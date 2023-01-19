Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH

Spanish woman tipped as ‘world’s oldest person’ at 115

A Spanish great-grandmother who was born in the United States has likely become the world's oldest living person at 115, a Guinness World Records consultant said Wednesday.

Published: 19 January 2023 09:17 CET
Spanish woman tipped as 'world's oldest person' at 115
A picture taken on January 18, 2023 in Olot, near Barcelona, shows a the Residencia Sta. Maria del Tura, a nursing home where Maria Branyas Morera, 115-year-old, lives. Photo: Pau BARRENA / AFP

María Branyas Morera is believed to have assumed the title following the death on Tuesday of French nun Lucile Randon aged 118, senior consultant for gerontology Robert D. Young said.

Guinness World Records must still make the official decision after carrying out document checks and interviewing Branyas Morera’s family, added Young, who is also the director of the Gerontology Research Group’s supercentenarian research database.

“We know what is likely, but it’s not confirmed at this time,” he wrote in an email sent to AFP.

Branyas Morera, who has lived through the 1918 flu, two world wars and Spain’s civil war, was not available for interviews.

The Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in the town of Olot in northeastern Spain, where Branyas Morera has lived for the past two decades, said it would hold a “small celebration” behind closed doors in the coming days to mark “this very special event”.

“She is in good health and remains surprised and grateful for the interest that has been generated,” it added in a statement.

Branyas Morera’s youngest daughter, 78-year-old Rosa Moret, attributed her mother’s longevity to “genetics”.

“She has never gone to the hospital, she has never broken any bones, she is fine, she has no pain,” Moret told regional Catalan television on Wednesday.

Branyas Morera was born in San Francisco on March 4, 1907 shortly after her family moved to the United States from Mexico.

The entire family decided to return to their native Spain in 1915 as World War I was under way, which complicated the ship’s voyage across the Atlantic.

The crossing was also marked by tragedy – her father died from tuberculosis towards the end of the voyage, and his coffin was thrown into the sea.

Branyas Morera and her mother settled in Barcelona.

In 1931 – five years before the start of Spain’s 1936-39 civil war – she married a doctor. The couple lived together for four decades until her husband died aged 72.

She has had three children, including one who has already died, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Just weeks after ringing in her 113th birthday, Branyas Morera got Covid-19 and was confined to her room at her care home in Olot but made a full recovery.

“I haven’t done anything extraordinary, the only thing I did was live,” she told Barcelona-based daily newspaper La Vanguardia in 2019.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

What is the ‘psicotécnico’ medical test you might need to take in Spain?

The psicotécnico is a medical exam in Spain that tests both your physical and mental abilities to assess whether you can safely carry out certain tasks, such as driving a car. Find out when you might need to get one.

Published: 17 January 2023 14:08 CET
What is the 'psicotécnico' medical test you might need to take in Spain?

The British Embassy in Spain has recently recommended that Britons waiting for the agreement on UK driving licences to be approved should take their psicotécnico exams in preparation. But what is this test and what does it consist of?

What is it? 

There are various types of psicotécnico exams in Spain, which test both your mental and physical abilities for a variety of different reasons. They may be needed for a particular profession such as a policeman or a fireman, however, a common reason that the majority of people in Spain need to take one is when they want to be able to drive.

When do you need one?

You will need to take a psicotécnico exam when you renew your driver’s licence, exchange your licence or you are getting your licence for the first time. 

In Spain, you must renew your licence every ten years and each time you do this you will need to do a new medical test to assess your abilities, even if you’re still safe to drive on the road. 

READ ALSO: UK – Spain driving licence deal: Britons urged to take medical exams

What does the psicotécnico test for driving consist of? 

According to the RACC Start driving schools, the test is divided into several parts, so that it can assess different abilities necessary to be able to drive safely. The main categories are a health questionnaire, a psychomotor test and an eye exam. 

The health questionnaire will include questions on any illnesses or ailments you suffer from, as well as any medications you take that may affect your driving ability. Some of the illnesses that may affect your driving include heart arrhythmias, aneurysms, epilepsy, dementia, sleep disorders and anxiety, among many others. 

The second part of the test will assess your psychomotor abilities to determine your ability to coordinate movements. One of the tests consists of a short game that will test the reaction and balance skills of both hands. 

The third part is a simple eye test, which is similar to the type of eye test you take at the optician. 

You may also need to do a short interview with a doctor in case they need to assess you further. Some testing centres say that they will also check that your respiratory and cardiovascular systems are working normally. 

READ ALSO – Driving in Spain: Can I take my theory and practical tests in English?

Where can I get one done? 

You can take these tests at various Driver Recognition Centres or Centros de Reconocimiento de Conductores around the country. These are listed on the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) website and can be found here

Do I have to pay for it? 

Yes, you will have to pay to take the psicotécnico test, but the cost will entirely depend on where you get it done and different medical centres can set their own prices. According to the DGT, it will typically be between €30 and €80. 

SHOW COMMENTS