For members
DRIVING
What is the ‘psicotécnico’ medical test you might need to take in Spain?
The psicotécnico is a medical exam in Spain that tests both your physical and mental abilities to assess whether you can safely carry out certain tasks, such as driving a car. Find out when you might need to get one.
Published: 17 January 2023 14:08 CET
What is the psicotécnico medical test you might need to take in Spain. Photo: National Cancer Institute / Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments