CRIME

At funeral, hundreds mourn verger killed in Spain church attack

Hundreds of mourners gathered Friday for the funeral of the verger who was killed when a machete-wielding assailant attacked two churches in Spain as investigators probed the reasons for the deadly assault.

Published: 27 January 2023 17:18 CET
Pallbearers carry the casket of late sacristan Diego Valencia. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP

They gathered at Nuestra Señora de La Palma, one of the churches targeted in the southern port city of Algeciras, where the coffin of verger Diego Valencia was placed. Dozens more gathered in the square outside.

Valencia, who was in his 60s, was first injured inside the church, fleeing outside to escape the attacker who pursued him into the square and killed him.

Dozens of red candles and bunches of flowers were laid on the spot where he died, and after the mass ended and his coffin was driven away in a hearse, the crowd broke into emotional applause, an AFP correspondent said.

The assailant also entered the nearby San Isidro church, attacking its 74-year-old priest Antonio Rodríguez, who was badly injured and underwent neck surgery but has since been released from hospital.

Arrested at the scene, the suspected attacker – a 25-year-old Moroccan called Yassine Kanjaa – has since been transferred to Madrid where he is being questioned by investigators, a police source said.

He is due to appear before a judge at the Audiencia Nacional, Spain’s top criminal court, on Monday facing terror-related charges.

The government has said he was served with a deportation order in June but had no prior convictions and had not been under surveillance.

Investigators probe motive

Speaking in Algeciras late on Thursday, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said the suspect had “never been on the radar for radicalism” in Spain nor in any neighbouring countries.

Asked whether the suspect was mentally ill, Marlaska said he was not ruling out anything.

“The terrorist aspect of the events is being analysed, but there are also other possibilities,” he said.

In court documents seen by AFP, the judge leading the investigation said the bloodshed could be considered linked to “jihadist Salafism” and that after his arrest, the suspect repeatedly shouted: “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest).

The incident drew condemnation from across the political spectrum although opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, head of the right-wing Popular Party and a possible future candidate for prime minister, found himself in hot water after remarks widely seen as Islamophobic.

“It’s been many centuries since a Catholic or a Christian has killed in the name of their religion or beliefs and yet other nations have some people who do that,” he said.

His remarks were swiftly denounced by Education Minister Pilar Alegría. “There are times when it is better to remain silent and seem responsible than to speak out like that,” tweeted Alegría, a spokeswoman for the ruling Socialists.

CRIME

Spain church attack suspect was ‘flagged for deportation’

The man alleged to have stormed two Spanish churches with a machete, killing a verger and seriously wounding a priest, was slated for deportation but had no prior convictions, officials said Thursday.

Published: 26 January 2023 14:49 CET
The bloodshed, which took place on Wednesday evening in the southern port
city of Algeciras, shocked Spain and left locals reeling.

The alleged attacker was arrested at the scene and police raided his home in the early hours of Thursday as prosecutors pressed ahead with a terror probe.

At midday, hundreds gathered outside Nuestra Señora de La Palma church where the verger was killed for a minute’s silence with many of those present breaking down in tears, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

Among them was Juan José Marina, La Palma’s parish priest who was not there
when the attack occurred that claimed the life of his verger, Diego Valencia.

“If I am alive, it’s because Diego died instead of me. I was supposed to be there,” he said, welling up with tears. At the time, he was conducting a service elsewhere.

The suspect, who was identified by a police source as a 25-year-old Moroccan, had “no prior criminal or terrorism convictions in Spain or allied countries” and was not under surveillance, an interior ministry spokesman said.

Although a deportation procedure was “opened in June”, it was not implemented immediately because it was an administrative procedure, he said.

Local media said he lived near the churches which are just 300 metres apart.

Although Spain’s top criminal court opened a terror investigation, the government has so far not qualified the nature of the attack.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said it was not yet possible to say whether the incident was of a “terrorist nature” but confirmed there were “no third parties involved”. 

Chased the victim into the street

The suspect, seen in police footage with a beard and wearing a black, white
and grey hoodie, entered the church of San Isidro in Algeciras just after 7:00pm, “where, armed with a machete, he attacked the priest, leaving him seriously wounded,” the interior ministry said.

“Subsequently, he entered the church of Nuestra Señora de La Palma in which, after causing damage, he attacked the verger.”

The verger “managed to get out of the church, but was caught by the attacker outside and sustained mortal injuries,” it said.

Witnesses told local media the assailant ran into the church shouting and had started throwing icons, crosses and candles to the floor.

A police source confirmed he had “shouted something” and was wearing a long
robe when he burst into the two churches in the town of some 120,000 residents.

The priest, 74-year-old Antonio Rodríguez, sustained injuries to the neck while he was celebrating the Eucharist at San Isidro church, his parish said, describing his condition as “serious but stable”.


Grief, tears for murdered verger

Outside the church, mourners had laid flowers and lit candles in memory of a man who was a well-known figure within the local Catholic community.

At noon, several hundred people gathered in the square as the church bells rang out followed by a minute’s silence, an AFP correspondent said.

Many in the crowd were visibly moved, among them family members, police officers, town council employees and several veiled women, who couldn’t hold
back their tears.

“This is for you, Diego!” one shouted emotionally, the square breaking into
applause.

‘Always lived together peacefully’

“In Algeciras, we’ve always boasted about the fact that we have people from 129 different nationalities living together in peace and harmony and we’ve never had any incident nor tension,” Mayor José Ignacio Landaluce told TeleMadrid TV before the rally.

“What has happened now is more than we can take in, it grieves us and worries us because when a fuse like this is lit, it has to be put out quickly to prevent it from causing damage that nobody wants.”

His words were echoed by Marina, the parish priest, who told public radio that ties “with the Islamic world in Algeciras are good, we’ve never had any sort of problem”.

“It just defies all logic,” local Muslim community spokesman Dris Mohamed Amar told the same programme, saying he hoped “it was an isolated case by a demented lunatic and not something premeditated”.

César García Magán, who heads the Episcopal Conference grouping Spain’s leading bishops, described the attack as “reprehensible, unjustifiable and abhorrent”, but warned against “the danger of demonising certain groups”.

