Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Macron, Sánchez to ink Franco-Spanish friendship treaty

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Spain's Pedro Sánchez for a joint summit in Barcelona Thursday, with Paris seeking Spanish support for its uncompromising stance on a dispute over US protectionism.

Published: 19 January 2023 09:31 CET
Macron, Sánchez to ink Franco-Spanish friendship treaty
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) and France's President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The summit takes place as France braces for a disruptive nationwide strike over a controversial pension reform drive, battening down the hatches for a “hellish” day of protest over plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

After talks at the National Art Museum of Catalonia, the two leaders will sign a friendship and cooperation treaty reinforcing bilateral ties on issues such as migration, defence and energy.

With the treaty, Paris is seeking to cement stronger ties with neighbours other than Germany, notably those in southern Europe, at a moment when the Paris-Berlin alliance underpinning EU unity is showing signs of strain.

But Macron’s main aim is to seek “a joint position with Madrid” over Europe’s response to Washington’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a massive investment plan to accelerate the US transition to green energy.

Europe fears the plan, which will pour billions of dollars into climate-friendly technologies, will distort transatlantic trade to give American companies an unfair advantage.

Macron, who bluntly denounced the subsidies as “super aggressive” on a visit to Washington in November, wants Brussels to quickly follow suit to avoid a flight of European companies relocating to take advantage of the US subsidies.

But so far, EU nations have been divided on how to respond to the IRA, with Macron’s hard-ball approach gaining little traction in Spain.

Divisions in Europe

Speaking to CNBC earlier this week, Sánchez admitted Europe had “some homework to do”, notably rethinking its own subsidies policy “to send a message to industry worldwide that Europe – and of course, Spain – is a good place” to invest.

The French leader is also hoping to enlist Olaf Scholz to his position, although the German chancellor has so far appeared more inclined towards dialogue than dispute with Washington.

Scholz is expected in Paris on Sunday to mark 60 years since the signing of a Franco-German post-war friendship treaty.

The Macron-Sánchez summit comes just three months after Paris, Madrid and Lisbon agreed to build a massive underwater hydrogen pipeline connecting Barcelona and Marseille that will be key for the EU’s energy independence.

READ ALSO – Barcelona-Marseille pipeline: an ambitious but risky project

Barcelona was chosen to host the summit because “it will be at the heart of this strategic project”, said Spanish government spokeswoman Isabel Rodríguez of the H2Med pipeline, also known as BarMar.

Madrid also wants to show that the situation in the northeastern Catalonia region has normalised since 2017 when separatists there staged a failed independence bid, triggering Spain’s biggest political crisis in decades.

But pro-independence groups have promised to hit the streets en masse to protest at the summit being held there.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

POLITICS

How ‘Empty Spain’ is now a political party

The rural depopulation of Spain's 'interior' has long been a socioeconomic and demographic problem, now the España Vaciada movement is making the move into politics and eyeing both regional and national elections in 2023.

Published: 12 January 2023 16:15 CET
How 'Empty Spain' is now a political party

The España Vaciada (Empty Spain) movement was born from a desire to combat depopulation in Spain’s rural communities and rebalance a national development model that, they say, is unfair and allocates resources asymmetrically around Spain, favouring big cities and forgetting about small towns.

According to Spain’s National Institute of Statistics (INE), 22 million Spaniards live in the 100 most populated municipalities in Spain. Incredibly, this means that around half of the total Spanish population is concentrated in 4 percent of the national territory.

According to the latest data available, the population density in Spain is 94 per km2 however, in places blighted by depopulation, such as the Castilla y León region, the index falls to just 26.1 people per km2.

More broadly, the Spanish population has increased significantly since 1975: growing from a country of 34.2 million people to over 47 million in 2022, according to INE data, but this growth has not been evenly spread around the country and millions have left the rural areas for big cities. 

Provinces such as Soria have seen their population plummet by over 23 percent in this period, and towns throughout more rural regions like Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Extremadura and Aragón are the parts of Spain where this depopulation is felt most severely. Over the decades more and more people (particularly young people) have headed to bigger towns and cities in search of better employment prospects.

As a result, a long-running deficit in public funding and infrastructure has slowly choked rural communities and driven up inequalities, says España Vaciada.

‘Empty Spain’

España Vaciada originally formed as a protest group in 2019 and was born from localised groups such as Soria Ya! and Teruel Existe, which led a 50,000-person demonstration known as the ‘Revolt of Empty Spain’ in Madrid in March of that year and also stood in the 2019 elections.

In the 2022 regional elections in Castilla y León, an Empty Spain-Soria Ya platform won three percent of the vote but polled incredibly well in (you guessed it) Soria, winning three of five local representatives. Several localised parties and groups have since popped up around Spain over the years, and are now banding together to form a broader political federation.

READ ALSO: Spain’s far-right Vox party poised to enter Castilla y León government

With 2023 set to be a huge year of politics and elections in Spain, the group officially become a political party in November 2022 and has its eyes set on municipal, regional and even the general election at the end of the year, hoping to gain representatives, voice rural concerns and serve as a disruptor to the normal political process that transcends the traditional left-right divides of Spanish politics.

Political party

Grouping together various regional and municipal groups, the new España Vaciada party will serve as a federation of like-minded local parties hoping to reverse the rural depopulation trend. In a joint statement made at the launch at the end of last year, the newly-formed party explained that it “wants to be the voice of the empty territories in the administrations, providing alternatives and proposals to achieve a change in the development model”.

The party’s spokesman, Sergio Díez, said at the first conference, held in Teruel, that “all territories of the country are included in this movement with the intention of taking a leap into political action… we are going to embody a union that will federate the different territories and transmit hope to the residents of Empty Spain…[who will] really feel represented in the institutions, that they will not be forgotten and that their voices and requests can reach the different institutions”. 

READ ALSO: GUIDE: Elections in Spain in 2023

With municipal and regional elections in May, España Vaciada is now in the process of putting together lists and candidates, hoping to make its mark, and is thought to include Teruel Existe, Soria ¡Ya!, Jaén Merece Más, and Cuenca Ahora under the broader ‘Empty Spain’ banner, with other groups in Valladolid, Huesca, Zaragoza, Burgos, Palencia, Salamanca, and La Rioja also reportedly interested in joining the federation and adding to the electoral push.

At the party’s launch, spokesmen and women were even talking of eventually forming a parliamentary group in the Spanish Congress, something that is perhaps optimistic for this year’s election (likely to be at the end of 2023) but suited to its localised cooperative structure.

So, what do they actually want to achieve in the upcoming elections?

What do they stand for?

According to the party’s official website: “Our motivation is to correct a development model, erroneous, unfair and asymmetrical, [that has been] implemented in Spain since the mid-1950s”. 

This development and funding model, they say, ‘extracts’ from rural areas and “has been consolidated with the decisions and political strategies of recent decades”. 

This has “resulted in the concentration of the population, development, services and opportunities in certain areas of the country while having forgotten and emptied other territories,” España Vaciada says.

“People, regions and small and medium-sized cities which have been left behind, [and are] victims of disinterest” that are suffering “serious problems of depopulation, ageing, lack of opportunities, difficulties in accessing basic services,” and a “lack of economic dynamism” that “threaten[s] their survival.”

The party project, it says, is creating a better country for all in both “the rural environment and cities, which surpasses the model in which some territories are at the service of others. We want a new complementary and cooperative people/city relationship, positive and enriching that offers mutual benefits to the city and the rural environment,” the website says.

Looking forward

España Vaciada is now formally registered as a political party and is expected to contest both municipal and regional elections in May. Party leaders talk too of targeting the national election at the end of the year, hoping to disrupt not only the PP and PSOE stronghold on Spanish politics but transcend its traditional left-right divide, putting rural concerns ahead of partisan politics.

Wherever and whichever elections it contests, España Vaciada will be fighting against Spain’s slow-burning rural depopulation and aim to recalibrate its territorial imbalances.

SHOW COMMENTS