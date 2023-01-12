Read news from:
Key dates: How planned health service strikes in Spain could affect you

Health professionals in eight different regions across Spain have called for strikes throughout January, demanding for improvements in labour conditions. 

Published: 12 January 2023 13:44 CET
Doctors protest against the mistreatment of the sector, called by the Executive Committee of the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), and demand quality healthcare during a demonstration outside the Spanish Parliament, in Madrid on October 27, 2020, marking the kickoff Doctors strike in eight regions in Spain. Photo: PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

Primary care doctors have called for walkouts in Andalusia, Catalonia, Aragón, Valencia, Extremadura, Madrid, Cantabria and Navarra.  

In November 2022, some unions across the country called for an indefinite strike due to poor working conditions, however, it was suspended during Christmas until Thursday, January 12th. 

Health professionals in most of these regions have scheduled these stoppages for particular dates listed below. 

When are the scheduled strikes and why are they striking?

Valencia: January 17th and 18th 

The Medical Union of Valencia, CESM CV, issued a statement on November 30th to announce its strikes on January 17th and 18th.

The call came after their last meeting with the Ministry of Health, in which they were promised that the situation would be improved. Ultimately this was not achieved, according to the union. According to health professionals in Valencia, “the situation is unsustainable” due to the lack of professionals, the pressure on the health system and the working conditions. “For years we have been denouncing this situation, despite having postponed the demands to prioritise care as a result of the pandemic,” they said.

In the latest meetings with the government, some of their demands were considered, such as the 35-hour day, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Aragón: January 23rd and 24th 

In December the Unions of the Primary Care Physicians of Aragón (CESM Aragón and FASAMET) asked the regional government for urgent measures “to alleviate the daily collapse of health centres, the exhaustion of professionals, the overload of consultations and the deterioration in the quality of the services”.

The unions presented the regional government with 25 measures to improve the working situation, which stated that it is “reaching dangerous limits” and that “in the short term, it can only be improved with a better distribution of medical positions and by improving working and pay conditions”. 

The unions warned that if their demands were not met, there would be a general health strike on January 23rd and 24th. Talks are continuing, however, and the unions are optimistic about the possibility of it being called off.

Catalonia: January 25th and 26th 

The union Metges de Catalunya has called for two days of health strikes on January 25th and 26th for 25,000 physicians who work in the Comprehensive Health System for Public Use (SISCAT). 

In a recent statement, the union said they have to “take a step forward” to rectify the “unstoppable downturn” in which the Catalan health system finds itself.

They added that the numerous demands before calling the strike “have not had a decisive and concrete response” from the administration. According to the doctors, the health system is “seriously threatened” by the “disaffection of medical professionals” and there is “no capacity to attract and retain new generations of doctors”. 

Andalusia: January 27th 

The Andalusian Medical Union (SMA) called for the mobilisation of its members throughout the months of December and January to denounce that the working conditions of primary care doctors “are increasingly precarious”. 

They complain about the lack of personnel, infinite agendas, and that there is no time to assess patients. The unions warn that if the meetings do not lead to successful outcomes, then they will call for a strike on January 27th. 

Health professionals in the region have requested that they see a maximum of 35 patients a day and 25 children a day for pediatricians. They have also proposed extending the hours of care into the afternoon in the event that the numbers are greater.

Extremadura: Every Monday from January 30th 

In December, the Extremaduran Medical Union (Simex) called for a walkout by both primary care and hospital health professionals on January 26th and 27th. 

In addition, it was decided to call an indefinite health strike every Monday from January 30th until the problems of the healthcare workers in the region are resolved.

The deputy secretary general of Simex, María Paz Moro, said that “the strike is motivated by the situation of doctors in Extremadura, especially in primary care, where they treat more than 60 patients a day”. 

Madrid: Undecided 

The primary care doctors’ union Amyts in Madrid called for an indefinite strike that was temporarily called off from December 22nd to January 11th, after a meeting with the Ministry of Health. 

But, the union has warned that the stoppages would continue “after zero progress” in the negotiations was made. 

“What is really clear is that there is not a sufficient budget for primary care,” said the general secretary of Amyts, Ángela Hernández.

On December 15th a group of doctors in Madrid took the situation into their own hands and decided to lock themselves inside the headquarters of the Ministry of Health of Madrid as a protest, however, they came out after 36 hours as they realised they couldn’t get any food inside. 

Navarra: February 1st 

Doctors in Navarra announced a strike in October for the first few months of 2023 due to the “inaction” of the regional government in the face of the “unacceptable deterioration” of the health system. 

