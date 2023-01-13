Read news from:
Spain’s Castilla y León to introduce measures to prevent abortions

The regional government of Castilla y León wants to implement a set of pro-life measures to help prevent abortions, such as offering a 4D ultrasounds.

Published: 13 January 2023 10:31 CET
Vice president of Castilla y Leon Juan Garcia Gallardo who wants to introduce anti abortion measures. Photo: CESAR MANSO / AFP

Women in Castilla y León who may be considering an abortion will be offered a fourth ultrasound in the first trimester of pregnancy so that parents can listen to the baby’s heartbeat and a 4D ultrasound in a bid to prevent them from making that decision. 

The vice president of the regional government, Juan García-Gallardo, explained the new measures at a press conference on Thursday. 

He also gave thanks to the Minister of Health, Alejandro Vázquez, with whom the government has been negotiating on this matter, and added that he is “very willing”.

The “fetal heartbeat protocol”, will be offered to women who are between six and nine weeks pregnant he explained, with the intention of allowing the parents to emotionally bond with their baby. 

García-Gallardo stressed, however, that women would “not be forced to listen to their baby’s heartbeat if they don’t want to”. 

Currently, pregnant women are offered three ultrasounds in pregnancy which are typically given at weeks 12, 20 and 33 of gestation.

Women who require it will also be offered an additional 4D ultrasound, which according to the documentation from the regional government is to promote the “emotional involvement” of the family by observing “an image of the baby with its facial features and gestures, hands, fingers, feet and the rest of the body”.  

However, at this stage in pregnancy when all these facial features can be seen, it would already be too late for a legal abortion, which women in Spain can request up until 14 weeks. 

García-Gallardo said that a “preferential” procedure will be given to women who are considering terminating their pregnancies, as well as “specific psychosocial care”, a measure that is already provided for in Spain’s so-called Abortion Law, which establishes the need to offer psychological care and a period of reflection of at least three days.

The regional government will also defend the right of doctors to exercise conscientious objection to avoid performing abortions, which is widespread in Castilla y León, where they are only regularly performed at the Hospital de Miranda de Ebro. We will not “black list” doctors who refuse to perform abortions García-Gallardo confirmed. 

The measures are still in the proposal phase and will have to be approved by order of the Ministry of Health before they become a reality. 

According to the latest data available from 2021, the number of voluntary abortions grew by 7.2 percent in Castilla y León compared to the previous year, with 2,597, below the 2,674 recorded in 2019, before the pandemic. 

Only 217 were made in hospitals, with only 59 in public centres or 2.2 percent.

Key dates: How planned health service strikes in Spain could affect you

Health professionals in eight different regions across Spain have called for strikes throughout January, demanding for improvements in labour conditions. 

Published: 12 January 2023 13:44 CET
Key dates: How planned health service strikes in Spain could affect you

Primary care doctors have called for walkouts in Andalusia, Catalonia, Aragón, Valencia, Extremadura, Madrid, Cantabria and Navarra.  

In November 2022, some unions across the country called for an indefinite strike due to poor working conditions, however, it was suspended during Christmas until Thursday, January 12th. 

Health professionals in most of these regions have scheduled these stoppages for particular dates listed below. 

When are the scheduled strikes and why are they striking?

Valencia: January 17th and 18th 

The Medical Union of Valencia, CESM CV, issued a statement on November 30th to announce its strikes on January 17th and 18th.

The call came after their last meeting with the Ministry of Health, in which they were promised that the situation would be improved. Ultimately this was not achieved, according to the union. According to health professionals in Valencia, “the situation is unsustainable” due to the lack of professionals, the pressure on the health system and the working conditions. “For years we have been denouncing this situation, despite having postponed the demands to prioritise care as a result of the pandemic,” they said.

In the latest meetings with the government, some of their demands were considered, such as the 35-hour day, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Aragón: January 23rd and 24th 

In December the Unions of the Primary Care Physicians of Aragón (CESM Aragón and FASAMET) asked the regional government for urgent measures “to alleviate the daily collapse of health centres, the exhaustion of professionals, the overload of consultations and the deterioration in the quality of the services”.

The unions presented the regional government with 25 measures to improve the working situation, which stated that it is “reaching dangerous limits” and that “in the short term, it can only be improved with a better distribution of medical positions and by improving working and pay conditions”. 

The unions warned that if their demands were not met, there would be a general health strike on January 23rd and 24th. Talks are continuing, however, and the unions are optimistic about the possibility of it being called off.

Catalonia: January 25th and 26th 

The union Metges de Catalunya has called for two days of health strikes on January 25th and 26th for 25,000 physicians who work in the Comprehensive Health System for Public Use (SISCAT). 

In a recent statement, the union said they have to “take a step forward” to rectify the “unstoppable downturn” in which the Catalan health system finds itself.

They added that the numerous demands before calling the strike “have not had a decisive and concrete response” from the administration. According to the doctors, the health system is “seriously threatened” by the “disaffection of medical professionals” and there is “no capacity to attract and retain new generations of doctors”. 

Andalusia: January 27th 

The Andalusian Medical Union (SMA) called for the mobilisation of its members throughout the months of December and January to denounce that the working conditions of primary care doctors “are increasingly precarious”. 

They complain about the lack of personnel, infinite agendas, and that there is no time to assess patients. The unions warn that if the meetings do not lead to successful outcomes, then they will call for a strike on January 27th. 

Health professionals in the region have requested that they see a maximum of 35 patients a day and 25 children a day for pediatricians. They have also proposed extending the hours of care into the afternoon in the event that the numbers are greater.

Extremadura: Every Monday from January 30th 

In December, the Extremaduran Medical Union (Simex) called for a walkout by both primary care and hospital health professionals on January 26th and 27th. 

In addition, it was decided to call an indefinite health strike every Monday from January 30th until the problems of the healthcare workers in the region are resolved.

The deputy secretary general of Simex, María Paz Moro, said that “the strike is motivated by the situation of doctors in Extremadura, especially in primary care, where they treat more than 60 patients a day”. 

Madrid: Undecided 

The primary care doctors’ union Amyts in Madrid called for an indefinite strike that was temporarily called off from December 22nd to January 11th, after a meeting with the Ministry of Health. 

But, the union has warned that the stoppages would continue “after zero progress” in the negotiations was made. 

“What is really clear is that there is not a sufficient budget for primary care,” said the general secretary of Amyts, Ángela Hernández.

On December 15th a group of doctors in Madrid took the situation into their own hands and decided to lock themselves inside the headquarters of the Ministry of Health of Madrid as a protest, however, they came out after 36 hours as they realised they couldn’t get any food inside. 

Navarra: February 1st 

Doctors in Navarra announced a strike in October for the first few months of 2023 due to the “inaction” of the regional government in the face of the “unacceptable deterioration” of the health system. 

After a series of talks, however, the Medical Union postponed the stoppages until February 1st. 

The Navarran Health Service (SNS) has responded with a package of measures that the union has considered insufficient. 

Cantabria: Undecided 

In Cantabria, primary care doctors reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health in mid-November to postpone their indefinite strike, however, they warned that “it will not be called off until there are guarantees” that the administration “complies” with the demands. 

An evaluation of the situation will be carried out on January 17th to assess the progress of the negotiations and to see if new stoppages should be called for. The Medical Union added that “it is a very tense situation because the agreement is not being complied with”. 

Although no walkouts have yet been called for in Galicia, SOS Sanidade Pública has called for a general demonstration on Thursday January 12th. They say that primary care is falling apart and repercussions will be seen such as an increase in mortality, the collapse of the ER and the increase in waitlist times.

