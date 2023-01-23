Compare: Where are Spain’s cheapest ski resorts?

The ski season got off to a slow start this year with an abnormally warm December in much of Spain, however, the temperatures have now begun to plummet and snow has been falling throughout the northern part of the country, as well as mountainous areas, over the past week.

This is good news for winter sports fans, as many of the Spanish ski stations that were unable to open due to the lack of snow have now confirmed opening dates.

As most people know, going skiing is not a cheap break and there are lots of different factors to consider. While the location is a big one, the price of the ski passes is also important.

We’ve taken a look at the top ski resorts in several regions across Spain to find out which are the cheapest. Where possible, we’ve also taken the average nightly accommodation rate per person too.

READ ALSO: Eight amazing ski resorts in Spain

Galicia

Manzaneda

Adult day pass: €26.50

Children’s day pass: €22

Galicia is not really known for skiing, although it does have one – Manzaneda. According to a study by the online travel magazine Holidu, this is one of the cheapest ski resorts in Spain, with accommodation costing just €16 per person per night. This means that one day’s skiing, plus staying overnight will only set you back €48.50.

Catalonia

Catalonia is one of the main regions for ski resorts in Spain and prices can vary a lot, from some of the cheapest day pass prices to some of the most expensive.

Tavascán

Adult day pass: €22

Children’s day pass: €16

Vallter 2000

Adult day pass: €31

Children’s day pass: €23.50

According to Holidu, it will cost an average of €44 per person per night to stay near to Vallter 2000.

Espot Esquí

Adult day pass: €36

Children’s day pass: €27

Vall de Núria

Adult day ski pass + rack railway: €36

Children’s day pass price + rack railway: €27.50

Port Ainé

Adult day pass: €38

Children’s day pass: €28.50

Boí Taull

Adult day pass: €42

Children’s day pass: €31.50

Port del Comte

Adult day pass: €42

Children’s day pass: €35

La Molina

Adult day pass: €47

Children’s day pass: €35.50

Masella

Adult day pass: €49

Children’s day pass: €39

Baqueira-Beret

Adult day pass price: from €59

Children’s day pass: from €39

Aragón

The Aragónese Pyrenees are another important area for Spanish ski stations and prices for passes also range from some of the cheapest to some of the most expensive.

Javalambre

Adult day pass: from €29.50

Children’s day pass: from €25.70

Holidu lists hotel prices from €26 per person per night, giving you a total cost of €55.50 for a one-day, one-night ski break.

Valdelinares

Adult day pass: from €29.50

Children’s day pass: from €25.70

Accommodation prices for Valdelinares are an average of €26.50 per person, per night giving you a total of €56, very similar to nearby Javalambre.

Cerler

Adult day pass: from €44.80

Children’s day pass: from €35.30

Formigal-Panticosa

Adult day pass: from €44.70

Children’s day pass: from €35.70

100K

Adult day pass: €47

Children’s day pass: €39

Cantabria

Alto Campoo

Adult day pass: €37

Children’s day pass: €23

Accommodation prices at Alto Campoo are similar to San Isidro at €30.5 per person, per night, but the extra cost of the ski pass makes it slightly more expensive.

Asturias

Valgrande-Pajares

Adult day pass: €29

Children’s day pass: €25

According to Holidu, the average price of accommodation in and around Valgrande-Pajares is €27 per person per night.

Fuentes de Invierno

Adult day pass: €27

Children’s day pass: €22

Castilla y León

Besides the two major regions for skiing in Spain – Catalonia and Aragón, Castilla y León comes in third in terms of numbers, with a good range of resorts on the cheaper end of the scale.

Sierra de Béjar – La Covatilla

Adult day pass: €29

Children’s day pass: €20​​

In terms of accommodation, Sierra de Béjar – La Covatilla benefits from some of the lowest prices out of all the ski resorts in Spain, with an average of €24 per night per person. This means that the total price for one day is €53.

Leitariegos

Adult day pass: €22

Children’s day pass: €16

Holidu states that the average accommodation here is €25.50 per person per night. This along with the price of a day pass makes Leitariegos one of the cheapest ski resorts in Spain, with a total cost of €45.50.

San Isidro

Adult day pass: €30

Children’s day pass: €26

Average accommodation costs are €30 per person per night in San Isidro, making a total of €60 for a one-night ski break.

La Pinilla

Adult day pass: €35

Children’s day pass: €26

Madrid

Puerto de Navacerrada

Adult day pass: €32

Children’s day pass: €27

It’s not surprising that when it comes to accommodation, ski resorts in Madrid have some of the highest prices. A night here will set you back an average of €40 per person per night.

Valdesquí

Adult day pass: €40

Children’s day pass (from 7 to 12 years): €35

Accommodation here is cheaper than in Puerto de Navacerrada with an average nightly price of €30 per person.

La Rioja

Valdezcaray

Adult day pass: €29

Children’s day pass: €20

Andalusia

Sierra Nevada

Adult day pass: from €44

Children’s day pass: variable (see website)