How to lodge a formal complaint in Spain: Hoja de reclamación
If you’ve experienced bad service in Spain that didn’t meet expectations or bought a product that didn’t do what it promised to, then you may want to fill out an official complaint form in a bid to get your money back. Here’s how to go about it.
Published: 30 January 2023 17:04 CET
What are the penalties for drug possession in Spain?
Though Spain has quite lax laws about drug consumption for your own use on private property, punishments for public possession or trafficking can vary from fines to prison time.
Published: 19 January 2023 17:16 CET
