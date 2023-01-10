Read news from:
SPANISH HISTORY

Eight Spanish towns and cities that were once capitals

Madrid hasn't always been the capital of Spain. Here are eight towns and cities that at one point in history were the capitals of various kingdoms that today are part of Spain.

Published: 10 January 2023 16:22 CET
The cities in Spain that were once capitals. Photo: David Mark / Pixabay

Of course, there are many cities in Spain that are filled with impressive emblematic buildings and palaces, not just Madrid. Part of the reason for this may be that some of these towns and cities were once capitals. Surprisingly, it’s not just big cities such as Barcelona that are included in the list, but even small towns and villages. 

Toledo 

Located just south of Madrid in the region of Castilla-La Mancha, the city of Toledo became the capital of the Visigothic Kingdom in 567, when King Atanagildo transferred the capital there from Barcelona. Centuries later, it became the capital again between 1519 and 1561 upon the order of King Carlos I of Spain and V of Germany.

Toledo was once the capital of Spain. Photo: Steven Yu / Pixabay

Córdoba

The Andalusian city of Córdoba was founded by the Romans during the 2nd century and became the capital of Hispania Ulterior. After the Romans left, it became the capital again as the Caliphate of Córdoba, when the Moors ruled over much of the country. 

Córdoba was the capital twice throughout history. Photo: campunet / Pixabay
 

Valladolid 

Situated in northwest Spain in Castilla y León, Valladolid became the capital in 1601 when the Duke of Lerma, under the direction of Felipe III, made the decision to transfer the court from Madrid to Valladolid. It was shortlived, however, and by 1606 it was no longer the capital. Even so, there are several iconic buildings that stand from this grand time such as the Palacio de Santa Cruz and the Palacio de Pimentel. 

The capital was once transferred from Madrid to Valladolid. Photo: Juan José Berhó / Pixabay

Cangas de Onís

It may come as a surprise to discover that the small village of Cangas de Onís in the northern region of Asturias was also once the capital. It specifically became the capital of the Kingdom of Asturias after the Battle of Covadonga in 722, between the Spanish Christians under Don Pelayo and the Moorish army of the Umayyad Caliphate. Pelayo became the first king of Asturias and established his court in Cangas de Onís while he continued to conquer other territories. This was the beginning of the 770-year-long process to recapture Spain from the Moors, known as the Reconquista.

Even though Cangas de Onís is a small village, it was once the capital. Photo: Enrique / Pixabay

Barcelona 

The Visigothic Kingdom stretched from southwest France throughout most of Spain between the 5th and the 8th centuries. During their rule, the Visigoths changed the capital several times and one of these times was to Barcelona. At the time, it was named Barcino, the name the Romans had given it when they founded it in the 1st century. 

Barcelona definitely plays the part of a worthy capital. Photo: Dominick Vietor / Pixabay

Cádiz

Located on the southwest coast of Andalusia, Cádiz became the capital between 1810 and 1813 during the Napoleonic occupation. During this time it transformed into an important cultural, political, and commercial centre. Cádiz is also one of the oldest continually inhabited cities in the Iberian Peninsula and most likely in Western Europe too. 

Cádiz is an ancient city that was once the capital in the 1800s. Photo: Paul Edney / Pixabay

Seville 

Today, Seville is the capital of Andalusia, but throughout history, it was the capital of Spain twice. The first was from 1729 to 1733, when it became the residence of Felipe V and he established a court there. During this period, the Real Maestranza de Caballería bullring and the Real Fábrica de Tabacos factory were also built. Later, during the Peninsular War which was part of the Napoleonic Wars fought in the Iberian Peninsula, it became the capital again between 1808 and 1810.

