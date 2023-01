The new year is a time when many start thinking about getting a job, possibly changing careers or making plans for a future move

According to the Spanish site El Economista, 2023 isn’t looking like it’s going to be a great year for employment in general, due to the current economic situation around the world and the fact that big tech companies in the US have already started to lay off some of their employees.

Despite this, there has been an upward growth trend in certain careers and positions in some industries, and the professional business network, LinkedIn has listed 25 jobs that it believes will be in demand in Spain in 2023.

These are the jobs that have grown the most in the last five years and are expected to be big in 2023.

This list can provide you with insight into which industries you can find long-term opportunities in, as well as helping you to identify the most in-demand skills and availability of positions.

According to LinkedIn, out of this list, the ones involved in the cybersecurity, sales, logistics, financial and sustainability sectors are the ones with the most professional opportunities heading into 2023.

While many of these jobs may require you to speak Spanish, there are many international companies in Spain, particularly in the big cities of Madrid and Barcelona where it may not be necessary.

Sales Specialist

Sales specialists help to improve sales and overall business growth, they are in charge of developing and implementing sales strategy, new client development and the retention of clients or members, among other tasks.

Account Executive

Account executives can work in many different industries, but are primarily responsible for helping businesses to grow by finding leads and closing sales deals with new or existing clients.

Cybersecurity Analyst and Cybersecurity Engineer

Cybersecurity analysts work in defending a company against cybercrime. They help protect computer networks, both hardware and software from cyber attacks and unauthorised access. Cybersecurity engineers help create software that protects against cyber attacks.

Growth Manager

A growth manager is in charge of increasing business revenue and is involved with attracting new customers or clients.

Sustainability Consultant

Sustainability consultants are becoming more and more important as the world tries to assess its relationship with the planet and become greener. It’s their job to help businesses become more environmentally responsible.

Business Development Manager

Business development managers are tasked with driving business growth within a company and are very similar to growth managers.



Logistics Expert

A logistics expert is someone who handles the warehouse and shipping operations for a company.

Customer Relations Manager

Relatively self-explanatory, customer relations managers are in charge of client retention and making sure that clients stay happy by solving their issues.

Site Reliability Engineer

A professional who aims to create a link between development and IT operations.



Artificial Intelligence Engineer

A job that is going to become more important in the future, an AI engineer is an IT expert who develops software and products that are capable of carrying out artificial intelligence.

Solutions Engineer

In this role, you’ll work alongside a salesperson to discover a customer’s business challenges and help them create solutions.

Cloud Systems Engineer

Become a cloud systems engineer and you’ll be developing and implementing new cloud services as well establishing a secure cloud network.

Data Engineer

Data engineers are in charge of designing, maintaining, and optimising data, so that it can be collated and transformed into manageable information.



Investment Banking Analyst

An entry-level job in the world of finance, investment banking analysts provide support to associates and investment bankers.

Head of Clinical Trials

Spain has been conducting its own clinical trials during the pandemic and even created its own Covid-19 vaccine. The head of clinical trials is the person who manages all the necessary tests involved.

Supply Chain Expert

The supply chain expert is responsible for coordinating shipments and works to improve supply chain processes at a company or organisation.

Software Engineering Consultants

Software engineer consultants are typically hired by companies to advise and help design software that solves business problems. They are usually senior-level positions.



Director of Engineering

The director of engineering must lead the engineering department of a company and is in charge of hiring, project management, and budgets.

Back-end Developer

Back-end developers are coders who work on the content management creation systems behind the running of a website.

User Experience Researcher

UX researchers work with UX designers and user interface designers to help advise on the design and usability of websites and apps.

DevOps Engineer

A DevOps engineer introduces processes throughout the development of a piece of software from coding right through to the finished product.

Delivery Manager

A senior position, a delivery manager is accountable for the performance of the team and must keep them all on track.

Platform Engineer

Platform engineers are responsible for designing and building workflows that enable self-service capabilities for software.

Social Media Marketing Manager

A popular job in recent years, a social media marketing manager aims to improve a company’s brand by interacting with customers on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.