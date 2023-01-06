Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LAW

What are the proposed changes to Spain’s controversial ‘gag law’?

Spain's Citizen Security Law, long controversial due its perceived limits on free speech, is set to be amended by the Spanish government. The proposed changes, however, have not proven popular with Spanish police and the government are still wrangling over the detail.

Published: 6 January 2023 12:10 CET
What are the proposed changes to Spain's controversial 'gag law'?
A demonstrator against the 'gag law' in 2015. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP

In 2015, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s conservative People’s Party (PP) government passed a law known as the ‘Citizen Security Law.’

Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE-led coalition government is now trying to reform the law by changing the rules on recording and sharing images of police officers, the organising spontaneous protests, and the use of rubber bullets by police, among other things.

Though some kind of legislation like this (namely the regulation of protests and policing) has existed in Spain since as far back as the 1980s, the reforms made by the Rajoy government went a step further and bolstered police powers to crack down on protests and free speech, as well as introducing punishments for things like recording or photographing police officers, arranging protests without officially registering it beforehand, and even ‘disrespecting’ police officers.

Drawn up partly in reaction to Spain’s famous 15M anti-austerity demonstrations, after the wave of protest action in the early 2010’s many in the Spanish police felt they had been unprepared and without sufficient legal bandwidth to properly prosecute (though some would say repress) protesters. In response, Rajoy’s government rectified these perceived shortcomings in law.

For some, the changes were necessary and served to rebalance a system that offered more protections to criminals than police officers.

For others, the changes were so reactionary, such a blatant overcorrection, that they were widely viewed as anti-free speech measures and quickly became known as the ‘gag law’ (ley mordaza) both in Spain and abroad. That’s why the Sánchez government is now trying to reform it.

Gag Law

Under the gag law, anyone who organises or takes part in an “unauthorised protest” (that is, without registering it with the authorities beforehand) is liable to fines of between €30,000 and €600,000, especially so if the demonstration took place near certain locations, such as the Spanish parliament.

Similarly, disrupting public events like religious ceremonies, public speeches or events and even sports matches, could land you with a fine of between €600 and €300,000.

The law also made photographing and recording police officers illegal and punishable by fines. Incredibly, ‘disrespecting’ a police officer was also made punishable by hefty fines, as was not carrying your ID with you at all times.

Using social media to arrange protests is also punishable under the 2015 law, a legal attempt to cut protests off at the organisational level as social media had played a huge role in the organisation of the 15M protests.

The gag law has also been used a legal justification for a crackdown on online speech. Perhaps most famously, Catalonian rapper Pablo Hasel was given a nine-month jail term in 2018 for tweets suggesting that the Spanish police tortured protestors and migrants, as well as posting several anti-monarchy tweets.

Hasel’s conviction, which itself caused a string of protests, was held up by many as the gag law’s true underlying aim: to silence voices critical of the Spanish establishment and its monarchy, government, church, army and police forces. 

Changes

Fast forward almost eight years later, and Pedro Sánchez’s PSOE-led government coalition are trying to amend the gag law.

For many, it’s long overdue; for others, it represents disrespect for the police and typifies Sánchez’s dependence on separatist forces in Spanish politics.

After trying to squeeze in the changes during the last plenary session of 2022 (following almost an entire year of little legislative progress) the government, along with other parties in favour of reforming the law, including Unidas Podemos, ERC, PNV, EH Bildu and Junts, are hoping to get the reform through as soon as possible, though there are some minor divergences (particularly from ERC and Bildu) on the detail that are slowing progress.

It is expected that the reforms will be revisited after Spain’s Three Kings Day on January 6th.

READ ALSO: Why Spain loves the Three Kings more than Santa

Among the proposed changes, the recording or sharing of images of police officers will no longer constitute a serious infringement of the new law, except when the images pose a direct threat to the safety of the police officers.

As such, a serious infringement will now be considered only when “the use of images or personal or professional data of authorities or security forces agents generates a certain danger to family or personal safety or protected facilities or has put an operation at risk.” 

Under the 2015 law, simply taking a photo of a police officer could, legally speaking, land you with a fine.

Other proposed changes include stopping or limiting the use of rubber bullets by police during protests, something that has split even the pro-reform groups within parliament. Likely because of that, the draft text states rather vaguely that “the competent authorities must develop specific protocols, in accordance with international standards, on the use of force and the use of riot-resistant material, in order to always use the least harmful means for people and avoid those that cause irreparable injuries,” according to Spanish newspaper Publico.

Other changes include no longer punishing those involved in spontaneous demonstrations without prior communication, and the reduction of some of the more severe fines outlined in the previous bill depending on the offender’s income. With regards to lowering fines, a proposal put forward jointly by PSOE and its junior coalition partner, Unidas Podemos, suggests linking fine payment to Spain’s Interprofessional Minimum Wage (SMI). 

Offenders with a salary of up to 1.5 times the SMI could be given a 50 percent reduction, while those with a salary between 1.5 and 2.5 the SMI will be given 25 percent off.

In addition to this, most of the pro-reform parliamentary group support introducing a clause that would allow an offender request the suspension of a fine in exchange for “a repairing activity.”

Until now, only underage offenders were able to do this.

Controversy 

Unsurprisingly, these changes have proven less than popular with the Spanish police and political right, who have threatened to themselves protest like they did in November of 2022.

