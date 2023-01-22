Read news from:
CRIME

Spain smashes ring exploiting Ukrainians fleeing war

Spanish police said Sunday they had broken up a gang that operated three illegal tobacco factories employing Ukrainians who fled to escape Russia's invasion and were kept in "crammed" housing.

Published: 22 January 2023 15:45 CET
Spain smashes ring exploiting Ukrainians fleeing war
Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP

The operation is believed to have smuggled “large quantities” of tobacco transformed into counterfeit cigarettes that were sold across Spain and neighbouring countries, the Guardia Civil police force said in a statement.

The factories, located in the northern wine-producing region of La Rioja, Seville in the south and Valencia in the east, used  “advanced technology” and could produce 540,000 cigarette packs per day, it added.

Police said the ring employed Ukrainians who had moved to Spain illegally or had entered the country legally seeking refuge from the war.

The Ukrainians lived in the factories “crammed into prefabricated modules, and without leaving the facilities so as not to be detected, working long hours,” the statement said.

The gang leaders  “laundered large amounts of money” and lived “a life of luxury” in the upmarket tourist resort of Marbella on the Costa del Sol, the statement said.

Police arrested 27 people in raids across Spain as part of their investigation which was carried out with the help of European policing agency Europol.

They also seized 10 tonnes of tobacco leaves and 3.5 million cigarette packs worth a total of 37.5 million ($40 million).

CRIME

Brazil’s Dani Alves detained in Spain on suspicion of sexual assault

Brazil defender Dani Alves was taken into custody in Spain on Friday over allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December, police said.

Published: 20 January 2023 12:24 CET
Brazil's Dani Alves detained in Spain on suspicion of sexual assault

The 39-year-old was summoned to a Barcelona police station where he was “taken into custody” and will now be questioned by a judge, said a spokesperson for Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra.

Catalan police received a complaint on January 2nd from a woman who said Alves had touched her inappropriately, police said.

The alleged sexual assault took place at a popular Barcelona nightclub overnight December 30th-31st, according to Spanish media reports.

The player was accused of putting his hands down the woman’s pants, according to the reports.

Alves, 39, has confirmed he was at the night club at the time but has denied any wrongdoing, telling private Spanish television Antena 3 earlier this month that he has “never seen” the woman before.

“I was there, at that place, with more people having fun. Everybody knows I love to dance. Having a good time but without invading the space of others,” the former Barcelona and Juventus player added.

Alves, who now plays for Mexican side Pumas UNAM, was in Barcelona on holiday following his participation at the World Cup with Brazil in Qatar.

A Barcelona court said earlier this month it had opened a probe “into an alleged crime of sexual assault as a result of a complaint filed by a woman against a footballer”.

