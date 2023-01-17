Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TAXES

Madrid region offers tax break to draw foreign investment

Madrid's conservative regional government on Tuesday unveiled a new tax break intended to attract overseas investment and act as a "counterweight" to the fiscal policies of Spain's leftist central government.

Published: 17 January 2023 17:38 CET
Madrid region offers tax break to draw foreign investment
Leader of Madrid Isabel Diaz Ayuso to offer regional tax breaks. Photo: ANDER GILLENEA / AFP

The move sets up a clash between Spain’s wealthiest region and Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government ahead of regional elections in May and a general election expected at the end of the year.

Under the regional plan, foreigners or expatriate Spaniards will be able to deduct 20 percent of the value of their investments in real estate or financial assets from their income tax bill.

The regional government is introducing the measure because it is “worried” about the possible impact Spain’s new tax on “large fortunes” will have on overseas investment, regional economic policy chief Javier Fernandez-Lasquetty said.

READ ALSO: Why you should move to this region in Spain if you want to pay less tax

Last year Sánchez’s government introduced a temporary wealth levy on people
with assets worth at least €3 million. 

The tax will be collected in 2023 and 2024, and the money raised used to help households struggling with the effects of high inflation.

But the head of the Madrid regional government, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, of Spain’s main opposition Popular Party (PP), argues Sánchez’s tax policies will cause investment in Spain to “plummet”.

READ ALSO – EXPLAINED: What are Spain’s new regional tax breaks?

She said last week the tax break that her government was planning aimed to “send a clear message to the international investment community that there are institutional counterweights and an alternative to” Spain’s central government.

Polls show her PP is ahead of Sánchez’s Socialists but would struggle to secure an absolute majority in parliament.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TAXES

Who in Spain will save €1,000 in 2023 thanks to income tax changes?

Thousands of workers in Spain will save €1,000 more this year due to an adjustment in personal income tax. Find out how and who will benefit.

Published: 13 January 2023 12:18 CET
Who in Spain will save €1,000 in 2023 thanks to income tax changes?

This year, the Ministry of Finance will change the way they calculate the amount of Impuesto de la Renta para las Personas Físicas (IRPF) or personal income tax, you have to pay. 

In total, more than 250,000 workers will benefit from the changes and in some cases, will save more than €1,000 per year.

Who will benefit?

It will mainly benefit those who earn less than €21,000 per year, however, those who earn between €22,000 and €35,200 per year will also be considered.

It also means that those with the lowest salaries will stop paying the same personal income tax as those with only slightly higher salaries.

Why is this happening?

Sources from the Ministry of Finance said: “we are facing a great tax reduction… The proposed changes seek to avoid errors that occur in specific family situations”.

The aim is to put a stop to so-called tax gaps, by recalculating personal income tax charges so that there aren’t such large differences between contribution amounts that are practically the same.

How will it work? 

The reduction will be applied in different situations. For example, for couples, where one of the pair earns less than €1,500 per year or in the cases of single-parent families.

READ ALSO – Single parents in Spain: What benefits and aid are you eligible for?

According to the tax authorities, five percent of workers who are within the income tax bracket between €22,000 and €35,200 will benefit.

For example, up until now, if a married worker with two children earned €22,000 per year, they would be taxed €1,186.14, but if they earnt just one more euro – €22,001 for example, they would be taxed €2,303.22.

But in 2023, the Spanish tax authorities will only charge those who earn €22,001 euros, €1,186.57. That is just 43 cents more, meaning that they will be more than €1,000 better off, specifically, they will have made a saving of €1,116.65 compared with last year. 

SHOW COMMENTS