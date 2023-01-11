Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Spain to experience drop in temperatures and snowfall

It's been an usually warm winter so far with temperatures well above normal for this time of year and a lack of snowfall in the mountainous areas of Spain, but that's soon about to change.

Published: 12 January 2023 12:35 CET
Spain to experience drop in temperatures and snowfall
Snowfall for Spain. Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

From Monday, January 16th, temperatures across Spain will fall sharply, producing rain and snow across the county, according to the latest weather predictions by Spain’s State Meteorological Agency AEMET. 

For the first time this winter there will be snowfall at medium heights, which will be noticeable in the northern half of Spain, with snow below 1,000 meters, specifically, between 600 and 800 meters of altitude, they said. 

According to AEMET, “a cold and humid flow from the northwest over the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands” is expected. 

This indicates that there will be “rainfall on the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes and in the Balearic Islands”. They added that they are not ruling out rainfall in the rest of the Mediterranean area too. 

The weather agency also indicated that there will also be more snow. “As of Tuesday the 17th, precipitation will be likely in the northwestern areas with the probability of snow in the mountain ranges”, they confirmed.

Meteorology experts also predict that the cold weather could continue beyond next week and that January could end with the effects of a polar vortex. A polar vortex is a large area of low-pressure and cold air surrounding both of the Earth’s poles.

“In recent weeks, the polar vortex remains stronger than ever or, at least, stronger than what had been observed up to now,” explained experts from Meteored.

“The consequences are difficult to predict and,” they continued. This phenomenon has been related to a greater probability of the production of cold air from the Arctic, “but the truth is that it is not possible to know where these cold air masses are going”. 

This is good news for winter sports fans as some ski resorts have had to delay opening due to the lack of snowfall. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Record-breaking winter temperatures warm Europe

Europe has seen "extreme" warm winter weather in recent days, experts have said, with 2023 already posting record temperatures for January across the region.

Published: 7 January 2023 12:42 CET
Record-breaking winter temperatures warm Europe

As temperatures rise globally because of human-caused climate change, scientists say heatwaves and spells of warmer-than-average weather are becoming more common throughout the year.

After experiencing searing summer heat and a drought unprecedented in centuries, a wave of warm weather across Europe this winter has melted the snow from ski slopes in the Alps and Pyrenees, and seen temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) even in normally-freezing central
regions.   

Several European countries saw record-breaking heat on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Hundreds of weather stations across Europe have recorded all-time highest daily temperatures for the months of December or January, it said this week.

Freja Vamborg, Senior Scientist at Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said the current winter heatwave is an “extreme” heat event in Europe in terms of how far temperatures have deviated from what is expected at this time of year.   

Here Vamborg answers some key questions about the heatwave:

What caused these high temperatures?

“On the 1st of January there was a strong flow of air from the southwest across the affected area, which would have brought warmer air further north and penetrated unusually far east, reaching even to Belarus. Minimal snow cover was very probably another relevant factor.”

“The circulation of any given weather situation and climate change are not two independent things. Climate change itself also has an impact on the circulation, and will also impact how warm those moving air masses are. This is what makes it so complex to disentangle just simply a weather event, from
the level to which climate change influenced such an event.”

How is climate change involved?

“With increasing global temperatures, heatwaves and warm spells are becoming more frequent and intense — this is not restricted to the summer months.”

“While the warming trend in Europe is on average stronger in the warmer seasons, winters are also becoming warmer as a result of global temperatures.”

“Northern Europe has warmed more strongly in winter than in summer, while in the south the warming trend is more apparent in summer.”

What is the impact of these high winter temperatures?

“A couple of things can be mentioned for warm temperatures during the winter months. While it means less need for heating of housing and other infrastructures, low snow cover affects the winter tourism industry.”

“Possible impacts on natural ecosystems, include early return from hibernation, which may have negative impacts if followed by much less mild/freezing conditions.”

“The overall impact will be different depending on the longevity and intensity of the event.”

SHOW COMMENTS