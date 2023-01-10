How to find out your home’s energy rating in Spain

Energy certificates rate your home from A to G with A being the most efficient in green and G being the least efficient in red. This letter will tell you how efficient your home is at conserving heat in the winter or staying cool in summer for example. It will also give you a good idea of how expensive a particular home will be run.

The other letters are represented by different shades of green through to yellow and then orange.

Whether you want to know the energy rating for your home so you know if improvements need to be made, you’re interested in how your rating compares with your neighbour’s or you want to look up the rating for a property you are considering buying, you can now find out via a new online portal.

Back in August 2022, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) launched a pilot project in Castilla y León called the ‘Efficient Buildings’ geoportal with information on the energy certificates of buildings and properties across the region.

After the success of the project, the portal has now incorporated data from 11 different regions including Aragón, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, La Rioja, Madrid, Murcia and the Basque Country.

Valencia and Andalusia will add their data to the app shortly, and the government expects the rest of the regions to submit their data during 2023.

At the end of 2021, 4.6 million energy certificates had been issued for buildings across Spain. Catalonia was in first place with 1.13 million certificates, followed by Madrid with 730,000 and then Valencia with 720,000 certificates.

When you go on to the portal you will be presented with a map of Spain, then all you have to do is to type in your address or the address of the property you want to check and it will bring up a local map of your street.

Simply click on your building or home and you’ll be able to see what colour it is and what it’s energy efficiency rating is. This will also give you information on how much energy your property consumes and how much CO2 it emits.

The portal also lets you know if your energy certificate is still valid or if it has expired or when it’s due to expire.

In addition, it includes links to the website on energy certification of buildings in your region as well as a website with aid for energy rehabilitation. This will provide you with tips to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

Spain has an annual building rehabilitation rate eight to ten times lower than that of the main European countries. For this reason, the government has drawn up a long-term strategy for energy rehabilitation with various measures and funding in place.

Real estate rehabilitation is one of the main pillars of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, since it accounts for the second largest budget of European funds, only surpassed by sustainable mobility.

This means that you can get grants for improving the energy efficiency rating of your own home which you can find out more about here.