowfall on Wednesday morning.

The city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Basque Country woke up to a blanket of white this morning. 

In Cantabria, the snowfall has been causing havoc on the highways and main roads with many of them blocked. 

In Galicia, the arctic air mass will remain over the region for 24 more hours, according to AEMET, which will continue to cause snow showers at levels between 400 and 600 metres. The Galician coast is also still on orange alert, with waves over six metres and strong winds.

The white stuff has covered the city Ávila too. 

 
SHOW COMMENTS