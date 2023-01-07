Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CLIMATE CRISIS

Record-breaking winter temperatures warm Europe

Europe has seen "extreme" warm winter weather in recent days, experts have said, with 2023 already posting record temperatures for January across the region.

Published: 7 January 2023 12:42 CET
Record-breaking winter temperatures warm Europe
A hiker walks past a stopped chairlift at Le Semnoz ski resort, near Annecy on 27th December 2022, as the resort had to close temporarily due to the lack of snow. Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

As temperatures rise globally because of human-caused climate change, scientists say heatwaves and spells of warmer-than-average weather are becoming more common throughout the year.

After experiencing searing summer heat and a drought unprecedented in centuries, a wave of warm weather across Europe this winter has melted the snow from ski slopes in the Alps and Pyrenees, and seen temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) even in normally-freezing central
regions.   

Several European countries saw record-breaking heat on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Hundreds of weather stations across Europe have recorded all-time highest daily temperatures for the months of December or January, it said this week.

Freja Vamborg, Senior Scientist at Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), said the current winter heatwave is an “extreme” heat event in Europe in terms of how far temperatures have deviated from what is expected at this time of year.   

Here Vamborg answers some key questions about the heatwave:

What caused these high temperatures?

“On the 1st of January there was a strong flow of air from the southwest across the affected area, which would have brought warmer air further north and penetrated unusually far east, reaching even to Belarus. Minimal snow cover was very probably another relevant factor.”

“The circulation of any given weather situation and climate change are not two independent things. Climate change itself also has an impact on the circulation, and will also impact how warm those moving air masses are. This is what makes it so complex to disentangle just simply a weather event, from
the level to which climate change influenced such an event.”

How is climate change involved?

“With increasing global temperatures, heatwaves and warm spells are becoming more frequent and intense — this is not restricted to the summer months.”

“While the warming trend in Europe is on average stronger in the warmer seasons, winters are also becoming warmer as a result of global temperatures.”

“Northern Europe has warmed more strongly in winter than in summer, while in the south the warming trend is more apparent in summer.”

What is the impact of these high winter temperatures?

“A couple of things can be mentioned for warm temperatures during the winter months. While it means less need for heating of housing and other infrastructures, low snow cover affects the winter tourism industry.”

“Possible impacts on natural ecosystems, include early return from hibernation, which may have negative impacts if followed by much less mild/freezing conditions.”

“The overall impact will be different depending on the longevity and intensity of the event.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Spain records hottest year on record in 2022

Spain in 2022 experienced the hottest year since records began, the country's national weather service said Monday, as global warming stokes temperatures around the world.

Published: 2 January 2023 14:59 CET
Spain records hottest year on record in 2022

Nations across the globe grappled with extreme weather including scorching temperatures and drought across Europe which fuelled wildfires, damaged crops and led to water use restrictions.

Spain recorded an average temperature for the year of nearly 15.5 degrees Celsius (59.9 Fahrenheit), the highest since records began in 1916, national weather office Aemet said in a tweet.

It was the first time that the average yearly temperature surpassed 15 degrees celsius, the office added.

Spain saw temperatures surge repeatedly in successive heat waves from May and into October, with the mercury soaring above 40 degrees Celsius across large swathes of the country.

READ ALSO: ‘Abnormally warm’ weather and rain forecast for Christmas in Spain

Except for March and April, the remaining months of 2022 were “warmer than normal, especially May, July and October which were extremely warm,” the weather office said in a preliminary report last month.

Spain also recorded one of its driest years in 2022, with only 2005 and 2017 having received less precipitation, it added.

The country’s reservoirs were at 43 percent capacity at the end of December, below a 10-year average of 53 percent, according to the environment ministry.

Barcelona and large swathes of Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia have imposed water restrictions due to the lack of rain.

The measures include banning the use of drinking water to wash the exterior of houses or cars or to fill swimming pools, and reducing the amount of water used for irrigation.

The scorching temperatures this summer caused the deaths of 4,744 people in Spain, according to an estimate from a public health institute based on the number of excess deaths recorded during the period.

Heat can kill by inducing heatstroke, which damages the brain, kidneys and other organs, but it can also trigger other conditions such as a heart attack or breathing problems.

The exceptionally dry and hot year favoured explosive wildfires that ravaged over 300,000 hectares (740,000 acres) of land in Spain, according to the European Union’s EFFIS satellite monitoring service, the biggest amount in over two decades.

SHOW COMMENTS