Seville is the capital of Andalusia, but it was once the capital of much more. Photo: Alp Cem / Pixabay

Comillas

Comillas is situated just west of the capital of the Cantabrian region, Santander and is home to just over 2,100 inhabitants. In the summer of 1881, Comillas’s 1st Marquess Antonio López y López invited King Alfonso XII of Spain to come and stay with him. During the stay, on August 6th 1881, King Alfonso presided over Spain’s Council of Ministers at Lopez’s palace, attended by the president of Spain’s Council and important generals of the time. This meeting of Spain’s political rulers outside Madrid effectively made Comillas Spain’s de facto capital for one day.

El Capricho de Gaudí

Comillas was once the capital of Spain for one day. Photo: Tirithel / WikiCommons

POLITICS

Spain’s Franco-era policeman ‘Billy el niño’ has medals withdrawn

The controversial Franco-era policeman and alleged torturer known as 'Billy el niño' has had his medals and awards posthumously withdrawn by the Spanish government as part of its Democratic Memory Law legislation.

Published: 2 January 2023 11:17 CET
Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has ordered the withdrawal of all medals and rewards received by police and Guardia Civil agents who were “part of the Franco dictatorship apparatus” in line with the application of Spain’s Democratic Memory Law.

Most notably, this decision means the posthumous withdrawal of all medals and financial awards given to Francoist policeman and alleged torturer Juan Antonio González Pacheco, known as ‘Billy el Niño’ (Billy the Kid).

Pacheco, who died of Covid-19 in May 2020, has long been a controversial figure in Spanish history, and for many is the most famous face of the repression of the Franco regime and Spain’s reluctance to properly come to terms with its brutal dictatorial past.

Pacheco had four medals, one awarded during the dictatorship and the other three during Spain’s transition to democracy. It emerged years later that, as is often the case, these awards were accompanied by financial endowment and boosts to their police pensions.

After officially becoming law in October 2022, Spain’s wide-ranging Democratic Memory Law, which among other things seeks to honour the memory of the Franco-era victims by exhuming mass graves and annulling convictions from the dictatorship, is now entering into force and the removal of awards given to the foot soldiers of the Franco regime is part of paying back that historical debt.

As part of the legislation, the Spanish government has begun a review process to withdraw awards granted not only to the repressors of Francoism but also to those who have “carried out acts incompatible with democratic values and the guiding principles of protection of human rights established by the Spanish Constitution.”

Such was Pacheco’s infamy, the law actually included an additional provision almost specifically designed for the case of ‘Billy el niño’, according to sources from Spain’s Interior Ministry.

Billy el niño

Pacheco was born on October 10th, 1946 in Aldea del Cano, Cáceres. He was the most visible face of the Social Political Brigade (BPS) and a leading figure in the secret police apparatus of the later years of the Franco dictatorship. 

Victim testimony has described how he would regularly hang prisoners from bars and beat them, as well as holding their heads under dirty water and almost drowning them as part of the interrogation process.

Pacheco was a National Police agent for 11 years, and one of the most feared men in the dungeons of the General Security Directorate, in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, used by the Franco regime as a detention centre. He is thought to have revelled in his infamy and nickname.

Over the years hundreds of testimonies from victims described the torture they were subjected to at the Puerta del Sol, with Pacheco thought to be most vicious of all guards. He was also thought to be involved in the assassination of Enrique Ruano, a law student and a member of the Popular Liberation Front.

Ruano died in the custody of the Franco secret police on January 20th, 1969, when he fell from the a seventh floor window in Madrid. The death was ruled a suicide. 

Yet Pacheco’s crimes did nothing to prevent him being rewarded with medals and pensions.

After receiving a Military merit cross and medals in 1977 and 1980, in 1982 he received the Gold Medal and a 20 percent boost to his police pension. Between his various medals and awards, it is thought Pacheco’s pension was increased by around 50 percent, and he lived in Madrid among the descendants of his victims until his death in 2020.

In 2013 an Argentinian judge ordered an international search and capture order against Pacheco and four other Franco-era security force members. In 2014, however, his extradition request was rejected in a Madrid court during a trial that saw protests in the streets.

