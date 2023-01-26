Spanish reservoirs fill up to highest level since last May

The water levels of Spanish reservoirs continue to rise and are already at 50.9 percent of their capacity, the latest data reveals, a figure that has not been seen since May 2022.
Storms and rainfall in recent weeks have caused water reserves to increase to 28,533 cubic hectometres.
Statistics show water levels have risen for the seventh consecutive week and continue to improve on the previous week too.
There is also a great improvement compared to the same week of 2022, when the capacity was only at 45.19 percent.
The current figure has, in fact, almost reached the average of the last 10 years, which amounts to 56.69 percent capacity.
Asturias is the region that has benefitted from the recent rains the most and the capacity of its reservoirs currently stands at 92.76 percent.
This is followed by its neighbour Galicia where levels are currently at 88.6 percent. In third place is the Basque Country where reservoirs have reached 68.05 percent capacity.
This lies in stark contrast to the south of Spain where levels are still very low. The capacity of the reservoirs in Murcia is only at 25.68 percent and in Andalusia it’s only 29.75 percent.
The latest report from the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge shows that many of the country’s drainage basins are also recovering with Galicia Costa at 94.9 percent, Cantábrico Occidental at 91 percent and Miño-Sil, also in Galicia, at 84.2 percent.
The much-needed rainfall has affected the entire peninsula in the last couple of weeks with the maximum recorded in Santander of 182.2 millimeters.
Last summer, regions across Spain suffered from the lack of water and reserves fell to 39 percent, the lowest percentage since 1995.
However, a further study published by the Nature Geoscience journal claimed that the summer droughts of 2022 left parts of the Iberian peninsula at their driest in 1,200 years.
