ENERGY
How to find out your home’s energy rating in Spain
Most homes in Spain are issued with an energy certificate, giving your property a rating according to its energy efficiency. Now a new online portal will let you find the energy rating for properties across the country.
Published: 10 January 2023 11:11 CET
How to find out your home's energy rating in Spain. Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP
PROPERTY
What happens if you can’t pay your mortgage in Spain?
Mortgage rates have been increasing over the past few months in Spain. This has resulted in many people being put under financial pressure and struggling to pay their mortgages. So what happens if you can’t pay?
Published: 9 January 2023 15:45 CET
