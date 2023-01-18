IN PICTURES: Northern Spain hit by snowfall and storms amid weather warnings

Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has issued orange-level warnings on Wednesday due to snowfall and strong winds in 27 provinces, particularly in the north of the country.

Snowfall, rain, high waves and hurricane-force winds have already battered parts of Spain since Monday, January 16th causing the closures of some promenades, beaches and the parks in A Coruña, huge nine-metre waves in the Cantabrian Sea, the blocking of roads and rivers bursting their banks.

On Tuesday January 17th, the storm forced the cancellation of a flight between Madrid and Vigo, and another that was destined for A Coruña had to be diverted to Santiago de Compostela.

So far, Galicia has been the region most affected by the storm, but there has also been snowfall in places in Castilla y León, Aragón, the Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarra and even in parts of Valencia.

In the Huesca province of Aragón 16 school routes have been blocked because of the snow, affecting a total of 207 students and temperatures have dropped below -20C.

🌨️❄️La Guardia Civil de #Huesca, a 20 grados bajo cero y sin prendas de abrigo. La @AEGCnacional observa que los agentes que trabajan en el Pirineo llevan la misma ropa que los de Canarias

👇https://t.co/26rbgJMRJw@AEGCprensa #Pirineo #nieve #Huesca pic.twitter.com/4SIyXY1e4h — El Diario de Huesca (@Diariodehuesca) January 18, 2023

In the Ribera del Ebro in La Rioja, an orange warning has been issued and AEMET has warned that snowfall could reach up to 5cm.

Buenos días!! La #nieve ya cubre (a ratos) la mayor parte de la Ibérica y algunos municipios de la ribera, como #Haro, #Santodomingo, #Najera…De momento se queda a las puertas de #Logroño y la denominada ribera media.

Aunque el episodio acaba de empezar. pic.twitter.com/hFRdsELXKu — La Rioja Meteo (@lariojaMeteo) January 18, 2023

In León, the City Council has suspended the city’s urban bus service as a result of the snowfall on Wednesday morning.

Leon hoy en ordoño en limpieza para que los coches puedan circular pic.twitter.com/KrxZWM8szz — Pedro Jose (@PedroJose230873) January 18, 2023

The city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in the Basque Country woke up to a blanket of white this morning.

Vitoria-Gasteiz amanece con una fina capa de nieve, dejando la ciudad con Espectaculares imágenes 🤗☃️❄️❄️❄️@Meteo_Valpierre pic.twitter.com/HOlqUMPtAE — MeteoValpierre (@Meteo_Valpierre) January 18, 2023

In Cantabria, the snowfall has been causing havoc on the highways and main roads with many of them blocked.

🔴 La nieve complica la circulación en la A-67 en #Cantabria: la Guardia Civil ha tenido que rescatar turismos con dificultades para circular por una vía que permanece cerrada a los camiones, embolsados en Arenas de Iguña https://t.co/tQZaq82UUwhttps://t.co/tQZaq82UUw — eldiariomontanes.es (@dmontanes) January 18, 2023

In Galicia, the arctic air mass will remain over the region for 24 more hours, according to AEMET, which will continue to cause snow showers at levels between 400 and 600 metres. The Galician coast is also still on orange alert, with waves over six metres and strong winds.

The white stuff has covered the city Ávila too.