READ ALSO: Spanish police protest in Madrid against ‘gag law’ reform

Agustín Leal, spokesman for the Guardia Civil group Jucil, criticised the reforms and pointed to the minority parties propping up the government in Congress. “It is another concession to the Catalan coup partners and to the pro-ETA sympathisers in Bildu who are the main support of the government,” Leal said. “They have already disarmed us in terms of personnel and means, and with this they are going to do it legally. The first to suffer will be the police and Guardia Civil who guarantee our security and social peace, and the biggest losers will be the Spanish people.”

Similarly, the changes have been criticised by the PP. Party deputy Ana Vázquez said in the Spanish press: “They are reactivating it [after months of no progress] because they must be afraid, as the budgets are not yet in the Senate. If it is approved, it will be an outrage. It will leave Spaniards unprotected and leave a more insecure country, a country of criminals.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

POLITICS

GUIDE: Elections in Spain in 2023

2023 is set to be a pivotal year in Spanish politics, with municipal and regional elections, plus a general election sometime at the end of the year. Here's all you need to know.

Published: 5 January 2023 17:28 CET
GUIDE: Elections in Spain in 2023

2023 in Spain is setting up to be a bumper year of politics with a series of pivotal elections.

Not only will there be municipal and regional elections, but a general election must be called by the end of the year too.

The Local breaks down when they are, who can vote in them, and why they matter.

Municipal (May 28th)

Spain’s municipal elections, like the equivalent of local elections in the UK, will be held on May 28th, 2023, and will see local councillors and mayors elected in thousands of towns and cities across the country.

READ ALSO: Which Spanish elections can foreigners vote in?

For foreigners in Spain, the municipal elections are the ones that you can vote (including some non-EU citizens) and even run in.

Many don’t realise, but that means that British citizens residing in Spain are still entitled to vote and stand for municipal elections in Spain under similar conditions as they had been able to when still EU citizens, thanks to a bilateral voting agreement with Spain. 

Following Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, however, British citizens now do not have the right to vote in elections to the European Parliament, and still can’t vote in national elections.

When The Local Spain initially reported on the agreement, there were 37 locally elected British town and city councillors in Spain, mostly in the Valencia region and Andalusia, the two Spanish regions with the highest number of British residents.

For Brits wanting to vote (or even run) in your municipal elections this year, be warned that the deadline to register is January 15th. There are a few criteria to qualify, however. You must:

  • Have a legal residence permit in Spain. 
  • Have legally resided in Spain continuously for at least three years prior to your registration. 
  • Be domiciled in the municipality where you want to vote and appear in the municipal register. 

READ ALSO: BREXIT: Britons told to register to vote in local elections despite deal with Spain

Spain’s municipal elections are the best and only chance non-EU foreigners have got to have a say in their local community, and this year the campaign period will be from midnight on Friday, May 12th to midnight on Saturday, May 27th – leaving the rest of Saturday for a day of reflection when campaigning is banned, something customary in Spain.

Registered voters can still vote by post for up to 3 days before the elections are held.

Along with British citizens, citizens from Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Korea, Ecuador, Iceland, Norway, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru and Trinidad and Tobago can also vote in municipal elections. 

Regional (May 28th)

The important thing to know is that there won’t be regional elections in every region of Spain in 2023. And the only foreigners who can vote in regional elections in Spain are those with Spanish nationality registered in the electoral census.

Also, the decentralised nature of Spanish politics and society means regional governments have a big say in how things are run.

Galicia and the Basque Country held their elections in August 2020, and Catalonia did so a year later, on February 14th 2021.

As The Local reported on, both Castilla y León and Andalusia had controversial and consequential regional elections in 2022, so won’t be having one this year.

That leaves Aragón, Asturias, Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencia, Extremadura, Madrid, Murcia, Navarra and La Rioja, who will all hold regional elections in 2023. The autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla will also have elections.

All regional elections will be on the same date as the municipal elections – May 28th.

As these regional elections come in late May, they will mark the halfway point of the political calendar and serve as a litmus test for the political sentiment in the country more broadly. If one party performs poorly, or particularly well, in the regionals, it could affect momentum heading into the general election at the end of the year.

Similarly, the results of the regional elections may give us some insight into the possible coalition configurations (such as in Castilla y León in 2022) that could potentially play out on the national stage a few years later.

General

Spain’s saves the best (or biggest) until last this year.

Spain is set to have a general election sometime at the end of 2023, the latest (and most likely) date it’ll be called being December 10th.

Unless early elections are called, which Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is unlikely to do while he trails in the polls, the electoral campaign would begin on midnight on Friday, November 24th and last until 00:00 on Saturday, December 9th, with the Saturday being the rest day before voting day on the Sunday.

Though foreigners have no vote in general elections in Spain, the election of a national government always affects life for everyone in the country. For many foreigners in Spain, there’s one main, looming fear: the far-right.

If the PP, Spain’s centre-right party, is forced to form a coalition with far-right Vox, as many predict and fear, there would be ramifications on Spain’s migrant (both legal and illegal) community.

READ ALSO: Who will win Spain’s 2023 election – Sánchez or Feijóo? 

According to Vox’s own policy agenda on its official website, the number one priority in its immigration agenda is the deportation of all illegal immigrants. 

Vox also proposes the deportation of legal migrants who have committed crimes in Spain and regularly cites statistics about the proportion of crimes committed by immigrants.

Similarly, a PP-Vox coalition (or even a PP majority, to a less extent) could impact on Gibraltar. 

If a Brexit deal regarding Gibraltar isn’t made before the next general election and Vox play a minority role in a national government, which is an unlikely but plausible outcome, it is possible that negotiations will be have to be completely restarted and any progress made torn up. 

READ ALSO: BREXIT: UK says ‘significant progress’ in Gibraltar talks with Spain 

SHOW COMMENTS