Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Spain now requires Covid certificates for arrivals from China

All passengers arriving from China must now show a valid Covid-19 certificate or negative test to enter Spain, and third-country nationals without one could be denied entry.

Published: 5 January 2023 10:47 CET
Spain now requires Covid certificates for arrivals from China
Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP

Spain has beefed up its border rules to combat the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak in China this week.

After initially saying it wouldn’t require a negative test, then quickly backtracking on that pledge and introducing visual and temperature checks on December 31st, then a negative test, it has now been confirmed that Covid-19 certificates will be required for all arrivals from the Chinese mainland and that Spanish border guards will have the right to deny entry to third-party nationals without one.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: How Spain is reacting to China’s Covid-19 spike

Since China dropped its strict zero-Covid policy three weeks ago after almost three years in place, the number of infections in the Asian superpower has spiked, with experts in the UK estimating 9,000 deaths per day as of December 30th.

The Chinese government has since allowed Chinese nationals to travel overseas, and countries around the world are concerned about the prospect of a new variant spreading and reigniting a pandemic many epidemiologists considered to be over.

According to the official state bulletin (BOE) released by the government on Wednesday, the measures are being introduced due to “a significant deterioration in the epidemiological situation regarding COVID-19 in the People’s Republic of China that coincides with the elimination of travel restrictions in this country [China], as of January 8th, 2023, and the celebration of its new year, on January 22nd.”

The period around Chinese New Year is a traditionally travel-intensive time.

“This scenario constitutes a serious epidemiological risk that makes it advisable to be extremely vigilant and to adopt preventive measures to avoid, in particular, the potential spread of possible new variants,” the BOE adds.

Given these recent developments, the Spanish Ministry of Health has decided to adopt urgent measures to keep on top of the situation.

Covid certificate checks

In a resolution established on December 30th, 2022, sanitary controls were established at the border for passengers arriving from China, consisting of “documentary, visual and temperature controls and the performance of a diagnostic test for active infections at the point of entry.”

Now, in addition, Covid certificates will be checked for “any third-country national arriving at any airport located in the Kingdom of Spain on direct flights from airports located in China,” according to the BOE.

Certificates will first be checked at the point of origin, that is, in China, and then again at the Spanish border by health workers. Certificates must include the complete EU vaccination series, or a recognised equivalent, or the negative result of a recently taken test.

Third-country nationals without either will be refused entry into Spain, with a few exceptions.

Exceptions

According to the BOE, “people belonging to one of the following categories will be exempted from the refusal of entry measure.”

  • Residents of the European Union; Schengen associated states; Andorra, Monaco, the Vatican, or San Marino who are en route to that country, with documentary proof.
  • Holders of a long-stay visa issued by a EU member state or a Schengen associated state travelling to that country.
  • Crews of national and international transport teams.
  • Travellers with documentary proof of force majeure or distress, or whose entry is permitted on other humanitarian grounds.
  • Minors under 12 years of age.

Vaccines

In terms of which vaccination certificates will be accepted, Spain is following the guidelines established in its broader pre-exisiting vaccination strategy, so: AstraZeneca/Oxford, SanofiGSK, Johnson & Johnson/Janssen, Pfizer/BioNTech, CureVac and Moderna/Lonza.

Tests

In the case of a diagnostic test certificates, the tests must be (NAAT), including PCR, whose sample has been obtained within 72 hours prior to departure, or antigen tests approved by the EU and obtained within 24 hours prior to departure.

Recovery certificates 

In terms of recovery certificates, Spain’s pre-existing guidelines are also being followed. A recognised certificate issued at least 11 days after the first positive NAAT or antigen detection test, carried out by health professionals or qualified personnel, will be accepted. The certificate will then be valid for 180 days after the date of the first positive diagnostic test result, according to the guidelines.

These restrictions will be in place until February 15th, but as we’ve all learnt throughout the last few years of pandemic restricted travel, things can quickly change.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TRAVEL NEWS

Spain’s Iberia airline named most punctual in Europe

Despite a year of post-pandemic travel demand compounded by staff shortages and strike action across the continent, Iberia was Europe's most punctual airline in 2022 and Spanish companies performed strongly overall in rankings released recently.

Published: 4 January 2023 11:22 CET
Spain's Iberia airline named most punctual in Europe

Iberia has been named the most ‘on-time’ airline in Europe in 2022, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics firm.

In the report, Iberia received a punctuality score of 88.87 percent on a total of 91,154 flights throughout the year. A ‘on-time’ flight is defined as one that arrives within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time at the scheduled gate.

2022 was, of course, a year that saw certain pressures on the aviation sector. With Covid-19 travel restrictions finally lifted in many parts of the world, the sector experienced a post-pandemic surge in demand as travellers tried to make up for lost time and enjoy their newfound freedoms.

This surge was then compounded by staff shortages and strike action at airlines around Europe, making Iberia’s performance in 2022 rather remarkable amid such a perfect storm of pressures.

Javier Sánchez-Prieto, President of Iberia, said in a statement that “punctuality is one of the most precious values for our customers, so this award is a great source of pride for us and a recognition for the great work of each and every one of the employees who make our planes take off and land on time. Congratulations to the entire Iberia team that has worked together for a common goal. Few milestones better demonstrate the spirit of teamwork, commitment, professionalism and pride in duty than punctuality, because all areas of the company must be coordinated perfectly like an orchestra to guarantee the success of the operation.”

Spanish airlines flying high

But Iberia wasn’t the only Spanish airline that performed well in the rankings.

In fact, Spanish airlines took the top four spots in Europe: with Air Europa coming in second, Iberia’s budget airline, Iberia Express, in third, and Vueling in fourth.

Air Europa managed 84.10 percent punctuality rate, out of a total of 48,163 flights. Iberia Express and Vueling reached 83.80 percent and 82.04 percent punctuality, respectively.

Vueling operated a huge number of flights, 197,546, in 2022, while Iberia Express operated just 35,655.

After the four Spanish airlines, the rankings were Austrian, with 82 percent punctuality, Norwegian Air Shuttle (81.29 percent), ITA Airways (80.29 percent), Norwegian Air International (79.03 percent), Finnair (75.16 percent) and LOT Polish Airlines (75.08 percent).

SHOW COMMENTS