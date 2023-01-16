The hotel in Spain that’s so posh guests can only stay if invited

La Casa Cosme Palacio is part of the Historic Wineries of La Rioja in the north of the country, one of the most famous wine-producing regions in Spain.
The old winery dates back to 1894 but has been faithfully restored and transformed into ultra-luxurious accommodation complete with a 24-hour butler, costing between €5,000 and €10,000 per night, depending on the season.
It’s in fact not really a hotel at all, but a property that can be rented out in its entirety by extended families, groups of friends or colleagues for a work event.
