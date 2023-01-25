For members
Ten Spanish mistakes even Spaniards make
Frustrated with your Spanish? Don't sweat it: Even native speakers sometimes make mistakes. Here we list some of the most common ones - all in the name of making you feel better about yourself of course.
Published: 26 January 2023 15:35 CET
10 mistakes even Spanish people make. Photo: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels
The cities in Spain where the ‘worst’ Spanish is spoken
Once you pick up a bit of Spanish, you soon realise that some Spaniards are harder to understand than others.
Published: 25 January 2023 16:34 CET
