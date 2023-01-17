Spanish government to put a stop to Castilla y León’s anti-abortion rules

In a note from the Secretary of State for Communication, the government reports that the new rules announced by the region “violate or impair the rights regulated” in Spain’s abortion law.

Last week, the regional vice president of Castilla y León Juan García-Gallardo announced that they would implement a set of pro-life measures to help prevent abortions, such as offering 4D ultrasounds and the chance for the parents to listen to the fetal heartbeat.

The Minister of the Presidency and Court Relations, Félix Bolaños, assured the media that they would “immediately cease any setback of women’s rights” and that they see these protocols as a “violation of the rights and freedoms of women”.

The central government already sent a request to Castilla y León to put a stop to it before the announcement was made.

The regional president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, on Monday, January 16th denied that care of pregnant women will be modified.

Mañueco contradicted his vice president, Juan García-Gallardo by saying that women who want to abort and doctors who don’t want to carry out the procedures will not be forced “to do anything”, despite the fact that the Vox leader insisted that it would be “mandatory” and “imperative”.

García-Gallardo insisted on Monday that the new anti-abortion protocol would enter into force that same day, however, the Official Gazette of Castilla y León has not included anything to that effect and doctors haven’t received any different instructions.

Mañueco argued that the only thing that has been agreed is to “improve the provision” for pregnant women, but has made it clear that “it has not been modified”.