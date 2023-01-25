Read news from:
Spain ‘ready’ to send German tanks to Ukraine: minister

Spain said Wednesday it was ready to send some of its German-made Leopard tanks to bolster Ukraine's fight against Russia after Berlin granted approval for their European transfers.

Published: 25 January 2023 15:10 CET
Spain's Minister of Defence Margarita Robles. Photo: Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP

“Spain is ready… to deal with our allies in any way necessary, whether that means sending Leopards, training in the use of Leopards or help in their maintenance and upkeep,” Defence Minister Margarita Robles said.

She did not say how many tanks could be sent, nor when they could be delivered.

Her remarks came shortly after Berlin said it would send some of its own Leopards to Kyiv and cleared other European nations to send their own stocks to Ukraine.

Russia denounced Berlin’s decision to approve deliveries of Leopard tanks to Ukraine as “extremely dangerous”, warning it would take the conflict “to a new level of confrontation”.

Germany’s announcement comes after weeks of pressure from Ukraine and many
of the countries supporting it.

Kyiv had been seeking the tanks, which it sees as crucial for punching through enemy lines in the nearly year-long war, for months.

A recent analysis by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) concluded that if Kyiv was to receive about 100 such tanks, the effect could be “significant”.

Spain smashes ring exploiting Ukrainians fleeing war

Spanish police said Sunday they had broken up a gang that operated three illegal tobacco factories employing Ukrainians who fled to escape Russia's invasion and were kept in "crammed" housing.

Published: 22 January 2023 15:45 CET
The operation is believed to have smuggled “large quantities” of tobacco transformed into counterfeit cigarettes that were sold across Spain and neighbouring countries, the Guardia Civil police force said in a statement.

The factories, located in the northern wine-producing region of La Rioja, Seville in the south and Valencia in the east, used  “advanced technology” and could produce 540,000 cigarette packs per day, it added.

Police said the ring employed Ukrainians who had moved to Spain illegally or had entered the country legally seeking refuge from the war.

The Ukrainians lived in the factories “crammed into prefabricated modules, and without leaving the facilities so as not to be detected, working long hours,” the statement said.

The gang leaders  “laundered large amounts of money” and lived “a life of luxury” in the upmarket tourist resort of Marbella on the Costa del Sol, the statement said.

Police arrested 27 people in raids across Spain as part of their investigation which was carried out with the help of European policing agency Europol.

They also seized 10 tonnes of tobacco leaves and 3.5 million cigarette packs worth a total of 37.5 million ($40 million).

