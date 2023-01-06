For members
LAW
What are the proposed changes to Spain’s controversial ‘gag law’?
Spain's Citizen Security Law, long controversial due its perceived limits on free speech, is set to be amended by the Spanish government. The proposed changes, however, have not proven popular with Spanish police and the government are still wrangling over the detail.
Published: 6 January 2023 12:10 CET
A demonstrator against the 'gag law' in 2015. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP
POLITICS
GUIDE: Elections in Spain in 2023
2023 is set to be a pivotal year in Spanish politics, with municipal and regional elections, plus a general election sometime at the end of the year. Here's all you need to know.
Published: 5 January 2023 17:28 CET
