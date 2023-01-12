For members
Key dates: How planned health service strikes in Spain could affect you
Health professionals in eight different regions across Spain have called for strikes throughout January, demanding for improvements in labour conditions.
Published: 12 January 2023 13:44 CET
Doctors protest against the mistreatment of the sector, called by the Executive Committee of the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), and demand quality healthcare during a demonstration outside the Spanish Parliament, in Madrid on October 27, 2020, marking the kickoff Doctors strike in eight regions in Spain. Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
The best private healthcare for foreigners in Spain
If you're planning on moving to Spain and are applying for certain visas, then you will need to get private healthcare as part of your residency application.
Published: 9 January 2023 16:40 CET
