14 new shopping malls that are opening in Spain in 2023

Imagina Parque Comercial, Getafe

The new Imagina shopping complex is expected to open its doors in the 4th quarter of 2023 in Getafe, with an area of ​​12,000 square meters. It will have two large international supermarket chains as well as fast food outlets Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Burger King. 11km from the centre of Madrid, it’s located near the new residential development Los Molinos.

La Finca Grand Cafe, Pozuelo de Alarcón

Just 30 minutes by car from Madrid, this gastronomic centre is due to open in the spring and will include 14 different innovative restaurants. The complex will also house medical beauty centres, hairdressers, wellness spas, florists, supermarkets, opticians and entertainment venues over 12,000 square metres.

Oalmacenter, León

Also scheduled to open in the spring, the Olmacenter in León will cover over 18,000 square metres and will focus on leisure and sports entertainment. There will also be supermarkets, entertainment for children, restaurants, gift shops and furniture stores.

Jaén Plaza, Jaén

Opening March 2023, the centre will cover 42,000 square metres and will feature stores such as Primark, Mercadona, Yelmo cinemas, Zara, Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Oysho.

Way Cáceres, Cáceres

Located in the residential area of Maltravieso, the mall will cover 3,000 square metres of space and will open in November. It has taken seven years for this project to be realised and has cost around €35 million. Among other stores, it has been confirmed that it will include a huge Decathlon.

Parque Comercial Estepona, Estepona

Scheduled to open towards the end of 2023, this new shopping centre near Málaga has cost around €15 million and covers around 6,000 square metres. It will create more than 100 jobs and feature establishments such as Sprinter, KFC, Primaprix and FlipaJump, among others.

Solia Live Centre, Madrid

The opening of this commercial centre in Madrid by Mackintosh Mall was scheduled for 2020, but so far, it’s still not complete. It’s thought to be opening this year instead. The centre will have 90,000 square meters of leasable area with space for leisure and restaurants inside. One of its tenants will be the entertainment company Live Nation, which will now have a stable headquarters in Madrid.

Breogán Park, A Coruña

Galicia’s new commercial centre will be located in A Coruña and will replace the old Centro Comercial Dolce Vita. Its main feature will be a Yelmo Cinema, which will occupy 3,000 square metres on the first floor and will have an amphitheater syle design, as well as reclining seats with USB charging points, ample space between the seats, and lots of offers of food and drink. It’s due to open at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

Way Ourense, San Cibrao das Viñas

The inauguration of this complex will be at some point during the first quarter of 2023. Way Ourense has cost €25 million to build and will generate 250 direct and 96 indirect jobs. Covering 18,000 square metres, it will include stores such as Gadis, Joma and Jysk, Burger King and the petrol station chain Zero Gas.

Nexum Retail Park, Fuenlabrada

Located just outside Madrid, the new Nexum Retail Park will open in the spring. It will include 26,000 square metres of shops, 1500 square metres of offices and 17 000 square metres of student residences.

Leroy Merlin Phygital & Co, San Cristóbal de la Laguna

This commercial park is being built by Leroy Merlín in San Cristobal de la Laguna in Tenerife. It will have a surface area of ​​23,000 square meters and is scheduled to open its doors in 2023, but not much is yet known about the exact date.

Parque Comercial Atalaya de Olaz, Pamplona

The Atalaya de Olaz shopping mall is due to be completed towards the end of 2023 and will be located on the outskirts of Pamplona. It will feature 17 different stores including supermarkets, bazaars, leisure, sports, pet stores, and others.

Parque Comercial San Fernando, San Fernando

Over €25 million has been invested into this project which promises to create 400 new jobs. It is owned by the Dutch company Ten Brinke and Mercadona is one of the chains interested in renting a spot there.

Parque Comercial Trocadero, Puerto Real

Trocadero, owned by Batex & Duplex, will be the first retail park in the urban center of Puerto Real near Cádiz. When complete, it will feature Carrefour plus international fast-food joints. The plot has an area of ​​46,500 square meters, but the initial phase will cover around 10,000 square meters of it.