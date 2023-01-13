For members
TAXES
Who in Spain will save €1,000 in 2023 thanks to income tax changes?
Thousands of workers in Spain will receive €1,000 more this year due to an adjustment in personal income tax. Find out how and who will benefit.
Published: 13 January 2023 12:18 CET
The workers in Spain who will save €1,000 in 2023. Photo: JAIME REINA / AFP
ECONOMY
Spain to subsidise the hiring of young unskilled workers
In a bid to bolster its recent labour reforms and stabilise the job market, the Spanish government is set to subsidise the hiring of young unskilled workers.
Published: 11 January 2023 16:52 CET
