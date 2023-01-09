Read news from:
Property purchases by foreigners in Spain increase by 44 percent

Foreigners bought more than 100,000 homes in Spain in the first three quarters of 2022, which represented a rise of 44 percent.

Published: 9 January 2023 13:29 CET
The purchase of properties in Spain by both residents and non-residents grew by 22.85 percent in the third quarter of 2022 to 32,701 operations, compared to 26,617 registered in the same period of 2021, according to transaction data released by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

From January to September 2022 there were 101,460 home sales to foreigners, 44.31 percent more than in the first nine months of 2021.

Non-residents made 15,821 sales, compared to 12,109 in the third quarter of 2021, representing an increase of 30.65 percent. 

Asturias led the increase in property purchases by foreigners, with a rise of 51.1 percent in the third quarter of 2022. In total, 266 transactions were registered, of which 214 were from resident foreigners and 52 were made by non-resident foreigners.

The Canary Islands also attracted real estate interest from foreign buyers. Transactions grew by 48.72 percent compared to the third quarter of 2021, to 2,808 operations. Of these, 1,132 were resident foreigners and the rest were non-resident foreigners.

Valencian was in third position, with a 36.1 percent increase in property transactions. It was also the region that also registered the most operations overall, with 10,401 transactions by foreigners. Residents carried out 4,264 operations, while non-residents were responsible for 6,137 transactions.

Despite the growth trend throughout the country, four regions showed decreases in property transactions by foreigners. These were Cantabria, the Balearic Islands, Navarra and Castilla-La Mancha. 

Cantabria had a decline of 20.8 percent, with only 99 operations. This included 83 transactions by resident foreigners and 16 among non-resident foreigners.

Surprisingly, in the Balearic Islands, the fall was 13.9 percent, with a total of 1,731 operations in the third quarter. Of these, only 566 were from residents, while 1,165 were from non-residents. 

Home sales in Navarra stood at 149 operations in the third quarter of the year, 12.8 percent less. In this case, 144 transactions were from foreign residents in Spain and only 5 were from non-resident foreigners.

In the case of Castilla-La Mancha, sales decreased by 11.12 percent, up to 583 operations, of which 567 were by residents and the remaining 16 by non-residents.

PROPERTY

New housing prices in Spain grew by 7 percent in 2022

The price of new properties in Spain continued to rise in 2022. Here's where they grew the most and least.

Published: 3 January 2023 13:51 CET
The average price of new housing in Spain increased by 7.1 percent over the last twelve months to reach €2,732/m2 in December 2022, according to a report published by the Sociedad de Tasación, a company that specialises in property valuations, appraisals, and housing market data.

New house prices accelerated their growth in the second half of 2022, due to “a series of factors such as the lack of new housing stock, the high demand for this type [new build] of property, which exceeds the supply available on the market; the increase in construction costs and raw materials; [and] the congestion of supply chains and the increase in the cost of financing,” according to the report.

In the report, Juan Fernández-Aceytuno, Sociedad de Tasación’s CEO, explained that “the real estate sector has been performing well in recent months despite the macroeconomic context in which we find ourselves”. 

“The market’s performance during the final stretch of 2022 shows the impact of the rise in interest rates on the levels of real estate activity, but, in the case of new housing, at the close of the year there is still sustained growth that is higher or equal to that recorded in 2019,” he added.

Not only are the prices of new houses rising, but the cost of constructing new properties in Spain is also on the up, reaching €1,182/m2 in December 2022 – an increase of 2.3 percent compared to a year ago.

Yet despite this rise, the December 2022 price/m2 is still nowhere close to the 2007 pre-housing bubble bursting price, when the average price of a new home in Spain reached €3,000/m2.

Thinking about buying a new home in Spain? Or perhaps building one?

You’ll need to know where in Spain prices have jumped the most.

The Local breaks down the price rises region by region and highlights some of the provinces where prices have jumped.

Regional variation

By region, the largest annual increases were in the Balearic Islands, where the average price of a new build home went up by a whopping 9.1 percent, and in Madrid, where it increased by 8.5 percent.

Prices grew the least in La Rioja (3.9 percent), Castilla-La Mancha (4.2 percent), and Extremadura (4.4 percent.)

On the Canary Islands, prices were up 6.9 percent, and the other regions favoured by foreign buyers like Andalusia (7.1 percent), Valencia (7.0 percent) Catalonia (6.2 percent) and Murcia (6.2 percent) all saw significant rises.

House price increases by region

  • Balearic Islands – 9.1 percent
  • Madrid – 8.5 percent
  • Navarra – 7.2 percent
  • Andalusia – 7.1 percent
  • Valencia – 7.0 percent
  • Basque Country – 6.9 percent
  • Cantabria – 6.5 percent
  • Gran Canaria – 6.3 percent
  • Murcia – 6.2 percent
  • Catalonia – 6.2 percent
  • Aragón – 6.1 percent
  • Asturias – 5.7 percent
  • Castilla y Leon – 5.6 percent
  • Galicia – 5.4 percent
  • Extremadura – 4.4 percent
  • Castilla-La Mancha – 4.2 percent
  • La Rioja – 3.9 percent

At the provincial level there are also some notable rises. Annual price variation ranged from just 2.2 percent in Ávila to 9.3 percent down in Málaga, the provincial capital where the price of new housing increased the most in Spain in 2022.

In fact, the year-on-year increases in the wider Málaga province (11.2 percent) and Alicante (9.3 percent) stand out not only due to the steep increase in costs but because both are traditionally popular with foreign homeowners.

On the other hand, provinces such as Cáceres (4 percent), Lleida (3.7 percent), Jaén (3.2 percent) and Zamora (2.4 percent) experienced much more sluggish growth in 2022.

Price/m2

In terms of price/m2, the most expensive regions in Spain were, perhaps unsurprisingly, Catalonia (€4,358/m2), followed by Madrid (€4,125/m2) and then the Basque Country (€3,027/m2).

In terms of provincial capitals, it was Barcelona (€4,917/ m2) that maintained the highest average price/m2 of new housing anywhere in Spain. Next up was Madrid (€4,125/m2) and San Sebastián (€4,048/m2), the only other capitals exceeding the €4,000/m2 threshold.

On the cheaper end, Badajoz (€1,290/m2), Cáceres (€1,271/m2) and Ciudad Real (€1,268/m2) had the lowest average prices/m2 in Spain in 2022.

Saving up

Sociedad de Tasación’s ‘Real Estate Effort Index’, an affordability indicator that measures the number of years of full salary that an average citizen needs to purchase a medium-sized home in a particular area, increased by a tenth during the fourth quarter of 2022 and now sits at 7.6 years.

Like with the price rises, however, there are some major variations in this index based on where exactly in Spain you are. In Madrid, this figure is 9 years, for example, but in La Rioja it takes just 4.6 years to save up to buy a property.

Much like with its eye-watering annual price rise, the Balearics also buck the national average in terms of the affordability index: according to Sociedad de Tasación’s index a buyer would need 16.4 years of full salary to be able to save up and buy a home there.

