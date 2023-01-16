The hotel in Spain that’s so posh guests can only stay if invited

La Casa Cosme Palacio is part of the Historic Wineries of La Rioja in the north of the country, one of the most famous wine-producing regions in Spain.

The old winery dates back to 1894 but has been faithfully restored and transformed into ultra-luxurious accommodation complete with a 24-hour butler, costing between €5,000 and €10,000 per night, depending on the season.

It’s in fact not really a hotel at all, but a property that can be rented out in its entirety by extended families, groups of friends or colleagues for a work event.

The bedrooms at the Cosme Palacio in La Rioja. Source: Cosme Palacio

The house is located just outside the village of Laguardia, approximately a 20-minute drive northwest of the capital of the Rioja region – Logroño. An attractive medieval village of honey-coloured historic architecture, it’s looked over by impressive jagged peaks and is one of the region’s wine hubs, filled with several bodegas.

The house can sleep 26 guests in nine rooms and four suites and covers an area of 4,000 metres squared over three floors.

Those who are lucky enough to receive an invitation, not only benefit from the services of their 24-hour butler, but also gastronomic menus prepared under the supervision of the Basque Culinary Centre by renowned chef David Fernández, accompanied by wines from the house’s own cellar of course.

There are plenty of cosy nooks to relax in at Cosme Palacio. Source Cosme Palacio

Guests of Cosme Palacio can also request a range of activities while staying at the property from wine tours and private tasting sessions to electric bike rides through the vineyards.

In the cellar, you can still see the old stone galleries that were once used to store wine, as well as the old stables, which have now been converted into a small museum filled with wine-making tools and memorabilia. And it is said that there are still countless subterranean passages that run throughout the property.

There is also a small gym for those who want to keep fit during their stay and a room for beauty treatments such as relaxing massages.

The old wine cellars inside the house. Source: Cosme Palacio In 1894 the building was owned by Cosme Bermejillo who took over the management of his family winery that his father had founded in Laguardia in 1863. Shortly after he move to France to winemaking and returned with countless innovative ideas, making it one of the most advanced wineries in the area at the time.

When he died, the winery stayed in his family all the way until 1986, when it was bought by a management company. In 1997, it was sold again to the Entrecanales family – Jose María Entrecanales and his wife, Blanca Domecq Zurita.

The building was completely renovated in 2015 by the architect Gregorio Marañón and in 2021 was transformed into an exclusive hotel by Entrecanale’s grandson Gonzalo who owns the company Entrecanales Domecq e Hijos.