After a series of talks, however, the Medical Union postponed the stoppages until February 1st. 

The Navarran Health Service (SNS) has responded with a package of measures that the union has considered insufficient. 

Cantabria: Undecided 

In Cantabria, primary care doctors reached an agreement with the Ministry of Health in mid-November to postpone their indefinite strike, however, they warned that “it will not be called off until there are guarantees” that the administration “complies” with the demands. 

An evaluation of the situation will be carried out on January 17th to assess the progress of the negotiations and to see if new stoppages should be called for. The Medical Union added that “it is a very tense situation because the agreement is not being complied with”. 

Although no walkouts have yet been called for in Galicia, SOS Sanidade Pública has called for a general demonstration on Thursday January 12th. They say that primary care is falling apart and repercussions will be seen such as an increase in mortality, the collapse of the ER and the increase in waitlist times.

The best private healthcare for foreigners in Spain

If you're planning on moving to Spain and are applying for certain visas, then you will need to get private healthcare as part of your residency application.

Published: 9 January 2023 16:40 CET
Those wanting to move to Spain and applying for residency visas, such as the non-lucrative visa, will need to get private health coverage. You will also need private healthcare if you are not working in Spain and are not paying into the social security scheme, as you won’t be eligible for public healthcare.

Currently, public healthcare is offered in Spain to those earning state pensions from certain countries Spain has deals with, Spanish state pensions and those who pay social security, whether they are employed by a company or are self-employed.

Although Spain is considered to have a good public healthcare system, many residents in Spain choose to go private, even if they do have access to the public healthcare system, due to the affordability of private healthcare and the added benefits, such being able to see a specialist and shorter wait times.

According to data from UNESPA (the employers’ association for insurers), more than 11.5 million Spaniards have some type of private health insurance.

Madrid is the region that has the most people with private health insurance (37 percent) and Cantabria has the least (8 percent).

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) states that wait times for public healthcare in Spain are between 74 and 147 days for specialist surgeries such as cataracts, hip replacement and knee replacement.

If you have private healthcare, wait times are drastically reduced to just a few weeks. What’s more, you don’t have to wait for a referral from your GP to see a specialist; with most private health insurers in Spain, you can make an appointment with a particular specialist when you want to.

Recently the Spanish Association of Consumers and Users (OCU) released a study revealing the opinions of 6,451 people about their private health coverage in Spain.

Participants rated their insurance on covered treatments, medical staff, quality of services, customer service and authorisation of tests, as well as price, premiums and co-payments.

Taking all of these into account, the best value health company is ASC – Asistencia Sanitaria Colegial, followed by CIGNA and then Generali.

Those with the best coverage were ASC and Agrupación Mutua, while ASC and Generali were also rated highly for the quality of their healthcare services.  

Clients of AEGON and Sanitas insurance complained the most about rising premiums, but despite this, Sanitas came seventh out of the 16 companies listed. AEGON on the other hand came in at number 15.

Top five health insurance companies in Spain

The top five private health insurance providers on the list were: 

ASC – Asistencia Sanitaria Colegial

The company offers three different health plans, from basic to comprehensive, plus one for frequent travellers. They also offer 24-hour emergency services 365 days a year, plus online services, direct specialist access, and no wait times.

CIGNA

CIGNA also offers three levels of coverage – full, blue or gold. You only have to add on co-payments for the full, while blue and gold also include dental care. Clients have direct access to medical specialists as well as psychologists.

Generali

Generali again has three levels of coverage, as well as extra insurance for those with serious illnesses, hospitalisation or who are pregnant. They have over 51,000 specialists in different fields and you can choose from coverage with or without co-payments.

FIATC

FIATC offers either full or basic coverage with or without co-payments, insurance where medical bills are reimbursed and dental coverage. As well as 24-hour home care, they offer complimentary health services such as prenatal service, gynaecology, rehabilitation, physiotherapy, psychology and nutritional services. Waiting times are also greatly reduced.

Agrupación Mutua

Agrupación Mutua offers six different types of health plans without waiting times that cover appointments, emergencies, tests, hospitalisation and more. Prices start from €17.49 a month for the most basic plan up to €66.82 per month for the most comprehensive.

The five insurance companies with the lowest satisfaction scores from customers were Divina Pastora, ASISA, ADESLAS Segurcaixa, AEGON and DKV.

Keep in mind that not all types of private health insurance will serve if you have to get it as a visa requirement. Most of the time you will have to get a plan without co-payments, which are typically the most comprehensive ones.

