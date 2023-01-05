Read news from:
Spanish police arrest 43 in crackdown on migrant worker exploitation

Spanish police said Thursday they have broken up a criminal group that exploited undocumented migrant workers in the agricultural sector, mainly from Morocco, and sold them false documents.

Published: 5 January 2023 14:59 CET
Photo: JOSE LUIS ROCA/AFP

Officers arrested 43 people in the southern province of Malaga suspected of belonging to the ring, which charged illegal migrants up to 3,000 euros ($3,200) for fake work contracts to allow them to regularise their status, police said in a statement.

“Some of the migrants were housed in inhumane conditions in houses belonging to the organisation,” it added.

A video released by police showed a cramped room with decrepit walls and a small single bed that was used to house migrants.

At least seven agricultural firms are believed to have taken part in the scheme dedicated to the “labour exploitation” of Moroccan nationals, the statement added.

Spain is a key gateway into Europe for illegal migration from Africa although arrival numbers decreased last year.

A total of 31,219 people entered Spain without permission last year, mainly by boat from Morocco — a drop of 25.6 percent over 2021, according to interior ministry figures.

About 800,000 Moroccans legally live in Spain, making it the biggest foreign population in the country, according to national statistics institute INE figures.

Migrant workers face a higher risk of forced labour than other workers, according to the UN International Labour Organization (ILO).

“The forced labour prevalence of adult migrant workers is more than three times higher than that of adult non-migrant workers,” it wrote in a September 2022 report.

Equatorial Guinea accuses Spain of ‘interference’ over torture probe

Equatorial Guinea's vice president, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, has accused Spain of interference after Madrid opened a probe into top officials for the alleged kidnapping and torture of two Spanish nationals.

Published: 5 January 2023 11:02 CET
In 2019, four opposition members, including two with Spanish citizenship, went missing while in South Sudan and were flown to Equatorial Guinea aboard a presidential plane, according to the Spanish daily El Pais.

A Spanish court is investigating three people close to Equatorial Guinea’s President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo over the treatment of the two Spaniards, a judicial source told AFP Tuesday.

The vice president — the son of Obiang, who is the world’s longest-serving president — wrote on Twitter late Tuesday that former colonial power Spain was seeking to “tarnish” his country’s reputation.

READ ALSO: Spanish court opens probe into alleged Equatorial Guinea torture

“These terrorists were detained by Sudanese authorities and extradited to Equatorial Guinea” under an “international arrest warrant,” he wrote.

He said Spain sought to “humiliate, interfere with and disrespect our sovereignty.”

The Spanish High Court is investigating one of Obiang’s sons, Carmelo Ovono Obiang, his security director Isaac Nguema Endo and Security Minister Nicolas Obama Nchama, the judicial source said.

According to police reports seen by El Pais, the three “repeatedly participated in torture sessions” to extract confessions from the four — members of exiled opposition group, the Movement for the Liberation of Equatorial Guinea Third Republic.

Aside from the two Spanish citizens, the other two had been longtime residents of Spain.

The four were hung by their feet, causing their “blood vessels to explode”, received electrical shocks and had boiling water thrown on their naked bodies, El Pais reported.

On the basis of these confessions, they received jail terms of between 60 and 90 years for allegedly taking part in an attempted coup against Obiang.

Aged 80, Obiang has ruled the oil-rich Equatorial Guinea with an iron fist since taking power in a coup in 1979, 11 years after independence from Spain.

Rights groups have often accused his government of arbitrary detentions and torture.

