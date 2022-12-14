Read news from:
HEALTH

The best private healthcare for foreigners in Spain

If you're planning on moving to Spain and are applying for certain visas, then you will need to get private healthcare as part of your residency application.

Published: 9 January 2023 16:40 CET
Best private health insurance for foreigners in Spain. Photo: Accuray / Unsplash

Those wanting to move to Spain and applying for residency visas, such as the non-lucrative visa, will need to get private health coverage. You will also need private healthcare if you are not working in Spain and are not paying into the social security scheme, as you won’t be eligible for public healthcare.

Currently, public healthcare is offered in Spain to those earning state pensions from certain countries Spain has deals with, Spanish state pensions and those who pay social security, whether they are employed by a company or are self-employed.

Although Spain is considered to have a good public healthcare system, many residents in Spain choose to go private, even if they do have access to the public healthcare system, due to the affordability of private healthcare and the added benefits, such being able to see a specialist and shorter wait times.

According to data from UNESPA (the employers’ association for insurers), more than 11.5 million Spaniards have some type of private health insurance.

Madrid is the region that has the most people with private health insurance (37 percent) and Cantabria has the least (8 percent).

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) states that wait times for public healthcare in Spain are between 74 and 147 days for specialist surgeries such as cataracts, hip replacement and knee replacement.

If you have private healthcare, wait times are drastically reduced to just a few weeks. What’s more, you don’t have to wait for a referral from your GP to see a specialist; with most private health insurers in Spain, you can make an appointment with a particular specialist when you want to.

Recently the Spanish Association of Consumers and Users (OCU) released a study revealing the opinions of 6,451 people about their private health coverage in Spain.

Participants rated their insurance on covered treatments, medical staff, quality of services, customer service and authorisation of tests, as well as price, premiums and co-payments.

Taking all of these into account, the best value health company is ASC – Asistencia Sanitaria Colegial, followed by CIGNA and then Generali.

Those with the best coverage were ASC and Agrupación Mutua, while ASC and Generali were also rated highly for the quality of their healthcare services.  

Clients of AEGON and Sanitas insurance complained the most about rising premiums, but despite this, Sanitas came seventh out of the 16 companies listed. AEGON on the other hand came in at number 15.

Top five health insurance companies in Spain

The top five private health insurance providers on the list were: 

ASC – Asistencia Sanitaria Colegial

The company offers three different health plans, from basic to comprehensive, plus one for frequent travellers. They also offer 24-hour emergency services 365 days a year, plus online services, direct specialist access, and no wait times.

CIGNA

CIGNA also offers three levels of coverage – full, blue or gold. You only have to add on co-payments for the full, while blue and gold also include dental care. Clients have direct access to medical specialists as well as psychologists.

Generali

Generali again has three levels of coverage, as well as extra insurance for those with serious illnesses, hospitalisation or who are pregnant. They have over 51,000 specialists in different fields and you can choose from coverage with or without co-payments.

FIATC

FIATC offers either full or basic coverage with or without co-payments, insurance where medical bills are reimbursed and dental coverage. As well as 24-hour home care, they offer complimentary health services such as prenatal service, gynaecology, rehabilitation, physiotherapy, psychology and nutritional services. Waiting times are also greatly reduced.

Agrupación Mutua

Agrupación Mutua offers six different types of health plans without waiting times that cover appointments, emergencies, tests, hospitalisation and more. Prices start from €17.49 a month for the most basic plan up to €66.82 per month for the most comprehensive.

The five insurance companies with the lowest satisfaction scores from customers were Divina Pastora, ASISA, ADESLAS Segurcaixa, AEGON and DKV.

Keep in mind that not all types of private health insurance will serve if you have to get it as a visa requirement. Most of the time you will have to get a plan without co-payments, which are typically the most comprehensive ones.

HEALTH

Why people in Spain are facing longer waits to see a doctor

The start of the new year has seen a worsening situation in Spain’s public healthcare system, resulting in longer waiting times to get an appointment across all regions. Find out where in Spain you have to wait the longest and where you have to wait the least.

Published: 9 January 2023 10:54 CET
Why people in Spain are facing longer waits to see a doctor

A lack of resources, the rise in winter viruses and planned strikes by health workers in at least six different regions have been blamed for the longer waiting times to see a doctor in Spain, which is now an average of 8.8 days. 

Two out of every three people in Spain wait more than a day to be seen by their local GP and in Primary Care, it’s more than a week, according to data from the latest Health Barometer updated by the Ministry of Health. 

The regions with the longest waiting times are Catalonia and Valencia, where the average time exceeds 10 days. 

This is followed by the Canary Islands, Andalusia and Madrid, where the average waiting time to get an appointment is more than 9 days.

The shortest waiting times are in the Basque Country, Castilla y León and Asturias with 5.34 days, 5.63 days and 5.6 days respectively. 

The average waiting time between when a person asks for an appointment and is finally seen by their family doctor has increased by 51.72 percent since 2019. 

“For a long time, the existence of waiting lists for Primary Care was denied. Now it is a fact,” explains the first vice president of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine, Susana Aldecoa.

“The increase in waiting times started before the pandemic, but Covid only aggravated the situation,” added Aldecoa. 

Lack of resources 

A lack of resources is being blamed as the primary cause for the increase in waiting times. 

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the two regions with the highest and lowest number of doctors in Primary Care are Castilla y León and Madrid, with 1.11 and 0.68 professionals per thousand assigned patients.

There are of course many other reasons to explain the difference in wait times between the two regions, such as how the resources are used. 

“Waiting lists tend to be longer in urban areas, where there are no more places available, but it also happens in rural areas when a doctor is absent, due to a vacation, sick leave or for any other reason and unfortunately, there is no possibility of coverage, because there is no more staff” explains Aldecoa. 

Given the lengthening waiting times, some patients are falling through the gaps and are not being seen, while others decide to go to the emergency room at hospitals instead, transferring the overload from one point of the health system to another. 

More people are also choosing to take out private insurance to avoid delays, according to Aldecoa. 

Specialist care 

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, the rate of patients waiting for a first consultation with a specialist has also risen and has gone from 61.84 people per thousand inhabitants in 2019 to 79.3 percent in 2022, which represents an increase of 28.23 percent. 

In regions such as Andalusia and Navarra, this general average rises to 110.45 percent and 83.38 percent, respectively. 

Although the average waiting time for these consultations has fallen slightly compared to before the pandemic, going from 81 to 79 days, the percentage of people on the waiting list with a date assigned more than 60 days away has grown, amounting to up to 49.3 percent, compared to 42.6 percent in 2019.

The situation for non-urgent surgical interventions is similar: waiting lists increase, despite the slight decrease in average times. According to the latest data, there are 742,518 people on surgical waiting lists, a number that has increased by 10.57 percent compared to the 671,494 patients in June 2019. Although the average waiting time has been slightly reduced from 115 to 113 days, 17.6 percent of these people have been waiting for more than six months.

The regions where people are having to wait the longest for surgeries are Catalonia, the Canary Islands, Extremadura and Cantabria, with average waiting times of 151, 144, 139 and 132 days respectively. While Castilla-La Mancha (28.3 percent), Catalonia (27.6 percent) and Aragón (25.9 percent) are the ones with the highest percentages of patients who have to wait more than six months for surgery. 

“The National Health System is very stressed at the moment, we have been denouncing the lack of personnel for years,” the Independent Central Union and Officials concluded, warning “the worst is yet to come” since the explosion of flu cases usually occurs in the middle of January.

