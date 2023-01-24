Read news from:
DRIVING

How misusing fog lights when driving in Spain can cost you

With the cold weather in Spain often comes foggy days, rain and snowfall in the mountainous areas, all reducing visibility while driving, but did you know that you can actually be fined for using your lights incorrectly?

Published: 24 January 2023 13:46 CET
The fines you can get for the misuse of fog lights in Spain. Photo: granagramers / Pixabay

When fog appears and visibility is reduced, Spain’s General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), states that your front fog lights and rear fog light will help you to both see better and be seen by other drivers.  

But, they warn that you should be careful because if you use them incorrectly you can momentarily blind other drivers and could be at risk of being fined.  

Fog lights should only be used to see and be seen in low visibility conditions and using them in other types of circumstances could lead to a fine of €200.

Front fog lights

Front fog lights are not mandatory and are not a feature on all vehicles. If your car has them, you must make sure they are only used in conditions where your visibility has been significantly reduced. They may be used on their own or in conjunction with short-range lights.  

You can also use them at night on narrow windy roads, less than 6.5 metres wide, however, you must be careful when using them in this situation as they can be reflected in your rear-view mirrors and temporarily blind you.  

Rear fog lights

Rear fog lights are bright red lights that make the vehicle more visible from behind and are more intense than normal tail lights. Cars can have one on the left or in the center; or two, on the outer edges. 

It is mandatory for all cars to use these in unfavorable conditions, which include very thick fog, very heavy rain or lots of snowfall. You must make sure to turn them off in traffic jams or when there are lots of other vehicles around, however, so as not to blind the drivers behind you. 

Full headlight beams

The DGT warns that even though you may want to put your full-beam headlights in the fog, it can actually be counterproductive, as the beams will bounce off the fog and back at you, causing your visibility to decrease even more.  

Tips for driving in the fog: 

According to the DGT, the majority of fatal traffic accidents in the fog are caused by human error that almost always have to do with unforeseen and unnecessary braking, stopping on the hard shoulder without proper signs, or not keeping a safe distance between you and other vehicles. They have put together a list of tips for driving in low-visibility conditions. 

Pay attention to road markings
Make sure to pay attention to the longitudinal marks on the ground and stick to them, this will help to keep your car centered in the correct lane.

Reduce speed
When there is fog on the road, you must slow down so that it’s easier to stop when you need to quickly. At 50 km/h when the ground is wet a car cannot stop within 30 metres. If the fog is very dense, it is better to leave the road and park somewhere safe, while you wait for it to clear up.

Avoid overtaking
The DGT advises that is best to avoid overtaking on dual carriageways or motorways with dense traffic when it’s foggy and to keep a greater safety distance than normal.

Don’t stop on the hard shoulder
Stopping on the hard shoulder when there’s fog is a bad idea because it can be very dangerous. In fact, the DGT says that stopping on the hard shoulder should be avoided, even on sunny days, unless your car breaks down and it’s absolutely necessary. In this case, all passengers should exit the vehicle and stand on the other side of the guardrail. You must also make sure the hazard lights are on.

For members

DRIVING

How long can you park your car in the street in Spain before risking a fine?

Parking rules are done a municipal level in Spain, meaning that the rules on how long you can leave your car parked before getting a fine varies.

Published: 23 January 2023 09:22 CET
How long can you park your car in the street in Spain before risking a fine?

How long can you leave your car parked on the street in Spain? The simple answer is it depends on where in the country you are.

In Spain, traffic regulations such as parking rules are delegated at a municipal level, so the rules are often different in every part of the country.

Generally speaking, however, in bigger cities you generally have less time to park, whereas around the rest of Spain in smaller towns and cities the maximum time allowed can vary from 10 days all the way up to 30.

The fines

The fine, however, is the same everywhere.

According to the DGT regulations, the fine for parking in (signposted) prohibited areas is €200, which can be halved if you pay it early, and does not add any points to your license. 

Similarly, leaving your car in the same parking space for too long, even if it’s a legally designated parking space, can also risk a €200 fine.

City by city

The rules on how long you can leave your car parked on the street depends on where it is.

To be sure of the rules and know exactly how long you can leave your car parked, you should check with the town hall (ayuntamiento) or local police, as they are the ones responsible for handing out fines (and possibly towing) your car.

But to help you out, The Local has outlined some of the rules in major cities below.

Madrid

In Madrid, you can generally leave your car (legally) parked for five days. In fact, the city’s Mobility Ordinance bans parking in the same space for more than five working days.

It also expects you to keep on top of rule changes if you are going to leave your car: “the owner of the vehicle will have the obligation to make sure for himself, or by any other person or means, that his vehicle is not improperly parked as a result of any change in signage or traffic management.”

Valencia – In Valencia it depends on where in the city and the type (colour) of parking space you want to use.

Blue zone: a maximum of 2 hours.

Orange zone (non-residents): a maximum of 2 hours.

Orange zone (residents): a maximum of 7 days working days.

Barcelona 

Barcelona operates a ‘green zone’ (zona verde) where all vehicles can park, but the maximum time you can leave your car depends on if you’re resident or have the appropriate approval.

Non-residents can park in the green area for a maximum of 1 or 2 hours, depending on where exactly you are, but you must get a ticket from a parking meter or pay through the Barcelona City Council app SMOU.

The hours for green zone parking are Monday to Friday or from Monday to Saturday, again depending on the neighbourhood, from 8am to 8pm. 

If you are a resident in a green parking zone, the maximum period of time you can park your car is 7 days, but always be sure to check the local signs in case there are any exceptions.

Alicante

Blue zone (medium stay): a maximum of 5 hours.

Orange zone (non-residents): a maximum of 1 hour.

Orange zone (residents): a maximum of 5 days.

Las Palmas (Gran Canaria)

Blue zone: maximum of 2 hours.

Green zone (non-resident): Any user is allowed to park for a maximum of 1 hour.

Green zone (resident): Any user is allowed to park for a maximum of 1 month.

Palma de Mallorca

In Palma de Mallorca you can’t leave your car parked for more than 10 days, and Article 99 of the local council’s parking rules stipulates that after 15 days your car can be towed.

