IN PICTURES: Northern Spain hit by snowfall and storms amid weather warnings

Storms Gerard and Fien continue to wreak havoc throughout Spain with snowfall or high winds across much of the country.

Published: 18 January 2023 14:21 CET
Snowfall wreaks havoc across northern Spain. Photo: Cesar Manso / AFP

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued orange-level warnings on Wednesday due to snowfall and strong winds in 27 provinces, particularly in the north of the country.

Snowfall, rain, high waves and hurricane-force winds have already battered parts of Spain since Monday, January 16th causing the closures of some promenades, beaches and the parks in A Coruña, huge nine-metre waves in the Cantabrian Sea, the blocking of roads and rivers bursting their banks. 

On Tuesday January 17th, the storm forced the cancellation of a flight between Madrid and Vigo, and another that was destined for A Coruña had to be diverted to Santiago de Compostela.

So far, Galicia has been the region most affected by the storm, but there has also been snowfall in places in Castilla y León, Aragón, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra and even in parts of Valencia. 

In the Huesca province of Aragón 16 school routes have been blocked because of the snow, affecting a total of 207 students and temperatures have dropped below -20C. 

In the Ribera del Ebro in La Rioja, an orange warning has been issued and AEMET has warned that snowfall could reach up to 5cm.

In León, the City Council has suspended the city’s urban bus service as a result of the snowfall on Wednesday morning.

The city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Basque Country woke up to a blanket of white this morning. 

In Cantabria, the snowfall has been causing havoc on the highways and main roads with many of them blocked. 

In Galicia, the arctic air mass will remain over the region for 24 more hours, according to AEMET, which will continue to cause snow showers at levels between 400 and 600 metres. The Galician coast is also still on orange alert, with waves over six metres and strong winds.

The white stuff has covered the city Ávila too. 

 

Spain to experience drop in temperatures and snowfall

It's been an usually warm winter so far with temperatures well above normal for this time of year and a lack of snowfall in the mountainous areas of Spain, but that's soon about to change.

Published: 12 January 2023 12:35 CET
From Monday, January 16th, temperatures across Spain will fall sharply, producing rain and snow across the county, according to the latest weather predictions by Spain’s State Meteorological Agency AEMET. 

For the first time this winter there will be snowfall at medium heights, which will be noticeable in the northern half of Spain, with snow below 1,000 meters, specifically, between 600 and 800 meters of altitude, they said. 

According to AEMET, “a cold and humid flow from the northwest over the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands” is expected. 

This indicates that there will be “rainfall on the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes and in the Balearic Islands”. They added that they are not ruling out rainfall in the rest of the Mediterranean area too. 

The weather agency also indicated that there will also be more snow. “As of Tuesday the 17th, precipitation will be likely in the northwestern areas with the probability of snow in the mountain ranges”, they confirmed.

Meteorology experts also predict that the cold weather could continue beyond next week and that January could end with the effects of a polar vortex. A polar vortex is a large area of low-pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth’s poles.

“In recent weeks, the polar vortex remains stronger than ever or, at least, stronger than what had been observed up to now,” explained experts from Meteored.

“The consequences are difficult to predict and,” they continued. This phenomenon has been related to a greater probability of the production of cold air from the Arctic, “but the truth is that it is not possible to know where these cold air masses are going”. 

This is good news for winter sports fans as some ski resorts have had to delay opening due to the lack of snowfall. 

