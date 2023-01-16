Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

DISCOVER SPAIN

The hotel in Spain that’s so posh guests can only stay if invited

Set amid the rolling hills and lush vineyards of La Rioja, this house is so exclusive that you can’t simply book a night, you have to be sent an invitation instead.

Published: 16 January 2023 17:35 CET
The hotel in Spain that’s so posh guests can only stay if invited
The lobby of Casa Cosme Palacio. Source Cosme Palacio

La Casa Cosme Palacio is part of the Historic Wineries of La Rioja in the north of the country, one of the most famous wine-producing regions in Spain. 

The old winery dates back to 1894 but has been faithfully restored and transformed into ultra-luxurious accommodation complete with a 24-hour butler, costing between €5,000 and €10,000 per night, depending on the season. 

It’s in fact not really a hotel at all, but a property that can be rented out in its entirety by extended families, groups of friends or colleagues for a work event. 

The bedrooms at the Cosme Palacio in La Rioja. Source: Cosme Palacio
 
The house is located just outside the village of Laguardia, approximately a 20-minute drive northwest of the capital of the Rioja region – Logroño. An attractive medieval village of honey-coloured historic architecture, it’s looked over by impressive jagged peaks and is one of the region’s wine hubs, filled with several bodegas. 
 
 
The house can sleep 26 guests in nine rooms and four suites and covers an area of 4,000 metres squared over three floors. 
 
Those who are lucky enough to receive an invitation, not only benefit from the services of their 24-hour butler, but also gastronomic menus prepared under the supervision of the Basque Culinary Centre by renowned chef David Fernández, accompanied by wines from the house’s own cellar of course. 
 

There are plenty of cosy nooks to relax in at Cosme Palacio. Source Cosme Palacio
 
Guests of Cosme Palacio can also request a range of activities while staying at the property from wine tours and private tasting sessions to electric bike rides through the vineyards. 
 
In the cellar, you can still see the old stone galleries that were once used to store wine, as well as the old stables, which have now been converted into a small museum filled with wine-making tools and memorabilia. And it is said that there are still countless subterranean passages that run throughout the property.
 
There is also a small gym for those who want to keep fit during their stay and a room for beauty treatments such as relaxing massages. 
 

The old wine cellars inside the house. Source: Cosme Palacio
 
In 1894 the building was owned by Cosme Bermejillo who took over the management of his family winery that his father had founded in Laguardia in 1863. Shortly after he move to France to winemaking and returned with countless innovative ideas, making it one of the most advanced wineries in the area at the time. 
 
When he died, the winery stayed in his family all the way until 1986, when it was bought by a management company. In 1997, it was sold again to the Entrecanales family – Jose María Entrecanales and his wife, Blanca Domecq Zurita. 
 
The building was completely renovated in 2015 by the architect Gregorio Marañón and in 2021 was transformed into an exclusive hotel by Entrecanale’s grandson Gonzalo who owns the company Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos. 
 
Anyone wanting to enquire about staying at La Casa Cosme Palacio and hoping to secure an invitation can find out more here
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

DISCOVER SPAIN

Street in southern Spain named Europe’s most beautiful by Unesco

Osuna in Seville province, a place you may have seen on screen if you're a fan of Game of Thrones, is home to the Europe's most beautiful street, according to UNESCO.

Published: 29 December 2022 13:05 CET
Street in southern Spain named Europe's most beautiful by Unesco

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, Unesco to you and me, has named a street in small town southern Spain as the most beautiful in Europe.

Not in Rome or other picturesque capitals like Paris or Amsterdam, or even the cobblestone beauty of nearby Seville, but a small Andalusian town of 17,000 people.

Calle San Pedro, in the historic heart of the Seville town of Osuna in Andalusia, southern Spain, is said to be a ‘walk through the 18th century’ and a pure example of Andalusian baroque style and architecture that has undergone very few changes over the centuries, historians say.

 

Unsurprisingly, it has been a ‘Historic-Artistic Site’ since 1967. 

A long street of large houses and mansions that showcases the evolution of several architectural styles that have been seen in Spain over the centuries, many consider Calle San Pedro an “open-air museum of architecture,” as described by the Seville tourism board.

Wide, straight, and on a slight slope, Calle San Pedro’s main attraction is the Marquises de la Gomera Palace, an imposing building with a white facade covered in gargoyles and family crests.

A view of Osuna shows the bullring where HBO TV series “Game of Thrones” was filmed. Photo: CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP

Other attractions on the street include the Cilla del Cabildo, built in the 18th century, the Palacio de Cepeda, now the local court building, and a variety of different houses and mansions of all sizes and architectural intrigue, something that surely contributed to Unesco naming it the most beautiful in Europe.

In fact, Calle San Pedro is so photogenic that it has long attracted film directors and location scouts and was the setting for well-known Spanish productions such as Carmen, by Vicente Aranda, and Engaños, by Álvaro Begines.

The town of Osuna itself is no stranger to the big screen, however. Nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Sur, around 80km from Seville and 100km from Málaga, the picturesque town’s bullring (Plaza de toros) was home to the Game of Thrones crew for 14 days of filming during Season Five of the hit HBO show.

SHOW COMMENTS