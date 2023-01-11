Read news from:
Austria
14 new shopping malls that are opening in Spain in 2023

A total of 14 new retail centres are due to open up across Spain this year, with several more opening after major renovations.

Published: 11 January 2023 17:05 CET
La Finca Grand Cafe is one of the new malls that will open near Madrid. Source: La Finca Grand Cafe

Imagina Parque Comercial, Getafe
The new Imagina shopping complex is expected to open its doors in the 4th quarter of 2023 in Getafe, with an area of ​​12,000 square meters. It will have two large international supermarket chains as well as fast food outlets Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Burger King. 11km from the centre of Madrid, it’s located near the new residential development Los Molinos. 

La Finca Grand Cafe, Pozuelo de Alarcón
Just 30 minutes by car from Madrid, this gastronomic centre is due to open in the spring and will include 14 different innovative restaurants. The complex will also house medical beauty centres, hairdressers, wellness spas, florists, supermarkets, opticians and entertainment venues over 12,000 square metres.

Oalmacenter, León 
Also scheduled to open in the spring, the Olmacenter in León will cover over 18,000 square metres and will focus on leisure and sports entertainment. There will also be supermarkets, entertainment for children, restaurants, gift shops and furniture stores. 

Jaén Plaza, Jaén
Opening March 2023, the centre will cover 42,000 square metres and will feature stores such as Primark, Mercadona, Yelmo cinemas, Zara, Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Oysho.

Way Cáceres, Cáceres
Located in the residential area of Maltravieso, the mall will cover 3,000 square metres of space and will open in November. It has taken seven years for this project to be realised and has cost around €35 million. Among other stores, it has been confirmed that it will include a huge Decathlon. 

Parque Comercial Estepona, Estepona 
Scheduled to open towards the end of 2023, this new shopping centre near Málaga has cost around €15 million and covers around 6,000 square metres. It will create more than 100 jobs and feature establishments such as Sprinter, KFC, Primaprix and FlipaJump, among others. 

Solia Live Centre, Madrid 
The opening of this commercial centre in Madrid by Mackintosh Mall was scheduled for 2020, but so far, it’s still not complete. It’s thought to be opening this year instead. The centre will have 90,000 square meters of leasable area with space for leisure and restaurants inside. One of its tenants will be the entertainment company Live Nation, which will now have a stable headquarters in Madrid.

Breogán Park, A Coruña
Galicia’s new commercial centre will be located in A Coruña and will replace the old Centro Comercial Dolce Vita. Its main feature will be a Yelmo Cinema, which will occupy 3,000 square metres on the first floor and will have an amphitheater syle design, as well as reclining seats with USB charging points, ample space between the seats, and lots of offers of food and drink. It’s due to open at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024. 

Way Ourense, San Cibrao das Viñas
The inauguration of this complex will be at some point during the first quarter of 2023. Way Ourense has cost 25 million to build and will generate 250 direct and 96 indirect jobs. Covering 18,000 square metres, it will include stores such as Gadis, Joma and Jysk, Burger King and the petrol station chain Zero Gas. 

Nexum Retail Park, Fuenlabrada
Located just outside Madrid, the new Nexum Retail Park will open in the spring. It will include 26,000 square metres of shops, 1500 square metres of offices and 17 000 square metres of student residences.

Leroy Merlin Phygital & Co, San Cristóbal de la Laguna
This commercial park is being built by Leroy Merlín in San Cristobal de la Laguna in Tenerife. It will have a surface area of ​​23,000 square meters and is scheduled to open its doors in 2023, but not much is yet known about the exact date.

Parque Comercial Atalaya de Olaz, Pamplona
The Atalaya de Olaz shopping mall is due to be completed towards the end of 2023 and will be located on the outskirts of Pamplona. It will feature 17 different stores including supermarkets, bazaars, leisure, sports, pet stores, and others.

Parque Comercial San Fernando, San Fernando
Over 25 million has been invested into this project which promises to create 400 new jobs. It is owned by the Dutch company Ten Brinke and Mercadona is one of the chains interested in renting a spot there. 

