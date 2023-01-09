For members
Property purchases by foreigners in Spain increase by 44 percent
Foreigners bought more than 100,000 homes in Spain in the first three quarters of 2022, which represented a rise of 44 percent.
Published: 9 January 2023 13:29 CET
Property purchases by foreigners increased by 44 percent in 2022. Bartłomiej Koc / Pixabay
PROPERTY
New housing prices in Spain grew by 7 percent in 2022
The price of new properties in Spain continued to rise in 2022. Here's where they grew the most and least.
Published: 3 January 2023 13:51 CET
