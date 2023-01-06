Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Alleged ETA top operative Irastorza on trial in Paris

Mikel Irastorza, long suspected of having been a top operative with Basque separatist group ETA, went on trial in Paris Thursday accused of terrorist association between 2012 and 2016.

Published: 6 January 2023 08:59 CET
Alleged ETA top operative Irastorza on trial in Paris
ETA leader Mikel Irastorza is arrested by French police anti-terror judiciary police on November 5, 2016 in the French Basque country town of Ascain, near the Spanish border. Photo: GAIZKA IROZ/AFP

At the time, Spain’s interior ministry described him as having been on the run since 2008 and as the “highest ranking member of the terrorist group ETA to have eluded justice”.

He is believed to have headed up the group’s logistics cell before becoming leading figure in the group following the 2015 arrest of suspected former senior leaders Iratxe Sorzabal and David Pla on the French side of the border.

Material discovered at the house where he was found — some of it encrypted — included documentation on ETA as well as on weapons and explosives and how to make false ID papers, the court heard.

Authorities are also reported to have matched Irastorza’s DNA to material related to 2012 and 2013 investigations into ETA suspects.

Irastorza described himself in the dock as having been a militant separatist but denied being a member of any group.

He acknowledged having attended a 2012 meeting with ETA members and to have received “training”, but not of military in nature.

He added he had backed the peace process which culminated in a ceasefire from 2011 declared by the group, ending its violent decades-long campaign for an independent Basque homeland in northeast Spain and southwest France.

In 2017, ETA, blamed for the deaths of at least 829 people, announced a total disarmament and the following year declared it had disbanded.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Spanish police arrest 43 in crackdown on migrant worker exploitation

Spanish police said Thursday they have broken up a criminal group that exploited undocumented migrant workers in the agricultural sector, mainly from Morocco, and sold them false documents.

Published: 5 January 2023 14:59 CET
Spanish police arrest 43 in crackdown on migrant worker exploitation

Officers arrested 43 people in the southern province of Malaga suspected of belonging to the ring, which charged illegal migrants up to 3,000 euros ($3,200) for fake work contracts to allow them to regularise their status, police said in a statement.

“Some of the migrants were housed in inhumane conditions in houses belonging to the organisation,” it added.

A video released by police showed a cramped room with decrepit walls and a small single bed that was used to house migrants.

At least seven agricultural firms are believed to have taken part in the scheme dedicated to the “labour exploitation” of Moroccan nationals, the statement added.

Spain is a key gateway into Europe for illegal migration from Africa although arrival numbers decreased last year.

A total of 31,219 people entered Spain without permission last year, mainly by boat from Morocco — a drop of 25.6 percent over 2021, according to interior ministry figures.

About 800,000 Moroccans legally live in Spain, making it the biggest foreign population in the country, according to national statistics institute INE figures.

Migrant workers face a higher risk of forced labour than other workers, according to the UN International Labour Organization (ILO).

“The forced labour prevalence of adult migrant workers is more than three times higher than that of adult non-migrant workers,” it wrote in a September 2022 report.

SHOW COMMENTS