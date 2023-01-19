For members
PENSIONS
Spain has third most generous pension compared to salary in Europe
The average pensions in Spain, relative to salaries, are some of the highest in Europe, according to a new report.
Published: 20 January 2023 10:07 CET
Spain has third most generous pensions in Europe compared to salary. Photo: Bruno /Germany / Pixabay
PENSIONS
State pensioners in Spain to receive notification of benefit increase
The Spanish government, this Monday, has sent a letter to the nine million Spaniards who receive contributory pensions to inform them of an 8.5 percent increase for 2023.
Published: 16 January 2023 15:35 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments