How to find out your home’s energy rating in Spain

Most homes in Spain are issued with an energy certificate, giving your property a rating according to its energy efficiency. Now a new online portal will let you find the energy rating for properties across the country.

Published: 10 January 2023 11:11 CET
How to find out your home's energy rating in Spain. Photo: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Energy certificates rate your home from A to G with A being the most efficient in green and G being the least efficient in red. This letter will tell you how efficient your home is at conserving heat in the winter or staying cool in summer for example. It will also give you a good idea of how expensive a particular home will be run.

The other letters are represented by different shades of green through to yellow and then orange. 

Whether you want to know the energy rating for your home so you know if improvements need to be made, you’re interested in how your rating compares with your neighbour’s or you want to look up the rating for a property you are considering buying, you can now find out via a new online portal. 

Back in August 2022, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge (MITECO) launched a pilot project in Castilla y León called the ‘Efficient Buildings’ geoportal with information on the energy certificates of buildings and properties across the region.

After the success of the project, the portal has now incorporated data from 11 different regions including Aragón, Asturias, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, La Rioja, Madrid, Murcia and the Basque Country. 

Valencia and Andalusia will add their data to the app shortly, and the government expects the rest of the regions to submit their data during 2023.

At the end of 2021, 4.6 million energy certificates had been issued for buildings across Spain. Catalonia was in first place with 1.13 million certificates, followed by Madrid with 730,000 and then Valencia with 720,000 certificates. 

When you go on to the portal you will be presented with a map of Spain, then all you have to do is to type in your address or the address of the property you want to check and it will bring up a local map of your street. 

Simply click on your building or home and you’ll be able to see what colour it is and what it’s energy efficiency rating is. This will also give you information on how much energy your property consumes and how much CO2 it emits. 

The portal also lets you know if your energy certificate is still valid or if it has expired or when it’s due to expire. 

In addition, it includes links to the website on energy certification of buildings in your region as well as a website with aid for energy rehabilitation. This will provide you with tips to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions. 

Spain has an annual building rehabilitation rate eight to ten times lower than that of the main European countries. For this reason, the government has drawn up a long-term strategy for energy rehabilitation with various measures and funding in place. 

Real estate rehabilitation is one of the main pillars of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, since it accounts for the second largest budget of European funds, only surpassed by sustainable mobility.

This means that you can get grants for improving the energy efficiency rating of your own home which you can find out more about here.

What happens if you can’t pay your mortgage in Spain?

Mortgage rates have been increasing over the past few months in Spain. This has resulted in many people being put under financial pressure and struggling to pay their mortgages. So what happens if you can’t pay? 

Published: 9 January 2023 15:45 CET
Three in every four mortgages taken out in Spain are variable rather than fixed rate, so as interest rates rise many people are currently finding it difficult to keep up with payments. 

In November 2022, the Spanish government announced a deal it had made with the country’s banks to help alleviate the effects that high-interest rates are having on variable mortgage bills.

The first step is to see if you qualify for government help, which is available to families who earn less than €25,200 per year. 

Patricia Suárez, president of the Association of Financial Users (ASUFIN), urges people not to struggle in silence and to make sure they talk to their bank straight away if they’re having problems or think they won’t be able to make their payments. 

“Since the mortgage law was approved, banks have the obligation to facilitate measures that allow debt to be restructured,” she explained.

She also adds that despite the fact that the Minister of Economy and First Vice President of the Government Nadia Calviño “already announced that they were going to put measures on the table to force banks to give facilities to customers, in part, they already exist and consumers should take advantage of them”.

Part of what Suárez is referring to is the Code of Good Practices which has exisisted since the Rajoy government in 2012 and includes measures such as:

  • Being allowed to pay only the interest on your loan for five years.
  • Having the maximum interest on your loan limited.
  • Having the period in which to pay back the loan extended to 40 years. 

What if the bank is unable to provide a solution?

If you have been to the bank and they were unable to offer you a solution to help make your monthly payments or you don’t qualify for government help for variable mortgages, it’s important to visit the bank again to make a stronger case. 

“The bank is bound by law. You can consult a consumer association to provide you with the regulations and the obligations of the bank to offer a solution,” argues Suárez.

“Banks would be committing suicide if they did not make it easier for their clients to pay their mortgage, because they already learned the lesson of the financial crisis [of 2008],” she adds. 

How long can I go without paying my mortgage before the bank will repossess my house?

If you really have been unable to come to some type of solution or new plan with your bank, then you do have a bit of time before the bank will repossess your home. This may enable you to bide your time to come up with the money. 

According to Suárez, per the new regulations, you will have a period of six months to a year. 

During the first six months, the bank should offer you restructuring measures, but they can’t start the foreclosure process until a year has passed. 

What if I’m thinking of buying a home and taking out a mortgage now?

Obviously, this will be up to individual financial and personal circumstances as to whether you should invest in or buy a property in Spain right now. 

The latest data from Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) shows that housing prices are not increasing so quickly now, but interest rates are. 

This means that many people can take the opportunity to set a price and take out a mortgage at a fixed rate, so they know they can make payments.

“It is more important to know what you will be paying over the next 20 or 30 years,” concludes Suárez. 

