For members
COST OF LIVING
Are Spaniards changing their diets due to rising food costs?
Rising food prices in Spain have forced some consumers to pivot away from some of staples of a traditional Spanish diet in order to save money.
Published: 11 January 2023 14:03 CET
To combat the crippling price rises, Spaniards are now buying less fresh food and stocking up on cheaper, non-perishable foods. Photo: Pixabay.
COST OF LIVING
REVEALED: The cheapest city in Spain to live in
We all know where the most expensive places to live in Spain are - yes we’re looking at you Madrid and Barcelona - but where are the cheapest?
Published: 11 January 2023 11:11 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments