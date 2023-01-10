How to make money from your Spanish property during low season

With the rise in inflation, interest rates going up and the general cost of living increasing, people are looking for more ways they can make money.

If you’re lucky enough to have a second home in Spain, there are ways you can make some extra cash from it, other than simply renting it out full-time.

Winter is traditionally low season in Spain because most travellers want to come during school holidays or the warmer times of year to enjoy the country’s enviable beaches.

However, this doesn’t mean that you can’t rent out your property in winter and still make a profit from it.

Property giant Idealista suggests that renting out your property short to medium term, even in the low season, can be beneficial and that it’s better than leaving it empty until you’re ready to use it in the summer.

The company says there are three main reasons why you should consider it:

It’s easy to find tenants – Even during the low season, it’s easy to find short-term tenants to rent out your property. It goes without saying that the big cities such as Madrid and Barcelona are still popular winter destinations, but even if you’re property is near coastal resorts, there may be people trying to escape the winter in northern Europe, trying to avoid heating bills back home or even remote workers or digital nomads.



It protects your property against squatters –

Squatters can be a problem in Spain , mainly because it’s so difficult to legally get them out once they have settled or managed to gain access and changed the locks. Your property may be at risk if it’s left empty during winter, but if you rent it out and you have tenants it’s unlikely squatters will try to move in.

You can return to your property whenever you want to use it – Another reason why short-to-mid-term rentals are ideal for those with second homes is that you’re not locked into a long-term contract, so you can return to your property and use it whenever you want to.

In this way, you can get the money you need to meet other expenses, as well as continue to use your property as a second or holiday home.

Be aware, if you plan on doing this, you may need a tourist licence for it to be legal. According to law firm Advisors Costa Blanca, a tourist licence is compulsory in almost all Spanish regions for tourists or for short terms rentals, which is considered less than 3 months.

The best way of obtaining a tourist licence is to contact your Ayuntamiento or Town Hall, but it’s important to note that not everywhere will issue you with a tourist licence. For example, in Barcelona, the council no longer issues these licences.

If you’re unable to get a tourist licence, to be on the safe side, you can rent your property out for three months or more, still without having to sign up to rent it out for a full year. People like remote workers would be good to target for these types of rentals and are often in high demand because they’re difficult to find.

Keep in mind though that there are also a couple of disadvantages to renting out your second home short term.

Problematic tenants – Unfortunately there can be some problems with certain tenants such as those who don’t pay their rent on time or those who are noisy and create issues for the neighbours. Getting an agency to help manage the rental or vetting your potential tenants can help to avoid these issues. – Unfortunately there can be some problems with certain tenants such as those who don’t pay their rent on time or those who are noisy and create issues for the neighbours. Getting an agency to help manage the rental or vetting your potential tenants can help to avoid these issues.

Damages or repairs – There is always some wear and tear when you rent out a property for any length of time, so you must be prepared to do some light repairs or repainting after they move out. Of course, there is always the worry that they will cause more damage, so make sure you have the appropriate home insurance and ask for a deposit in advance.

It’s important to remember your tax obligations should you rent out your second home, even if you’re a non-resident so it’s best to contact a gestor to help you navigate the system and help you figure out what you have to pay.

This IRNR (Non-resident Income Tax) is 19 percent on net income for EU residents and 24 percent for non-EU residents.

Crucially, however, foreign non-resident homeowners from the EU, Norway and Iceland can claim back many more expenses (mortgage interest, insurance, IBI, community fees etc) which non-EU resident property owners cannot.