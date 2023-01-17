Read news from:
Spanish government to put a stop to Castilla y León’s anti-abortion rules

The Spanish government agreed on Tuesday that the region of Castilla y León would not be allowed to carry out the anti-abortion protocols announced last week.

Published: 17 January 2023 11:30 CET
Castilla y Leon's regional president Alfonso Fernandez Manueco. Photo: CESAR MANSO / AFP

In a note from the Secretary of State for Communication, the government reports that the new rules announced by the region “violate or impair the rights regulated” in Spain’s abortion law.

Last week, the regional vice president of Castilla y León Juan García-Gallardo announced that they would implement a set of pro-life measures to help prevent abortions, such as offering 4D ultrasounds and the chance for the parents to listen to the fetal heartbeat. 

The Minister of the Presidency and Court Relations, Félix Bolaños, assured the media that they would “immediately cease any setback of women’s rights” and that they see these protocols as a “violation of the rights and freedoms of women”.

The central government already sent a request to Castilla y León to put a stop to it before the announcement was made. 

The regional president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, on Monday, January 16th denied that care of pregnant women will be modified.

Mañueco contradicted his vice president, Juan García-Gallardo by saying that women who want to abort and doctors who don’t want to carry out the procedures will not be forced “to do anything”, despite the fact that the Vox leader insisted that it would be “mandatory” and “imperative”. 

García-Gallardo insisted on Monday that the new anti-abortion protocol would enter into force that same day, however, the Official Gazette of Castilla y León has not included anything to that effect and doctors haven’t received any different instructions.

Mañueco argued that the only thing that has been agreed is to “improve the provision” for pregnant women, but has made it clear that “it has not been modified”. 

PROTESTS

30,000 marchers demand end to healthcare cuts in Madrid

Tens of thousands of people marched through central Madrid on Sunday to demand an end to the cutbacks and privatisation affecting the region's crisis-hit public healthcare services.

Published: 15 January 2023 18:21 CET
Banging drums and chanting slogans, the protesters packed the main boulevard running past the city’s El Prado museum as part of a so-called Marea Blanca, or ‘white tide’ demonstration that drew 30,000 people, according to a regional government spokesman.

Primary care services in the Madrid area have been under huge pressure for years due to a lack of resources and staff, forcing more people to turn to hospital emergency departments which are now overwhelmed with patients in a situation with echoes across Spain.

This week, the SEMES emergency service workers association said Madrid’s A&E departments had seen a “10 to 20 percent” increase in patients while the ADSP, which also represents health professionals in Madrid, said 300 people were waiting in corridors for a bed.

At the march, dozens of people held up a huge banner reading: “No to cuts and privatisation and yes to healthcare and public services”. Others held up placards demanding the resignation of the region’s right-wing leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso and saying “Healthcare cuts are a criminal act”.

“The situation in Madrid is unsustainable due to the intentional neglect and privatisation policies implemented by Ayuso and her government, the results of which can be clearly seen in the current state of emergency departments,” the ADSP this week, urging people to join the march.

“We cannot continue with an insufficient number of hospital beds, which is worsening every year with the reduction of beds in public centres and the diversion of public money to private centres.”

The demonstration comes amid a wave of strikes over public healthcare shortages across Spain, with strike action planned or threatened in at least eight of its 17 regions.

In Madrid, primary care doctors and paediatricians resumed an indefinite strike on Thursday that began on November 21 but was suspended a month later for the Christmas break.

The Amyts doctors’ union said it was resuming the strike after talks with the regional healthcare ministry failed.

