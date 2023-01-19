Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FOOD & DRINK

Did Spain make Coca-Cola before the US?

Could Kola-Coca, the drink produced in a small Valencian village, have been the inspiration for the world-famous soft drink, Coca-Cola?

Published: 19 January 2023 17:12 CET
Did Spain make Coca-Cola before the US?
Did Coca-Cola actually originate in Spain? Photo: fancycrave1 / Pixabay

Coca-Cola, or coke as it is often referred to, has become one of the most popular drinks around the world since it was invented in 1886 in the United States. It has also become the drink most synonymous with American culture and the secret formula has been patented there too. 

Despite this, in the small town of Aielo de Malferit almost 140 years ago, three partners, Enrique Ortiz, Ricardo Sanz and Bautista Aparici, set up a distillery, which later went on to supply drinks to Queen María Cristina, who was married to King Alfonso XII, and the rest of the royal household. 

READ ALSO: How the Spanish sport Padel is winning over the world

Among the drinks that they created, the most popular by far was the ‘Jarabe Superior de Kola-Coca‘. It was made from kola nuts and coca leaves from Peru, and was dubbed by locals as ‘Heavenly Anise’.

The drink became so successful and popular that in 1885, one of the three founders, Bautista Aparici, travelled to the US to promote it and present the product to consumers in Philadelphia. 

He then returned to Spain, but a year later in 1886 in Atlanta, the pharmacist John Stith Pemberton invented the famous Coca-Cola. Sound familiar?

Whether this was a coincidence or not is open to interpretation, but what is even more interesting, other than the similar name, is that the drink contained basically the same ingredients as the Spanish Kola-Coca too. 

READ ALSO: Why a mouse called Pérez is Spain’s tooth fairy

When it was first created, the basic ingredients of Coca-Cola were just coca leaves, cola nuts and soda water, the same recipe that was made in Aielo in Valencia, except, they used cold water from the region, instead of soda water.

While Coca-Cola went from strength to strength and finally achieved world domination, the distillery in Valencia went on to produce other drinks. 

Then in the mid-1950s, Kola-Coca disappeared from sale when it is said, that representatives from the Coca-Cola company visited the Aielo factory to buy the patent for the ‘heavenly anise’ drink. 

Although there is no material evidence of this patent ever exchanging hands, it’s interesting to think the inspiration for this most American of drinks could have originated in a small village in Spain.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

COST OF LIVING

Are Spaniards changing their diets due to rising food costs?

Rising food prices in Spain have forced some consumers to pivot away from some of the staples of a traditional Spanish diet in order to save money.

Published: 11 January 2023 14:03 CET
Are Spaniards changing their diets due to rising food costs?

Rising food prices caused by inflation mean that Spaniards are now buying less food, paying more for it, and even changing their diets.

Although inflation in Spain has, thankfully, started to slowly flatline in recent months (the CPI figure has even begun to fall, according to Spain’s consumer watchdog, the OCU) food prices have yet to decrease and are continuing to rise.

According to the latest figures from Spain’s National Institute of Statistics (INE), the year-on-year food price index rise is 15.3 percent. In a supermarket price study carried out by the OCU, the watchdog concluded that 2022’s rises represented the largest single annual increase in 34 years.

In cash terms, the OCU estimates that the average spending on food for Spanish families in 2022 was around €830 more than in previous years.

As a result, Spaniards are, perhaps unsurprisingly, being forced to change their diets and even moving away from some of the staples of the traditional Mediterranean diet, with what were once considered basic foodstuffs and are now luxury items.

According to figures from Spain’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, consumption declined by almost 9 percent (8.8) per capita between November 2021 and October 2022, while food spending has fallen by 2.5 percent.

The situation, in fact, has become so severe that the Spanish government recently approved a VAT reduction on basic food products beginning at the start of 2023.

READ ALSO: Spain axes VAT on basic foods to ease inflation pain

Though the cost of living crisis has hit consumers across the economy, particularly on energy and fuel bills, it has perhaps been felt most severely, or noticeably at least, in their shopping baskets.

Price rises

If you’ve been into a Mercadona or Consum recently, you’ve probably seen this firsthand and noticed that prices have skyrocketed in the last year.

In that same period from November 2021, the price of bread has increased by 14.9 percent in Spain; fruit by 9.2 percent and vegetables by a staggering 25.7 percent. The price of sugar grew by 42.8 percent.

The cost of milk has risen by around 30 percent year-on-year, eggs by 26 percent, and olive oil by another 30 percent, according to the OCU. 

The price of meat has risen by 14 percent on average.

Changing diet

According to the government figures, the rising prices have not only affected how much Spaniards are eating (or buying, at least) but also what they eat. 

To combat the crippling price rises, Spaniards are now buying less fresh food and stocking up on cheaper, non-perishable items.

The cost of living crisis is, in other words, changing the Spanish diet. Overall meat consumption, for example, has fallen by 12.4 percent, with beef consumption dropping by 18.1 percent and frozen meat by 19.2 percent. Chicken consumption has fallen by 13.8 percent.

Pork purchases, usually the cheapest meat people buy, fell by slightly less, by 10 percent, and fresh fish consumption has also fallen by 16.3 percent, while frozen fish has fallen by 13 percent. The purchase of fresh vegetables and fruit has fallen by 14.5 and 12.2 percent respectively.

Demand for dairy products fell by 6.5 percent, with households reducing their milk consumption by almost 6 percent (5.8) and dairy products overall by 7.4 percent.

As a result, it seems Spaniards are substituting these more expensive products with cheaper ones such as more carbohydrates. Pasta and legume purchases, for example, have fallen by just 1.4 percent and 2.2 percent respectively in that same period, whereas rice sales fell by just 3.6 percent. Bread consumption fell by 7 percent.

If you live in Spain, you’ll probably know that it’s common for Spaniards to eat meat or fish with every meal, whereas now many families might have cut down their consumption to a few times a week in order to save on costs. The figures for falling meat consumption (of all types) certainly suggest this.

VAT cuts

At the end of 2022, the Spanish government announced VAT reductions (IVA in Spain) on food products considered essential. These included bread, milk, cheese, egg, fruits, vegetables and legumes, which are all benefiting from VAT decreases from 4 percent to 0 percent, while oil and cereals will be cut from 10 percent to 5 percent.

Meat and fish, however, were not included and the decision has sparked criticism from many sectors involved in the food and retail industries. 

Speaking to Spanish media, the General Secretary of the Union of Small Farmers and Cattle breeders (UPA) bemoaned the exclusion of meat and fish from the VAT cut: “We are disappointed that meat and fish are not included,” they said, “as they are basic necessities that should be included in the reduction so that the most vulnerable families can have access to them. It makes no sense that only the wealthiest people can consume them”. 

SHOW COMMENTS