FREELANCING

How to hire someone if you’re self-employed in Spain

If you’re registered as self-employed in Spain and your business is doing well, you might start thinking about hiring employees to help you out. Here's everything you need to know about how to go about it.

Published: 23 January 2023 17:24 CET
How to hire someone if you're self employed in Spain. Photo: Sebastian Herrmann / Unsplash

If you work for yourself you have the option to hire employees in a number of different ways, you could hire someone on a short-term basis, hire their services similar to the way in which a client would hire you or you can hire them as a full-time employee.

Step 1: If you want to hire someone either on a full-time or a contract basis, but not as another freelancer, and you haven’t hired employees before, the first step is to register as an ‘empresario’ with the tax office, as well as with Social Security.

Step 2: In order to register with Social Security you will need to complete Modelo or form TA-6 here, followed by Modelo TA.7 here. When you have completed the second form, you will be given a Contribution Account Code ‘Código Cuenta de Cotización’, a number that identifies you as an employer.

Step 3: If you are ready to hire someone straight away and know who you want, then you can register your employee with Social Security too by completing Modelo TA. 2/S here. You will need their social security number, ID and account number.

If you’re giving someone their first job, you must also make sure they get their social security number before you can continue. This number lasts for a lifetime, so they will not need a new one if they have worked in Spain before.

Step 4: You have a period of 10 days in which to register the contract with the Public State Employment Service (SEPE).

You can carry out all these procedures electronically, using the [email protected] System

This link shows you all the possible types of contracts you can choose for your new employee, from temporary to permanent.

Remember, if there is any change to your employees’ contracts or you have to dismiss them for some reason, you must tell Social Security right away. You can do this by filling out forms TA.1 and TA.2/S here

After you have completed the steps above, you will officially have to start paying your employees’ social security contributions, as well as your own, and of course their salary too.

How much does it cost to hire a worker when you’re self-employed?

The cost of social security and your employee’s salary will depend both on the workers’ Agreement that corresponds to your industry, and on the type of contract you have chosen.

In the general, the cost of their social security contributions will be 30 percent of their base salary.

How many people can I hire?

There is a limit to the number of workers you can hire if you are self-employed. You are allowed to hire a maximum of 10 employees, depending on the type of activity you carry out.

For example, if you own a bakery, you are allowed to hire a maximum of six people, while if your business is in retail trade, you can only hire a maximum of five workers. 

Can I hire another autónomo?

As mentioned at the beginning of this article, it is possible to simply hire another self-employed worker too, meaning you won’t be responsible for their social security payments and you will hire them on a freelance basis. 

It means though that they can’t have a fixed work schedule and won’t have a set salary either. They will be in charge of paying their own social security contributions and will invoice you for the amounts they’re owed each month, depending on how much you agreed upon.  

Can I hire a family member or a partner?

According to article 1.1 of the Workers’ Statute, when a self-employed person hires a relative, they must do so as self-employed collaborators like above, except when it can be demonstrated that there is a professional employment relationship. In the second case, they will have to have a formal employment contract and you will have to pay their social security contributions.

In other words, if the family member lives with you and does not receive a fixed income, but shares the risks of the business, the hiring will be done as a self-employed collaborator. 

Can I hire another foreigner?

Yes, you are allowed to hire foreigners from both the EU or outside of the EU, providing they are properly registered in Spain and have the right to work here.  

In Numbers: Where are Spain’s self-employed foreign workers from?

The number of foreigners registered as autónomo in Spain continued to grow in 2022, but how many are there, which countries do they come from and what industries do they work in?

Published: 20 January 2023 13:14 CET
Spain is not an easy country to be self-employed in with high social security fees, high tax rates, lots of bureaucracy forcing you to hire an accountant and the need to submit tax returns five times a year. 

Despite this, the latest government stats show that Spain has around 3.3 million registered freelancers and many foreigners choose to set up businesses and become self-employed here too. 

The number of foreign professionals who chose Spain to set up their own businesses and become self-employed in 2022 continued to grow. 

The latest data from the affiliation to the Special Regime for Self-Employed Workers (RETA) published by Social Security, reveals an increase of 20,293 foreign self-employed workers last year, reaching a total of 406,382 self-employed workers from other countries.

Out of these, 162,066 are from the EU. According to the stats, the majority of EU self-employed workers in Spain hail from Romania, Italy and Germany. Romania takes the lead with 45,061 self-employed workers in Spain, followed by Italy with 35,879 and then Germany with 17,266. 

The remaining 244,316 foreign freelance workers were from non-EU countries. The majority of these were from China with a total of 62,045. Morocco came in second place with 27,313, then the UK with 26,589. In fourth place was Venezuela with 17,056 and then Colombia, which, at the end of last year, had 11,759 registered freelancers in Spain. 

“This is a record figure, which has never been seen before, and it is good news that shows that foreigners want to contribute and continue working,” Guillermo Guerrero, director of the Emprender Siendo Extranjero association, told the newspaper Autónomos y Emprendedor.

Guerrero believes the main cause of the record number of self-employed foreigners in Spain was due to the change to the Immigration Law, which came into force in August 2022, and means that immigrants can now obtain a residence permit or gain access to temporary residence due to labour ties. The reform also now allows foreign students to start contributing as self-employed.

The growth in the number of foreigners registered as freelancers in 2022 lies in stark contrast to the figures for the total number of self-employed workers in Spain in 2022, which was the lowest number seen in a decade. 

Lorenzo Amor, president of the National Federation of Self-Employed Workers Associations (ATA), described last year’s closure as “terrible”, and said that this could be “an early indicator of how the situation will evolve in the coming months.”

Who are the self-employed foreigners in Spain?

At the end of 2022, 252,412 foreign freelancers were men, compared to 153,970 women. This means that 62 percent of self-employed workers from outside Spain are men, a proportion that is similar to the autónomos in Spain as a whole, where women represent only around 36 percent. 

The majority of these work in the commerce sector, with 99,273 registered at the end of 2022. This is followed by those in the hospitality industry, with 69,920, construction with 56,550, and other services with 30,774.

The stats also show the majority of self-employed foreigners live in Catalonia and Madrid followed by Valencia, Andalusia, the Canary Islands, and the Balearic Islands. 

