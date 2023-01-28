Read news from:
Spain jails letterbomb suspect to avoid ‘flight to Russia’

The pensioner who allegedly sent letter bombs to Spain's prime minister and the Ukrainian embassy was placed in pre-trial detention on Friday on grounds he could flee to "Russian territory".

Published: 28 January 2023 10:45 CET
Spanish police stand guard near the US embassy in Madrid, on December 1, 2022, after they have received a letter bomb, similar to one which went off at the Ukrainian embassy. Photo: OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP

The 74-year-old, arrested on Wednesday at his home near the northern town of Burgos, appeared before a judge at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s top criminal court, facing one charge of terrorism, court documents showed.

He is accused of having sent six letter bombs to targets including Spanish ministers and embassies to push Madrid into halting support for Kyiv in the fight against Russia’s invasion.

The home-made devices were sent in late November and early December to Spain’s prime minister and defence minister, the Ukrainian and US embassies, the European Union Satellite Centre near Madrid and to a Spanish arms manufacturer in the northeastern city of Zaragoza.

In his ruling, the judge said the suspect sought to “force” the Spanish authorities to “refrain from supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s aggression”, which made him a flight risk.”

The importance of his violent actions as a means of propaganda for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could facilitate his flight to Russian territory with help from Russian citizens,” the judge concluded

If convicted, the suspect could face up to 20 years in jail on terror offences.

But the judge said there were no indications of his involvement “with any other terrorist group.”

Nobody was killed by the devices but a Ukrainian embassy staffer sustained light injuries while opening one of the packages.

At the suspect’s home, investigators found a workshop containing soldering equipment, tools, metal parts and screws compatible with the letter bombs sent, and indications of preparatory work to construct more, the interior ministry said.

A Russian-directed operation?

The suspect was “very active on social networks” and had “technical and computer expertise”, it said.

Investigators had determined the letters were sent by the same person and found three of them were posted from Burgos, the ministry added.

They then narrowed it down by an “exhaustive analysis” of the stamps, envelopes and parts used to build the devices.

The suspect’s arrest followed a New York Times report which said Russian military intelligence officers had “directed” associates of a Russia-based white supremacist group to carry out the campaign in Spain.

Investigators suspect the radical Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) — which is thought to have ties to Russian intelligence and has associates across Europe — is behind the letter bomb campaign.

“Important members of the group have been in Spain and the police there have tracked its ties with far-right Spanish organisations,” the newspaper said.

After the embassy attack, Ukraine’s ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, pointed the finger at Russia and Kyiv ramped up security at its embassies around the world.

At funeral, hundreds mourn verger killed in Spain church attack

Hundreds of mourners gathered Friday for the funeral of the verger who was killed when a machete-wielding assailant attacked two churches in Spain as investigators probed the reasons for the deadly assault.

Published: 27 January 2023 17:18 CET
At funeral, hundreds mourn verger killed in Spain church attack

They gathered at Nuestra Señora de La Palma, one of the churches targeted in the southern port city of Algeciras, where the coffin of verger Diego Valencia was placed. Dozens more gathered in the square outside.

Valencia, who was in his 60s, was first injured inside the church, fleeing outside to escape the attacker who pursued him into the square and killed him.

Dozens of red candles and bunches of flowers were laid on the spot where he died, and after the mass ended and his coffin was driven away in a hearse, the crowd broke into emotional applause, an AFP correspondent said.

The assailant also entered the nearby San Isidro church, attacking its 74-year-old priest Antonio Rodríguez, who was badly injured and underwent neck surgery but has since been released from hospital.

Arrested at the scene, the suspected attacker – a 25-year-old Moroccan called Yassine Kanjaa – has since been transferred to Madrid where he is being questioned by investigators, a police source said.

He is due to appear before a judge at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s top criminal court, on Monday facing terror-related charges.

The government has said he was served with a deportation order in June but had no prior convictions and had not been under surveillance.

Investigators probe motive

Speaking in Algeciras late on Thursday, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the suspect had “never been on the radar for radicalism” in Spain nor in any neighbouring countries.

Asked whether the suspect was mentally ill, Marlaska said he was not ruling out anything.

“The terrorist aspect of the events is being analysed, but there are also other possibilities,” he said.

In court documents seen by AFP, the judge leading the investigation said the bloodshed could be considered linked to “jihadist Salafism” and that after his arrest, the suspect repeatedly shouted: “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest).

The incident drew condemnation from across the political spectrum although opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, head of the right-wing Popular Party and a possible future candidate for prime minister, found himself in hot water after remarks widely seen as Islamophobic.

“It’s been many centuries since a Catholic or a Christian has killed in the name of their religion or beliefs and yet other nations have some people who do that,” he said.

His remarks were swiftly denounced by Education Minister Pilar Alegría. “There are times when it is better to remain silent and seem responsible than to speak out like that,” tweeted Alegría, a spokeswoman for the ruling Socialists.

