Spain detains suspect over letter bombs sent to PM, Ukraine embassy

Spanish police have arrested a man suspected of being behind a recent letter bombing campaign that targeted the prime minister and the Ukrainian embassy, the interior ministry said Wednesday.

Published: 25 January 2023 11:31 CET
Miranda de Ebro in Spain where letter bomb suspect was arrested. Photo: Zarateman / WikiCommons

A 74-year-old Spanish citizen was arrested in Miranda de Ebro in northern Spain and the ministry said police were searching the man’s home.

Nobody was killed by the six letter bombs sent in late November and early December to various sites in Spain, but an employee of the Ukrainian embassy was lightly injured while opening one of the packages.

Among the sites targeted was the official residence of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s defence ministry and an air base near Madrid from where weapons donated by Spain are sent to Ukraine.

Kyiv ramped up security at its embassies abroad after the embassy in Madrid was targeted by a letter bomb.

The arrest comes after the New York Times reported Sunday that Russian
military intelligence officers had “directed” associates of a white supremacist militant group based in Russia to carry out the campaign in Spain.

US officials told the newspaper that the Russian officers who directed the campaign appeared intent on “keeping European governments off guard” and “may be testing out proxy groups in the event Moscow decides to escalate a conflict”.

Investigators suspect the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), a radical group that has members and associates across Europe, of being behind the letter bomb campaign.

The group, which is designated a global terrorist organisation by the United States, is believed to have ties to Russian intelligence agencies.

“Important members of the group have been in Spain, and the police there have tracked its ties with far-right Spanish organisations,” the newspaper said.

The newspaper based its report on anonymous “US and allied officials”.

Terrorist methods

According to Stanford University’s Center for International Security and Cooperation, RIM “maintains contacts with neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups across Europe”.

“The group has provided paramilitary training to Russian nationals and members of like-minded organisations from other countries at its facilities in St. Petersburg,” it added.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Spain, Serhii Pohoreltsev, had appeared to blame Russia for the letter bomb at its embassy.

“We are well aware of the terrorist methods of the aggressor country,” he said during an interview with Spanish public television on November 30th just hours after the letter exploded.

Russia’s embassy to Spain condemned the letter bomb campaign. “Any threat or terrorist act, especially those that target a diplomatic mission, is to be totally condemned,” it said in a tweet at the time.

Spain’s National Court had opened an investigation for “terrorism” over the letter bombing campaign.

In addition to sending arms to help Ukraine after Russia sent troops into the country in February last year, Spain is also training Ukrainian troops as part of a European Union programme and providing humanitarian aid.

Spain smashes ring exploiting Ukrainians fleeing war

Spanish police said Sunday they had broken up a gang that operated three illegal tobacco factories employing Ukrainians who fled to escape Russia's invasion and were kept in "crammed" housing.

Published: 22 January 2023 15:45 CET
The operation is believed to have smuggled “large quantities” of tobacco transformed into counterfeit cigarettes that were sold across Spain and neighbouring countries, the Guardia Civil police force said in a statement.

The factories, located in the northern wine-producing region of La Rioja, Seville in the south and Valencia in the east, used  “advanced technology” and could produce 540,000 cigarette packs per day, it added.

Police said the ring employed Ukrainians who had moved to Spain illegally or had entered the country legally seeking refuge from the war.

The Ukrainians lived in the factories “crammed into prefabricated modules, and without leaving the facilities so as not to be detected, working long hours,” the statement said.

The gang leaders  “laundered large amounts of money” and lived “a life of luxury” in the upmarket tourist resort of Marbella on the Costa del Sol, the statement said.

Police arrested 27 people in raids across Spain as part of their investigation which was carried out with the help of European policing agency Europol.

They also seized 10 tonnes of tobacco leaves and 3.5 million cigarette packs worth a total of 37.5 million ($40 million).