Parque Comercial Trocadero, Puerto Real 
Trocadero, owned by Batex & Duplex, will be the first retail park in the urban center of Puerto Real near Cádiz. When complete, it will feature Carrefour plus international fast-food joints. The plot has an area of ​​46,500 square meters, but the initial phase will cover around 10,000 square meters of it. 

MONEY

Black Friday in Spain: What you should be aware of

Here's what you need to know about the Black Friday sales in Spain in 2022, from when they start to which retailers are offering discounts and why the sales aren't always as good as they're made out to be.

Published: 23 November 2022 11:04 CET
Black Friday is the day when some of Spain’s biggest retailers hold huge sales and give massive discounts (or so they claim) in the run-up to the start of the Christmas shopping season.

The tradition originated in the US as it was held the day after Thanksgiving.

READ ALSO: Where Americans can celebrate Thanksgiving

While Spain doesn’t generally celebrate the American Thanksgiving holiday, it does however go in for Black Friday in a big way, along with many other countries around the world.

Spain began getting in on the Black Friday action in 2011 when the regulations on promotions and sales changed.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday will be held on Friday November 25th, but many companies and online retailers decide to hold sales throughout the month or even extend them for a whole week instead of just one day.

For example, tech store MediaMarkt began giving discounts on November 1st and will continue its sales until November 30th, while Mr. Wonderful began its discounts early too on November 18th.

Inditex group (which includes clothes stores Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Oysho and Stradivarious) will publish their discounts online on Thursday November 24th.

Many stores will also extend their offers until Monday November 28th, which has become known as Cyber Monday. On this day, more tech companies and online retailers will be offering discounts too.

What will there be discounts on?

There will be Black Friday sales in Spain on everything from fashion and beauty to sports equipment, homeware and technology, among others.

Businesses are also allowing the return periods to be extended until January 6th 2023 or even into February, so that people can start their Christmas shopping early.

Spanish stores such as Mango, Zara and El Corte Inglés will all be having sales, as well as international and online retailers such as Amazon and Primark.

Swedish furniture giant Ikea will be doing something a little different this year, having a Green Friday where they’ll buy back some of your old furniture. 

According to a study by online marketing company Webloyalty, it is expected that online spending will grow by 25 percent compared to 2021, despite the rise in the cost of living and the financial squeeze many are experiencing.

Are Black Friday sales in Spain really that good?

Research conducted by Spanish consumer watchdog OCU over the past seven years has proven that many shops put the prices of their products up before Black Friday, so that the discounts they then apply aren’t really bargains for shoppers, but businesses get to capitalise on the shopping frenzy. 

In 2021, OCU spent 30 days writing down prices for almost 17,000 products in 52 stores. Almost a third of them rose in price (32.5 percent of the products), 11.8 percent of which cost less in the week of Black Friday. Overall, an average price rise of 3.3 percent was calculated.

There’s even a Twitter hastag #timofertasBF ( abit like ‘ripofferBF’) where user post the products that claim to be on discount but really aren’t.

Therefore, when it comes to big purchases in particular, make sure that you’re familiar with the average price of the product before Black Friday by comparing prices online. That should help you to ascertain whether you’re actually getting a good offer. 

If it’s a top-of-the-range product that’s just been released, don’t expect it to be on sale, and if it is, you should be suspicious.

Watch out for Black Friday scams

Be aware that while Black Friday can mean some great bargains, it’s also a day that brings out scammers and people who are waiting to steal your personal details.

In the past, there have been situations where second-hand items never arrive, the setup of fake online stores and discounts that contain malware.

You should particularly look out for phishing scams, where people try to steal your identity or personal details and fraudulent text messages.

Experts agree that there are several ways to protect yourself against potential Black Friday fraudsters including avoiding suspicious links or online shops you’re not aware of, using only official websites, creating strong passwords, not trusting any discounts that seem way too good to be true and using online security software.

